Review Materi. Universitas Mercu Buana. 2019

  1. 1. Nama Mahasiswa : Donna Wibiananda Suryaman NIM : 55118010016 Nama Dosen Pengampu : Bapak Prof. Dr. Hapzi Ali, Ir, MM, CMA. MPM Mata Kuliah : Strategic Management MATERI MINGGU 9 SM : CANVAS BUSINESS MODEL, DIVERSIFICATIONAND BALANCE SCORECARD Canvas Busniness Model Model Bisnis Menurut Tim PPM Manajemen (2012:5), definisi model bisnis dapat dipilah ke dalam tiga kelompok, yaitu model bisnis sebagai metode atau cara, model bisnis dilihat dari komponen-komponen (elemen), dan model bisnis sebagai strategi bisnis. Sebuah model bisnis menggambarkan dasar pemikiran tentang bagaimana organisasi menciptakan, memberikan, dan menangkap nilai (Osterwalder dan Pigneur, 2012:14). Diversification Diversifikasi adalah penyebaran modal di berbagai aset dengan tingkat pendapatan dan risiko yang berbeda guna meminimalkan tingkat risiko dan mengurangi kerugian. Investor menginvestasikan modalnya pada sekuritas/efek dari emiten yang berbeda, dan membentuk semacam portofolio investasi. Jika salah satu saham yang dibeli ternyata merugi, maka saham lain yang menguntungkan dapat menutupi kerugian tersebut, sehingga kerugian pada modal investasi tersebut dapat dikover, atau dengan kata lain bisa disebut sebagai diversifikasi risiko. Balance Scorecard Balanced Scorecard atau BSC merupakan suatu sistem manajemen strategi (Strategic Based Responsibility Accounting System) yang menjelaskan mengenai misi serta strategi dari suatu perusahaan ke dalam tujuan operasional dan tolok ukur kinerja perusahaan tersebut. Scorecard sendiri memiliki makna kartu skor. Maksudnya yaitu kartu skor yang akan di gunakan dalam merencanakan skor yang di wujudkan pada masa yang akan datang. Sedangkan balanced memiliki makna berimbang, yang artinya dalam mengukur kinerja seseorang atau suatu organisasi harus di ukur secara seimbang dari dua sudut pandang seperti keuangan dan non keuangan, jangka panjang dan jangka pendek, intern dan ekstern. Balanced Scorecard merupakan suatu mekanisme pada sistem manajemen yang mampu menerjemahkan visi serta strategi organisasi ke dalam suatu tindakan yang nyata di lapangan. Sehingga balanced scorecard menjadi salah satu alat manajemen yang terbukti membantu banyak perusahaan dalam mengimplementasikan strategi bisnisnya. IMPLEMENTASI BUSINESS CANVAS MODEL, DIVERSIFICATION, BALANCE SCORECARD PADA PT GARUDA INDONESIA CARGO Tbk 1. Business Canvas Model (BCM) Garuda Indonesia a. Customer Segment
  2. 2. Elemen ini ditargetkan kepada pelaku yang memiliki kebutuhan untuk pengiriman barang khususnya pengiriman barang yang memalui jalur udara. Adapun hasil yang didapat dari hasil FGD: Individu, Agen, dan Corporate yang membutuhkan pelayanan jasa pengiriman barang melalui udara untuk port to port/ city to city. b. Value Proposition Nilai yang diciptakan oleh Garuda Indonesia Cargo adalah Aman, Nyaman dan tepat waktu. Selain itu, Garuda Indoensia memiliki jaringan yang sangat luas hingga ke seluruh dunia. Meskipun tidak semua kota dan negara dapat diterbangi oleh Pesawat Garuda secara langsung. Saat ini Garuda Indonesia Cargo terbang ke 64 rute domestik dan 18 rute Internasional serta 60 rute kerja sama dengan maskapai lainnya. c. Channels Keegan (2005) menjelaskan bahwa saluran distribusi merupakan suatu struktur organisasi dalam perusahaan dan luar perusahaan yang terdiri dari agen, dealer, pedagang besar dan pengecer melalui sebuah komoditi, produk atau jasa yang ditawarkan. Berdasarkan FGD dan hasil wawancara dapat diketahui Garuda Indonesia hingga saat ini sudah memiliki dua saluran, yaitu direct channel dan Indirect channel. d. Customer Relationships Hubungan pelanggan yang saat ini dibangun oleh Garuda Indonesia antara lain Call Center, dimana fungsi tersebut terdapat pada Unit Cargo Customer Relationship Management (CRM). Unit Cargo CRM ini juga berperan sebagai Customer service yang memiliki tanggung jawab untuk menindaklanjuti klaim dan komplain dari para pelanggan Garuda Indonesia Cargo yang merasa dirugikan. e. Revenue Streams Garuda Indonesia Cargo merupakan bagian penting dari Garuda Indonesia karena meupakan salah satu revenue generator selain pendapatan dari penumpang. Pendapatan utama Garuda Indonesia Cargo sendiri saat ini tetap dari penjualan pengiriman cargo dan surat dokumen. Selain dari cargo dan surat dokumen, Garuda Indonesia Cargo juga memiliki arus pendapatan dari pengelolaan gudang di terminal cargo Bandara Soekarno Hatta, Cengkareng dan juga pendapatan lainnya dari biaya administrasi untuk Surat Muatan Udara (SMU). f. Key Resources Bisnis Garuda Indonesia Cargo akan berjalan dengan lancar jika sumber daya utama dan pendukung juga berjalan dengan baik. Sumber daya manusia merupakan salah satu sumber daya utama yang dimiliki oleh Garuda Indonesia Cargo. Pencapaian tujuan suatu perusahaan sangat bergantung pada kualitas sumber daya manusia (Sarinah et al. 2016), dimana saat ini jumlah karyawan mencapai 308 orang serta ribuan tenaga outsourcing yang juga ikut membantu kelancaran bisnis proses Garuda Indonesia Cargo diseluruh dunia. Selain itu, sebagai maskapai tentunya ketersediaan belly space pada pesawat merupakan sumber daya utama dan hal penting karena merupakan alat produksi Garuda Indonesia Cargo. Saat ini Garuda Indonesia Cargo juga memiliki Kantor CSC sebanyak 80 kantor di seluruh Indonesia yang mana 64 kantor merupakan milik sendiri, dan 16 kantor merupakan kantor kerja sama operasi (KSO). g. Key Activities Kegiatan pada Garuda Indonesia Cargo saat ini terbagi menjadi dua, yaitu aktivitas commercial dan operational. Kegiatan ini melayani pengiriman barang melalui udara untuk layanan port to
  3. 3. port, dan city to city. Commercial Activities meliputi Sales Activtiy, promotion activity, after sales activity. Selanjutnya, Operational Activities meliputi Warehouse management, Cargo Handling. h. Key Partnership Bisnis proses Garuda Indonesia Cargo tidak akan dapat berjalan sendiri jika tidak bermitra dengan pihak ketiga lainnya baik untuk dari sisi commercial, operational serta business support. Tujuannya tidak lain adalah untuk memastikan bisnis proses berjalan lancar, mengurangi risiko, atau memperoleh sumberdaya. Kemitraan utama yang dilakukan oleh Garuda Indonesia Cargo dari sisi commercial antara lain dengan agen, CSC KSO, corporate. Dari sisi operational, Garuda Indonesia Cargo bekerjasama dengan Gapura Angkasa, Angkasa Pura I dan II, Regulated Agent, Kementerian Perhubungan serta Bea Cukai. Dari sisi business support Garuda Indonesia Cargo sudah bekerjasama dengan Mercator dan Cargo Flash terkait system, persale terkait penyedia SDM, dan garuda karya mandiri terkait manajemen building. i. Cost Structure Struktur Biaya yang ada pada Garuda Indonesia Cargo terdiri dari, Biaya overhead, biaya sumberdaya manusia, dan belly space rate. Biaya overhead terdiri dari biaya sewa gedung kantor, biaya operasional gedung kantor, serta biaya yang ditimbulkan untuk memenuhi kebutuhan sales dan operasional. Sedangkan untuk belly space rate adalah perhitungan biaya yang harus dikeluarkan. 2. Diversification PT Garuda Indonesia a. Horizontal Diserfication Garuda melakukan diservikasi horizontal dengan membentuk P Aero Wisata untuk mengambangkan usaha dengan industry pariwisata (Hotel, Catering Service, Transportasi darat dll.) b. Concentric Diservication Garuda Indonesia memiliki bidang pelayanan yang lebih spesifik yaitu dengan adanya fasilitas first class yang memiliki pelayanan berkualitas dan banyak keuntungan lainnya. Selain itu
  4. 4. Garuda Indonesia juga terus mengembangkan rute-rute penerbangan baru dan juga memiliki anak perusahaan PT Citilink yang bergerak dibidang penerbangan low cost. 3. Balanced Scorecard PT Garuda Indonesia Garuda Indonesia adalah maskapai penerbangan Indonesia yang berkonsep sebagai full service airline (maskapai dengan pelayanan penuh). Saat ini Garuda Indonesia mengoperasikan 82 armada untuk melayani 33 rute domestik dan 18 rute internasional termasuk Asia (Regional Asia Tenggara, Timur Tengah, China, Jepang dan Korea Selatan), Australia serta Eropa (Belanda). Sebagai bentuk kepeduliannya akan keselamatan, Garuda Indonesia telah mendapatkan sertifikasi IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). Hal ini membuktikan bahwa maskapai ini telah memenuhi standar internasional di bidang keselamatan dan keamanan. Untuk meningkatkan pelayanan, Garuda Indonesia telah meluncurkan layanan baru yang disebut "Garuda Indonesia Experience". Layanan baru ini menawarkan konsep yang mencerminkan keramahan asli Indonesia dalam segala aspek. Untuk mendukung layanan ini, semua armada baru dilengkapi dengan interior paling mutakhir, yang dilengkapi LCD TV layar sentuh individual di seluruh kelas eksekutif dan ekonomi. Selain itu, penumpang juga dimanjakan dengan Audio and Video on Demand (AVOD), yaitu sistem hiburan yang menawarkan berbagai pilihan film atau lagu, sesuai pilihan masing-masing penumpang. Berbagai penghargaan pun telah diterima oleh Garuda Indonesia sebagai bukti dari keunggulannya. Pada tahun 2010, Skytrax menobatkan Garuda Indonesia sebagai “Four Star Airline” dan sebagai “The World's Most Best Improved Airline”. Selanjutnya pada Juli 2012, Garuda Indonesia mendapatkan penghargaan sebagai “World's Best Regional Airline” dan “Maskapai Regional Terbaik di Dunia”. Sebuah lembaga konsultasi penerbangan bernama Centre for Asia Aviation (CAPA), yang berpusat di Sydney, juga memberikan penghargaan kepada Garuda Indonesia sebagai "Maskapai yang Paling Mengubah Haluan Tahun Ini", pada tahun 2010. Sedangkan Roy Morgan, lembaga peneliti independen di Australia, juga memberikan penghargaan kepada Garuda Indonesia sebagai “The Best International Airline” pada bulan Januari, Februari dan Juli 2012. Garuda Indonesia memang telah berhasil mengubah haluannya, sehingga terhindar dari kegagalan di masa krisis dan meraih kesuksesan pada era 2006 hingga 2010. Setelah melalui masa-masa sulit, kini Garuda Indonesia melanjutkan kesuksesan dengan menjalankan program 5 tahun ekspansi secara agresif. Program ini dikenal dengan nama ‘Quantum Leap’. Program ini diharapkan akan membawa perusahaan menjadi lebih besar lagi, dengan jaringan yang lebih luas dan diiringi dengan kualitas pelayanan yang semakin baik. MATERI 10 SM : BUSINESS ETHIC, CSR AND RISK MANAGEMENT Etika Bisnis Istilah Etika berasal dari bahasa Yunani kuno.Bentuk tunggal kata 'etika' yaitu ethos sedangkan bentuk jamaknya yaitu ta etha. Ethos mempunyai banyak arti yaitu: tempat tinggal yang biasa, padang rumput, kandang, kebiasaan/adat, akhlak,watak, perasaan, sikap, cara berpikir. Sedangkan arti ta etha yaitu adat kebiasaan.Arti dari bentuk jamak inilah yang melatar-belakangi terbentuknya istilah Etika dan
  5. 5. oleh Aristoteles dipakai untuk menunjukkan filsafat moral. Jadi, secara etimologis (asal usul kata), etika mempunyai arti yaitu ilmu tentang apa yang biasa dilakukan atau ilmu tentang adat kebiasaan (Bertens, 2000). Ethics: Is the discipline that deals with what is good and bad and with moral duty and obligation, can also be regarded as a set of moral principles or values. (Etika: Apakah disiplin yang berurusan dengan apa yang baik dan buruk dan dengan kewajiban moral dan kewajiban, juga dapat dianggap sebagai seperangkat prinsip moral atau nilai-nilai). Ethical behavior: Is that which isaccepted asmorally “good” and “right” as opposed to “bad” or “wrong” in a particular setting. (Perilaku Etis: Apakah sesuatu yang secara moral "baik" dan "kanan" sebagai lawan "buruk" atau "salah" dalam pengaturan tertentu). Jadi, Etika adalah sebuah ilmu yang mempelajari bagaimana berperilaku jujur, benar dan adil. Etika merupakan cabang ilmu filsafat, mempelajari perilaku moral dan immoral, membuat pertimbangan matang yang patut dilakukan oleh seseorang kepada orang lain atau kelompok tertentu. Etika dikategorikan sebagai filsafat moral atau etika normatif. Etika adalah suatu perilaku normatif. Etika normatif mengajarkan segala sesuatu yang sebenarnya benar menurut hukum dan moralitas. Etika mengajarkan sesuatu yang salah adalah salah dan sesuatu yang benar adalah benar. Sesuatu yang benar tidak dapat dikatakan salah dan sebaliknya sesuatu yang salah tidak dapat dikatakan benar. Benar dan salah tidak dapat dicampur adukkan demi kepentingan seseorang atau kelompok. Dua tujuan etika antara lain menilai perilaku manusiawi berstandar moral, dan memberikan ketepatan nasehat tentang bagaimana bertindak bermoral pada situasi tertentu. Corporate Social Responsible (CSR) Istilah CSR pertama kali menyeruak dalam tulisan Social Responsibility of the Businessman tahun 1953. konsep yang digagas Howard Rothmann Browen ini menjawab keresahan dunia bisnis. Belakangan CSR segera diadopsi, karena bisa jadi penawar kesan buruk perusahaan yang terlanjur dalam pikiran masyarakat dan lebih dari itu pengusaha di cap sebagai pemburu uang yang tidak peduli pada dampak kemiskinan dan kerusakan lingkungan. Program CSR (Corporate Social Reponsibility) merupakan salah satu kewajiban yang harus dilaksanakan oleh perusahaan sesuai dengan isi pasal 74 Undang-undang Perseroan Terbatas (UUPT) yang baru. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) adalah suatu konsep bahwa organisasi, khususnya (namun bukan hanya), perusahaan adalah memiliki berbagai bentuk tanggung jawab terhadap seluruh pemangku kepentingannya, yang di antaranya adalah konsumen, karyawan, pemegang saham, komunitas dan lingkungan dalam segala aspek operasional perusahaan yang mencakup aspek ekonomi, sosial, dan lingkungan. Oleh karena itu, CSR berhubungan erat dengan "pembangunan berkelanjutan", yakni suatu organisasi, terutama perusahaan, dalam melaksanakan aktivitasnya harus mendasarkan keputusannya tidak semata berdasarkan dampaknya dalam aspek ekonomi, misalnya tingkat keuntungan atau deviden, tetapi juga harus menimbang dampak sosial dan lingkungan yang timbul dari keputusannya itu, baik untuk jangka pendek maupun untuk jangka yang lebih panjang. Dengan pengertian tersebut, CSR dapat dikatakan sebagai kontribusi perusahaan terhadap tujuan pembangunan berkelanjutan dengan cara manajemen dampak (minimisasi dampak negatif dan maksimisasi dampak positif) terhadap
  6. 6. seluruh pemangku kepentingannya. CSR memandang perusahaan sebagai agen moral dengan parameter keberhasilan perusahaan mengutamakan prinsip-prinsip moral dan etika yang akan memberikan manfaat paling untuk masyarakat. Tanggung jawab Sosial Perusahaan atau Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) adalah suatu konsep bahwa organisasi atau perusahaan adalah memiliki berbagai bentuk tanggung jawab terhadap seluruh pemangku kepentingannya, yang di antaranya adalah konsumen, karyawan, pemegang saham, komunitas dan lingkungan dalam segala aspek operasional perusahaan yang mencakup aspek ekonomi, sosial, dan lingkungan. Risk Management Manajemen risiko adalah suatu pendekatan terstruktur/metodologi dalam mengelola ketidakpastian yang berkaitan dengan ancaman; suatu rangkaian aktivitas manusia termasuk: Penilaian risiko, pengembangan strategi untuk mengelolanya dan mitigasi risiko dengan menggunakan pemberdayaan/pengelolaan sumberdaya. Strategi yang dapat diambil antara lain adalah memindahkan risiko kepada pihak lain, menghindari risiko, mengurangi efek negatif risiko, dan menampung sebagian atau semua konsekuensi risiko tertentu. Manajemen risiko tradisional terfokus pada risiko-risiko yang timbul oleh penyebab fisik atau legal (seperti bencana alam atau kebakaran, kematian, serta tuntutan hukum. Manajemen risiko keuangan, di sisi lain, terfokus pada risiko yang dapat dikelola dengan menggunakan instrumen-instrumen keuangan. IMPLEMENTASI BUSINESS ETHIC, CSR DAN RISK MANAGEMENT PADA PT INDOFOOD 1. Bisnis Etik PT Indofood Etika Bisnis merupakan sesuatu yang harus diperhatikan oleh perusahaan,karena berkaitan dengan kepuasan konsumen maupun perlindungan konsumen. PT Indofood merupakan salah satu perusahaan terbesar yang ada di Indonesia, perusahaan ini memproduksi berbagai makanan olahan yang berada di sekitar masyarakat. Maka dari itu perusahaan harus lebih memfokuskan kode etik dalam berbisnis karena menyangkut perlindungan konsumen. Cara-Cara Melakukan Promosi Dengan Etika Bisnis Dalam menciptakan etika bisnis, Dalimunthe (2004) menganjurkan untuk memperhatikan beberapa hal sebagai berikut: a. Pengendalian Diri Artinya, pelaku-pelaku bisnis mampu mengendalikan diri mereka masingmasing untuk tidak memperoleh apapun dari siapapun dan dalam bentuk apapun. Disamping itu, pelaku bisnis sendiri tidak mendapatkan keuntungan dengan jalan main curang atau memakan pihak lain dengan menggunakan keuntungan tersebut. Walau keuntungan yang diperoleh merupakan hak bagi pelaku bisnis, tetapi penggunaannya
  7. 7. juga harus memperhatikan kondisi masyarakat sekitarnya. Inilah etika bisnis yang “etik”. b. Pengembangan Tanggung Jawab Sosial (Social Responsibility) Pelaku bisnis disini dituntut untuk peduli dengan keadaan masyarakat, bukan hanya dalam bentuk “uang” dengan jalan memberikan sumbangan, melainkan lebih kompleks lagi. Artinya sebagai contoh kesempatan yang dimiliki oleh pelaku bisnis untuk menjual pada tingkat harga yang tinggi sewaktu terjadinya excess demand harus menjadi perhatian dan kepedulian bagi pelaku bisnis dengan tidak memanfaatkan kesempatan ini untuk meraup keuntungan yang berlipat ganda. Jadi, dalam keadaan excess demand pelaku bisnis harus mampu mengembangkan dan memanifestasikan sikap tanggung jawab terhadap masyarakat sekitarnya. Tanggung jawab sosial bisa dalam bentuk kepedulian terhadap masyarakat di sekitarnya, terutama dalam hal pendidikan, kesehatan, pemberian latihan keterampilan, dll c. Mempertahankan Jati Diri Mempertahankan jati diri dan tidak mudah untuk terombang-ambing oleh pesatnya perkembangan informasi dan teknologi adalah salah satu usaha menciptakan etika bisnis. Namun demikian bukan berarti etika bisnis anti perkembangan informasi dan teknologi, tetapi informasi dan teknologi itu harus dimanfaatkan untuk meningkatkan kepedulian bagi golongan yang lemah dan tidak kehilangan budaya yang dimiliki akibat adanya tranformasi informasi dan teknologi. d. Menciptakan Persaingan yang Sehat Persaingan dalam dunia bisnis perlu untuk meningkatkan efisiensi dan kualitas, tetapi persaingan tersebut tidak mematikan yang lemah, dan sebaliknya harus terdapat jalinan yang erat antara pelaku bisnis besar dan golongan menengah kebawah, sehingga dengan perkembangannya perusahaan besar mampu memberikan spread effect terhadap perkembangan sekitarnya. Untuk itu dalam menciptakan persaingan perlu ada kekuatan-kekuatan yang seimbang dalam dunia bisnis tersebut. e. Menerapkan Konsep “Pembangunan Berkelanjutan” Dunia bisnis seharusnya tidak memikirkan keuntungan hanya pada saat sekarang, tetapi perlu memikirkan bagaimana dengan keadaan dimasa datang. Berdasarkan ini jelas pelaku bisnis dituntut tidak meng-“ekspoitasi” lingkungan dan keadaan saat sekarang semaksimal mungkin tanpa mempertimbangkan lingkungan dan keadaan dimasa datang walaupun saat sekarang merupakan kesempatan untuk memperoleh keuntungan besar. f. Menghindari Sifat 5K (Katabelece, Kongkalikong, Koneksi, Kolusi dan Komisi) Jika pelaku bisnis sudah mampu menghindari sikap seperti ini, kita yakin tidak akan terjadi lagi apa yang dinamakan dengan korupsi, manipulasi dan segala bentuk permainan curang dalam dunia bisnis ataupun berbagai kasus yang mencemarkan nama bangsa dan Negara.
  8. 8. g. Mampu Menyatakan yang Benar itu Benar Artinya, kalau pelaku bisnis itu memang tidak wajar untuk menerima kredit (sebagai contoh) karena persyaratan tidak bisa dipenuhi, jangan menggunakan “katabelece” dari “koneksi” serta melakukan “kongkalikong” dengan data yang salah. Juga jangan memaksa diri untuk mengadakan “kolusi” serta memberikan “komisi” kepada pihak yang terkait. h. Menumbuhkan Sikap Saling Percaya antar Golongan Pengusaha Untuk menciptakan kondisi bisnis yang “kondusif” harus ada sikap saling percaya (trust) antara golongan pengusaha kuat dengan golongan pengusaha lemah, sehingga pengusaha lemah mampu berkembang bersama dengan pengusaha lainnya yang sudah besar dan mapan. Yang selama ini kepercayaan itu hanya ada antara pihak golongan kuat, saat sekarang sudah waktunya memberikan kesempatan kepada pihak menengah untuk berkembang dan berkiprah dalam dunia bisnis. i. Konsekuen dan Konsisten dengan Aturan main Bersama Semua konsep etika bisnis yang telah ditentukan tidak akan dapat terlaksana apabila setiap orang tidak mau konsekuen dan konsisten dengan etika tersebut. Mengapa? Seandainya semua ketika bisnis telah disepakati, sementara ada “oknum”, baik pengusaha sendiri maupun pihak yang lain mencoba untuk melakukan “kecurangan” demi kepentingan pribadi, jelas semua konsep etika bisnis itu akan “gugur” satu semi satu. j. Memelihara Kesepakatan Memelihara kesepakatan atau menumbuhkembangkan Kesadaran dan rasa memiliki terhadap apa yang telah disepakati adalah salah satu usaha menciptakan etika bisnis. Jika etika ini telah dimiliki oleh semua pihak, jelas semua memberikan suatu ketentraman dan kenyamanan dalam berbisnis. k. Menuangkan ke dalam Hukum Positif Perlu ada sebagian etika bisnis dituangkan dalam suatu hukum positif yang menjadi Peraturan Perundang-Undangan dimaksudkan untuk menjamin kepastian hukum dari etika bisnis tersebut, seperti “proteksi” terhadap pengusaha lemah. Kebutuhan tenaga dunia bisnis yang bermoral dan beretika saat sekarang ini sudah dirasakan dan sangat diharapkan semua pihak apalagi dengan semakin pesatnya perkembangan globalisasi dimuka bumi ini. Dengan adanya moral dan etika dalam dunia bisnis serta kesadaran semua pihak untuk melaksanakannya, kita yakin jurang itu akan dapat diatasi. 2. CSR PT Indofood Indofood senantiasa berupaya menciptakan kehidupan yang lebih baik secara berkelanjutan, sejalan dengan komitmen Perseroan untuk tumbuh bersama negara dan masyarakat Indonesia melalui berbagai program pengembangan kemasyarakatan. Program pengembangan sosial dan kemasyarakatan dilaksanakan melalui lima pilar, yakni :
  9. 9. a. Pembangunan Sumber Daya Manusi  Beasiswa Indofood Sukses Makmur (BISMA) BISMA merupakan program beasiswa dari Indofood, yang diberikan melalui kerja sama dengan Yayasan Karya Salemba Empat, guna memberikan dukungan kepada mahasiswa berprestasi untuk menyelesaikan pendidikannya. Program pelatihan dan magang juga diberikan bagi penerima beasiswa bertujuan untuk membangun karakter dan rasa percaya diri, serta menyiapkan mereka untuk menghadapi dunia kerja. Kami memandang bahwa para penerima beasiswa BISMA telah meraih prestasi akademik yang memuaskan dan diharapkan memiliki kemampuan yang sesuai dengan kebutuhan dunia kerja.  Indofood Riset Nugraha (IRN) IRN merupakan program pemberian bantuan dana penelitian Indofood bagi para akademisi dan mahasiswa yang melakukan riset di bidang pangan, dalam upaya meningkatkan ketahanan pangan nasional.  Indofood Rumah Pintar (RUMPIN) Rumpin merupakan program pengembangan kemasyarakatan yang dijalankan oleh Grup Agribisnis sejak tahun 2013 untuk menyediakan pendidikan non-formal bagi masyarakat sekitar di enam provinsi, yakni provinsi Sumatera Utara, Sumatera Selatan, Riau, Kalimantan Timur, Kalimantan Barat dan Sulawesi Selatan b. Gizi Untuk Semua, Peningkatan Nilai Ekonomi,  Gerakan SUN Gerakan SUN merupakan program public-private partnership berskala global, dimana 59 negara terlibat aktif dalam gerakan tersebut dengan tujuan untuk menghapus segala bentuk kekurangan gizi. c. Keterlibatan dalam Menjaga Kelestarian Lingkungan,  Kemitraan dengan para Petani Indofood telah membangun beberapa kemitraan sinergis dengan ribuan petani lokal kentang, cabai, singkong, bawang merah dan gula kelapa untuk menciptakan nilai ekonomi jangka panjang.  Kemitraan dengan petani kelapa sawit Grup Agribisnis menyelenggarakan pelatihan secara rutin, antara lain meliputi praktik terbaik di bidang agronomi, praktik perkebunan berkelanjutan dan manajemen pertanian bagi para petani kelapa sawit.  Kemitraan dengan peternak sapi Sejak tahun 2013, Divisi Dairy dari Grup CBP telah menjalin kerjasama dengan koperasi peternak sapi perah di Jawa Timur melalui skema kepemilikan sapi secara bergulir. Melalui skema tersebut, peternak yang menjadi mitra akan menggulirkan tiga anak sapi ke peternak lainnya dalam jangka waktu lima tahun. Program ini diharapkan dapat meningkatkan jumlah ternak sapi perah dan mengimbangi tumbuhnya permintaan domestik terhadap susu segar.  Kemitraan dengan perajin tempe  Kemitraan dengan Warung Makan Indomie (Warmindo) d. Keterlibatan Masyarakat dalam Menjaga Kelestarian Lingkungan
  10. 10. Bank Sampah Program Bank Sampah bertujuan meningkatkan kesadaran konsumen mengenai pengelolaan limbah kemasan pasca-konsumsi. Program ini melibatkan masyarakat, pemerintah setempat dan lembaga swadaya masyarakat untuk bersama-sama membantu mengatasi permasalahan sampah kemasan. Melalui program ini, masyarakat diedukasi untuk mengumpulkan dan memisahkan sampah yang dapat didaur ulang untuk dijual ke Bank Sampah. Sampah yang dikumpulkan di Bank Sampah selanjutnya dapat dijual untuk proses daur ulang lebih lanjut. e. Solidaritas dan Kemanusiaan  Posko Indofood Peduli Keberadaan kami yang tersebar di berbagai daerah memungkinkan kami untuk dapat memberikan bantuan dengan segera seperti bahan makanan, di area yang tertimpa bencana.  Safari Ramadhan Indofood merayakan bulan Ramadhan bersama masyarakat. Kami menyelenggarakan Pesantren Ramadhan untuk sekolah dasar dan memanfaatkan kesempatan tersebut untuk berbagi pengetahuan dengan para siswa tentang makanan ringan yang aman dan sehat.  Program Sumbangan Qurban Indofood menyediakan sumbangan Qurban bagi masyarakat di sekitar unit operasionalnya untuk perayaan hari raya Idul Adha.  Indofood Service Day Karyawan Indofood didorong untuk berpartisipasi dalam kegiatan sosial yang diselenggarakan oleh Perseroan, seperti donor darah dan Indofood Berbagi Kasih. 3. Manajemen Resiko PT Indofood Dalam beberapa dekade ini PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indofood) telah bertransformasi menjadi sebuah perusahaan Total Food Solutions dengan kegiatan operasional yang mencakup seluruh tahapan proses produksi makanan, mulai dari produksi dan pengolahan bahan baku hingga menjadi produk akhir yang tersedia di rak para pedagang eceran. Kini, Indofood dikenal sebagai perusahaan yang mapan dan terkemuka di setiap kategori bisnisnya. Seperti halnya perusahaan lain, PT Indofood juga menghadapi berbagai risiko yang mengancam keberlangsungan perusahaan. Semakin besar sebuah perusahaan maka akan semakin banyak pula risiko yang akan dihadapinya. Risiko yang mungkin dihadapi perusahaan dapat disebabkan oleh kondisi ekonomi, politik, kondisi industri, lingkungan usaha dan sosial, serta kondisi dalam negeri tempat dimana Indofood melakukan kegiatan usaha utamanya. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk dapat saja menghadapi berbagai macam risiko, misalnya terjadi kebakaran atau pencurian asset seperti pencurian persediaan. Sedangkan jenis risiko lainnya adalah risiko yang bersifat spekulatif, dapat meliputi variabilitas dari biaya input, harga jual, permintaan, kemudian dapat juga meliputi kemampuan menjual
  11. 11. produk baru dan mengembangkan produk yang sudah ada, dan tingkat nilai tukar rupiah terhadap dolar. Meskipun ada berbagai macam risiko yang harus dihadapi PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, pihak manajemen risiko telah menerapkan sistem Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) dengan baik. Misalnya dengan menjalin hubungan dengan pemasok dan petani dengan baik, melakukan simulasi dalam menentukan harga jual sebelum produk tersebut dipasarkan, melakukan inovasi produk agar dapat tetap unggul dibandingkan dengan pesaingnya. Semua strategi ERM yang dilakukan oleh PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk tetap memandang kode etik yang berlaku. Sistem ERM ini sangat penting bagi perusahaan untuk meminimalisir bahkan menghindari berbagai risiko yang mungkin akan muncul. MATERI MINGGU 11 SM : GLOBAL ECONOMY AND BLUE OCEAN STRATEGY Global Economy Globalisasi ekonomi adalah peningkatan integrasi ekonomi dan saling ketergantungan ekonomi nasional, regional, dan lokal di seluruh dunia melalui intensifikasi pergerakan barang, jasa, teknologi, dan modal lintas batas. Apabila globalisasi merupakan serangkaian proses yang melibatkan berbagia jaring pertukaran ekonomi, politik, dan budaya, globalisasi ekonomi kontemporer didorong oleh pertumbuhan informasi yang cepat di semua jenis aktivitas produktif dan pemasaran dan perkembangan sains dan teknologi. Globalisasi ekonomi terdiri dari globalisasi produksi dan keuangan, pasar dan teknologi, rezim organisasi dan lembaga, perusahaan dan tenaga kerja.Meski globalisasi ekonomi sudah meluas sejak munculnya perdagangan antarnegara, pertumbuhannya naik drastis dalam kurun 20–30 tahun terakhir berkat kerangka kerja General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade dan Organisasi Perdagangan Dunia. Semua negara pun perlahan menghapus hambatan perdagangan dan membuka akun lancar dan akun modalnya. Ledakan ekonomi modern disebabkan oleh integrasi negara maju dengan negara berkembang lewat investasi asing langsung, pengurangan hambatan perdagangan, dan imigrasi lintas perbatasan. Blue Ocean Strategy Strategi samudera biru, atau lebih populer dengan istilahnya dalam Bahasa Inggris, Blue Ocean Strategy, adalah strategi yang menantang perusahaan untuk keluar dari samudra merah persaingan berdarah dengan cara menciptakan ruang pasar yang belum ada pesaingnya, sehingga kata kompetisi pun menjadi tidak relevan. Strategi samudra biru berfokus pada menumbuhkan permintaan dan menjauh dari kompetisi dengan menciptakan suatu nilai dan keunikan yang tidak sembarang unik, namun juga merupakan pangsa pasar menguntungkan. Menurut Kim, strategi samudera biru jarang sekali berkaitan dengan inovasi teknologi. Sebagai contoh pabrik perakitan mobil Ford yang revolusioner dapat dilacak awal penerapannya pada industri
  12. 12. pengepakan daging di Amerika Serikat. Begitu juga perusahaan-perusahaan lama seringkali merupakan pemain yang menghasilkan samudera biru dan seringkali dihasilkan oleh unit bisnis utama mereka. Inovasi nilai merupakan batu-pijak dari strategi samudra biru. Inovasi nilai memberikan penekanan setara pada nilai nilai dan inovasi. Nilai tanpa inovasi cenderung berfokus pada penciptaan nilai dalam skala besar. Inovasi tanpa nilai cenderung bersifat mengandalkan teknologi, pelopor pasar, atau futuristis, dan sering membidik sesuatu yang belum siap diterima dan dikonsumsi oleh pembeli. Implementasi pengaruh Global Ekonomi dan Blue Ocean Strategy Pada The Botol Sosro Industri minuman adalah salah satu industri yang memiliki banyak pemain didalamnya. Dengan jumlah pemain yang cukup banyak maka persaingan antar perusahaan semakin ketat. Persaingan yang ketat tersebut akan membawa perusahaan pada good corporate governance atau dapat juga membawa perusahaan dalam sebuah kehancuran. Perusahaan yang tidak dapat bersaing akan tersingkir dengan sendirinya dan akhirnya akan menuju kepada kebangkrutan. Untuk menghadapi persaingan PT. Sinar Sosro dengan produknya kemudian mengeluarkan slogan “Apapun Makanannya Minumnya Teh Botol Sosro”. Slogan ini membawa perusahaan pada persaingan yang lebih berat. Dengan slogan tersebut berarti secara langsung PT. Sinar Sosro menganggap semua produk minuman dalam kemasan yang ada dipasaran merupakan saingan mereka. Teh botol sosro harus bersaing dengan produk- produk lokal. Hal ini tentu akan membuat manajemen harus bekerja ekstra keras dalam menyusun strategi untuk membuat slogan tersebut menjadi kenyataan. Thesis ini dimaksudkan untuk memformulasikan strategi bersaing PT. Sinar Sosro dengan produknya Teh Botol Sosro untuk mempertahankan posisinya sebagai leader dan selalu memenangkan persaingan di Industri minuman. Sebagai alat analisis lingkungan eksternal, peneliti menggunakan Five Force Model dari Porter untuk analisa lingkungan persaingan dan analisis lingkungan makro untuk analisis ekonomi, lingkungan politik dan pemerintahan, hukum, demografi dan kependudukan, sosial dan budaya serta teknologi. Analisis driving force, struktur pasar, pesaing, dan perilaku konsumen juga dilakukan untuk melengkapi analisis lingkungan eksternal. Untuk analisis lingkungan internal, peneliti menggunakan analisis kinerja, marketing mix dan value chain. Setelah hasil analisis lingkungan eksternal dan internal diperoleh, untuk selanjutnya adalah dilakukan analisis SWOT dengan menggunakan matrik TOWS. Dari hasil analisis, maka peneliti dapat memformulasikan strategi untuk Teh Botol Sosro yaitu: Optimalisasi kapasitas produksi, strategi market development, melakukan Blue Ocean Strategy, dan menghilangkan produk-produk yang non profitable. Salah satu prinsip inovasi yang dilakukan oleh Sosrodjojo pada tahun 1970 adalah menerapkan satu prinsip bahwa inovasi harus dimulai dengan ide yang sederhana, mudah dan focus pada satu tujuan. Dulu orang tak pernah membayangkan Teh Botol Sosro bisa merajalela seperti sekarang. Pada tahun tersebut masyarakat menanggapi inovasi yang dilakukan oleh Sosrodjojo dengan sorot mata bertanya-tanya. Aneh saja, teh dimasukkan dalam botol. Terlebih buat sekelompok orang yang masih meritualkan acara atau momen minum Teh. Seperti dikutip dari majalah SWA edisi XXI tahun 2005, pakar ataupun praktisi pemasaran manapun pasti setuju, bukan pekerjaan mudah memperkenalkan kategori produk baru kepada khalayak konsumen. Apalagi, kalau kategori itu “memaksa” orang untuk meninggalkan tradisi atau kebiasaan masyarakat yang telah berlangsung berabad-abad (yakni, minum Teh dari gelas atau cangkir). Sungguh sulit mengubah kebiasaan lama. Namun karena Sosrodjojo memiliki modal manusia yang merupakan pendukung terjadinya inovasi, khususnya
  13. 13. modal kreativitas, modal intelektual, modal emosional, modal sosial dan modal keuletan. Hal ini dibuktikan dengan kesabaran dan kegigihan perusahaan keluarga ini dan juga kemauan untuk terus belajar dan mengembangkan berbagai macam cara untuk memasarkan produk tersebut untuk mendapatkan tempat di hati masyarakat. Inovasi strategi lainnya untuk menghemat biaya distribusi juga dilakukan, yaitu dengan membangun pabrik-pabrik di berbagai kota penting di Indonesia untuk medekati wilayah-wilayah pemasarannya. Terhitung sudah delapan pabrik yang dimiliki oleh PT Sinar Sosro, yang terletak di Bekasi, Gresik, Ungaran, Medan, Pandeglang, Gianyar dan Cibitung. Modal moral dan integritas digabung dengan intelektual dan kreativitas mendukung PT Sinar Sosro untuk menjaga produknya dari pesaing-pesaingnya. Hal ini terlihat ketika dominasi Teh Botol Sosro berusaha digoyang oleh Coca-Cola yang meluncurkan Frestea, serta Pepsi dengan Tekita, PT Sinar Sosro mampu menjawabnya dengan cerdik, dengan menerapkan prinsip Blue Ocean Strategy, Sosro tidak serta merta melawan secara frontal serangan itu, melainkan memindahkan daerah pertempuran dengan menciptakan merek baru, Fruit Tea dan S-Tea. Dan Fruit Tea dan S-Tea inilah yang berjibaku melawan kedua merek dari perusahaan multinasional tersebut. Upaya itu tampaknya berhasil, karena konsumen cenderung mempersepsikan keempat merek tersebut Frestea, Fruit Tea, Tekita dan S-Tea - berada dalam kelas atau kategori yang sejenis. Pada saat bersamaan Teh Botol Sosro terus melenggang sendiri tanpa pesaing yang berarti. MATERI MINGGU 12 SM : PORTER’S FIVE COMPETITIVENESS FORCE MODEL, BCG MATRIX Porter’s Five Competitiveness Force Model Five Forces Model atau yang lebih dikenal dengan Porter Five Forces adalah suatu metode untuk menganalisis industri dan pengembangan strategi bisnis atau lingkungan persaingan yang dipublikasikan oleh Michael E Porter, seorang profesor dari Harvard Business School pada tahun 1979. Menurut Five Forces Model ada lima hal yang dapat menentukan tingkat persaingan dan daya tarik pasar dalam suatu industri. Daya tarik dalam konteks ini mengacu pada profitabilitas industri secara keseluruhan. Hasilnya, setelah analisis dilakukan maka akan dapat di nilai apakah industri tersebut masih “menarik” atau “tidak menarik”. Menurut Five Forces Model, sebuah industri disebut “tidak menarik” bila kombinasi dari five forces menurunkan profitabilitas secara keseluruhan. Sebuah industri disebut menarik bila kombinasinya menunjukkan profitabilitas yang menjanjikan. Tiga dari lima Five Forces merujuk pada persaingan dari sumber eksternal. Sisanya adalah ancaman internal. Lima kekuatan Porter mencakup tiga kekuatan dari kompetisi 'horizontal' - ancaman produk atau jasa pengganti, ancaman rival yang dibentuk, dan ancaman pendatang baru - dan dua lainnya dari persaingan 'vertikal' - kekuatan tawar pemasok dan kekuatan tawar pelanggan.
  14. 14. BCG Matrix Matriks BCG atau BCG Matrix adalah alat analisis bisnis yang digunakan untuk membantu perusahaan dalam mempertimbangkan peluang pertumbuhan dengan perencanaan strategis jangka panjang dan meninjau portofolio produk perusahaan tersebut agar dapat mengambil keputusan untuk berinvestasi, mengembangkan atau menghentikan produknya. Matrik BCG ini juga membantu perusahaan dalam menentukan pengalokasian sumber daya dan sebagai alat analisis dalam pemasaran merek, manajemen produk, manajemen strategis dan analisis Portofolio. IMPLEMENTASI FIVE FORCEANALYSIS DAN BGC MATRIXPADA PT SINAR SOSRO Sinar Sosro adalah sebuah perusahaan yang bergerak di bidang minuman ringan, terutama yang berbahan dasar teh. PT Sinar Sosro merupakan perusahaan minuman teh siap minum dalam kemasan botol yang pertama di Indonesia dan di dunia. Perusahaan ini memproduksi minuman teh dalam botol yang bernama Teh Botol, Joy Green Tea, Fruit Tea, dll. Pembentukan perusahaan Sosro tidak lepas dari sejarah terciptanya Teh Botol yang diciptakan oleh keluarga Sosrodjojo. Tahun 1940, Keluarga Sosrodjojo memulaiusahanya di sebuah kota kecil bernama Slawi di Jawa Tengah. Pada saat memulai bisnisnya, produk yang dijual adalah teh kering dengan merek Teh Cap Botol di mana daerah penyebarannya masih di seputar wilayah Jawa Tengah. Tahun 1953, Keluarga Sosrodjojo mulai memperluas bisnisnya dengan merambah ke ibukota Jakarta untuk memperkenalkan produk Teh Cap Botol yang sudah sangat terkenal di daerah Jawa Tengah. Perjalanan memperkenalkan produk Teh Cap Botol ini dimulai dengan melakukan strategi CICIP RASA (product sampling) ke beberapa pasar di kota Jakarta. Awalnya, datang ke pasar-pasar untuk memperkenalkan Teh Cap Botol dengan cara memasak dan menyeduh teh langsung di tempat. Setelah seduhan tersebut siap, teh tersebut dibagikan kepada orang-orang yang ada di pasar. Tetapi cara ini kurang berhasil karena teh yang telah diseduh terlalu panas dan proses penyajiannya terlampau lama sehingga pengunjung di pasar yang ingin mencicipinya tidak sabar menunggu. Cara kedua, teh tidak lagi diseduh langsung di pasar, tetapi dimasukkan kedalam panci-panci besar untuk selanjutnya dibawa ke pasar dengan menggunakan mobil bak terbuka. Lagi-lagi cara ini kurang berhasil karena teh yang dibawa, sebagian besar tumpah dalam perjalanan dari kantor ke pasar. Hal ini disebabkan pada saat tersebut jalanan di kota Jakarta masih berlubang dan belum sebagus sekarang. Akhirnya muncul ide untuk membawa teh yang telah diseduh di kantor, dikemas kedalam botol yang sudah dibersihkan. Ternyata cara ini cukup menarik minat pengunjung karena selain praktis juga bisa langsung dikonsumsi tanpa perlu menunggu tehnya dimasak seperti cara sebelumnya. Pada tahun 1969 muncul gagasan untuk menjual teh siap minum (ready to drink tea) dalam kemasan botol, dan pada tahun 1974 didirikan PT SINAR SOSRO. 1. Five Force Porter’s Analysis PT Sinar Sosro a. The threat of a substitute product Pada industry teh botol konsumen dapat barang subtitutenya sangat mudah , dan seorang penjual dapat menjual dapat menjual berbagai macam produk teh botol sejenis. Dan perbedaan antara merek satu dengan yang lainnya hanya sedikit saja, dan hampir tidak ada switching cost diantara satu dan lainnya. Oleh karena itu yang perlu diperhatikan pada produk ini harga dan kualitasnya Contoh: Teh botol Sosro dengan Teh Kita, pelanggan tidak sulit mendapatkan kedua merek ini dijual secara bersamaan, tetapi diferensiasi teh Kita dengan
  15. 15. switching cost yang sama tetapi pelanggan mendapatkan botol yang lebih besar dan isi yang lebih banyak sedikit dibanding Sosro dan cara ini tidak mudah diikuti teh sosro karena sudah banyaknya botol yang diproduksi oleh Sosro dalam iklannya apabila teh Sosro diseluruh dunia dikumpulkan botolnya sudah bisa mengelilingi bumi jadi dengan threat produk seperti ini sulit untuk di imbangi oleh Sosro karena harus mengganti botolnya diseluruh dunia. b. The threat of the entry of new competitors Masuknya pendatang baru dalam suatu usaha industri selain membawa kapasitas produk baru juga ingin menguasai pangsa pasar (market leader) serta ingn mengambil alih sumber daya yang besar yang dimilik oleh pesaingnya. Untuk ancaman competitor baru pada industry ini rendah karena dibutuhkan modal yang besar dalam industry minuman teh dimulai dari pembelian baahan baku sampai kebutuhan membeli mesin – mesin pengolah agar dapat menciptakan kualitas yang baik. Barrier entry untuk produk teh dapat dilihat: 1) Skala ekonomi Skala ekonomis yaitu Turunnya biaya produksi perunit apabila perusahaan memproduksi produk dalam jumlah yang besar. Skala ekonomis menghalangi masuknya pendatang baru dengan memaksa dengan memaksa mereka masuk ke sekala besar atau skala kecil dengan dengan tingkat biaya produksi yang tidak mengutungkan. Sehingga harga yang dikeluarkan menjadi lebih tinggi sosro dengan kapasitas produksi 300.000.000 pertahun dan memilki harga jual produk lebih murah dibandingkan ultrajaya yang mempunyai kapasitas produksi 40.000 pertahun (indocommercial,juli 2002). 2) Kebutuhan modal Untuk memproduksi minuman the mebutuhkan modal yang besar,karena untuk menciptakan produk yang berkualitas membutuhkan riset dan alat produksi yang berkualitas. Sehingga pendatang baru membutuhkan modal yang besar dan selain itu harus memiliki diffensiasi dari produk yang lama. 3) Switching cost ( biaya peralihan ) pemasok Swithing cost dalam industri teh relative rendah karena pemasok menawarkan harga bahan baku yang relative bersaing dengan kualitas yang sama, maka apabila produsen ingin berpindah dari satu pemasok ke pemasok yang lain maka tidak memerlukan biaya switching cost. 4) Akses kesaluran distribusi Apabila akses saluran industri telah dimiliki oleh perusahaan mapan, perusahaan baru tersebut harus membujuk saluran itu agar menerima produknya dengan harga yang lebih rendah, periklanan, dll (porter, 1997. P4). Saat ini distribusi teh sosro hampir mencangkup seluruh wilayah nasional bahkan diekspor ke Australia, Vietnam, Brunai Darussalam, dan Amerika Serikat. 5) Kebijakan pemerintah Peraturan pemerintah yang memerintahkan semua produk harus memiliki lisensi dan pembatasan hak akses produk. c. The bargaining power of customers Factor yang mempengaruhi kekuatan pembeli untuk produk teh antara lain switching cost yang rendah mengingat harga yang ditawarkankan antara produk teh yang satu dengan yang
  16. 16. lain tidak jauh berbeda sehingga kemungkinan pembeli untuk berpindah besar. Konsumen lebih konsumtif didalam memilih product yang dipiliihnya karena mereka lebih mengutamakan kualitas dari product yang dibelinya. Kelompok pembeli juga sering membeli dalam jumlah yang besar sehingga pembeli menginginkan mendapat potongan harga serta pelayanan dari pihak perusahaan. Produk yang dibeli adalah produk standar (tidak ada differensiasi), biaya peralihan produk dari yang satu ke yang lainnya rendah, dan pembeli mendapatkan informasi yang lengkap dari produk yang inign dibelinya. d. The bargaining power of suppliers Terdapat banyak sekali pemasok bahan baku teh sehingga membuat harga barang baku teh menjadi sangat kompetitif. Hal ini membuat kekuatan tawar menawar pemasok dengan industri minum teh rendah, karena bahan baku teh dipasaran mempunyai harga dan kualitas yang rata-rata bersaing. Dengan banyaknya pemasok bahan baku teh akan membuat industri minuman teh dapat memilih pemasok bahan baku dengan harga murah dan kualitas yang baik. e. The intensity of competitive rivalry Teh sosro memiliki pesaing antara lain, ultra jaya, teKita, fruit Tea, Fresh Tea dan kepala jenggot yang dimana masing-masing perusahaan bersaing secara kompetitif (ketat). Persaingan ini terjadi ditingkat harga, promosi / iklan, dan hadiah yang diberikan, hal ini ditunjukan untuk menarik minat para konsumen agar mau membeli produknya masing – masing. 2. BCG Matrix BCG Matrix dibuat sebagai evaluasi, dimanakah posisi Joy Tea (salah satu prodak dari PT Sinar Sosro) saat ini ditinjau dari besarnya pertumbuhan pasar Green Tea dan pangsa pasar yang dimiliki Joy Tea saat ini. Melalui BCG Matrix dapat dianalisis kondisi Market Share adalah masalah yang harus dicarikan solusinya agar perusahaan dapat tetap memiliki sumber daya dan kapasitas yang memadai dalam berkompetisi dalam tingkat pertumbuhan pasar yang tinggi. Dalam area Question Mark, hal yang perlu diwaspadai adalah ketika kecepatan pemasukan perusahaan dari pangsa pasar existing kalah cepat dibandingkan modal yang harus dikeluarkan untuk tetap bersaing pada kondisi pasar yang cepat pertumbuhannya. Dari data survei, dapat dibuat matriks yang memperlihatkan nilai keunggulan masing- masing kompetitor. Data ini merupakan inisiator bagi Joy Tea untuk dapat menggrab market dari kompetitor melalui strategi perbaikan pada poin-poin advantages yang dimiliki kompetitor. Analisis data matriks juga memperlihatkan adanya ancaman yang datang dari produsen green tea yang merupakan new comers, yakni Mirai Ocha dan Pokka. Meskipun kedua produsen tersebut belum mampu merebut Top of Mind dari pasar, namun volume iklan dan promosi yang dilakukan Mirai Ocha sudah mampu membangun awareness akan iklan produk yang ditampilkan, demikian pula Pokka yang sudah membuat segmen market sendiri, yakni pasar yang memiliki purchase
  17. 17. power berlebih untuk produk RTD Green Tea dan tidak menyukai rasa manis seperti kebanyakan orang Indonesia. MATERI MINGGU 13 SM : DIGITAL ERA Era Digital Era Digital (media baru) adalah istilah yang di gunakan dalam kemunculan digital, jaringan internet khususnya teknologi informasi komputer. Media baru Era Digital sering di gunakan untuk menggambarkan teknologi digital. Media ini memiliki karakteristik dapat dimanipulasi, bersifat jaringan atau internet, selain internet seperti media cetak, telivisi, majalah, koran dan lain-lain bukanlah termasuk dalam kategori media baru. Media massa Beralih ke media baru atau internet karena ada pergeseran budaya dalam sebuah penyampaian informasi. Kemampuan media era digital ini lebih memudahkan masyarakat dalam menerima informasi lebih cepat dalam hal ini internet yang membuat media massa berbondong-bondong pindah haluan. A. Dampak Positif Era Digital 1. Informasi yang dibutuhkan dapat lebih cepat dan lebih mudah dalam mengaksesnya. 2. Tumbuhnya inovasi dalam berbagai bidang yang berorentasi pada teknologi digital yang memudahkan proses dalam pekerjaan kita. 3. Munculnya media massa berbasis digital, khususnya media elektronik sebagai sumber pengetahuan dan informasi masyarakat. 4. Meningkatnya kualitas sumber daya manusia melalui pengembangan dan pemanfaatan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi. 5. Munculnya berbagai sumber belajar seperti perpustakaan online, media pembelajaran online,diskusi online yang dapat meningkatkan kualitas pendidikan. 6. Munculnya e-bisnis seperti toko online yang menyediakan berbagai barang kebutuhan dan memudahkan mendapatkannya. B. Dampak Negatif Era Digital 1. Ancaman pelanggaran Hak Kekayaan Intelektual (HKI) karena akses data yang mudah dan menyebabkan orang plagiatis akan melakukan kecurangan. 2. Ancaman terjadinya pikiran pintas dimana anak-anak seperti terlatih untuk berpikir pendek dan kurang konsentrasi. 3. Ancaman penyalahgunaan pengetahuan untuk melakukan tindak pidana seperti menerobos sistem perbankan, dan lain-lain (menurunnya moralitas). 4. Tidak mengefektifkan teknologi informasi sebagai media atau sarana belajar, misalnya seperti selain men-download e-book, tetapi juga mencetaknya, tidak hanya mengunjungi perpustakaan digital, tetapi juga masih mengunjungi gedung perpustakaan, dan lain-lain IMPLEMENTASI PT GOJEK INDONESIA PADA ERA DIGITAL
  18. 18. Dalam memasuki era globalisasi, tak terlepas dari adanya peranan ICT (Information and Comunication Technology) yang memberikan pengaruh besar terhadap perkembangan dunia. Perkembangan teknologi informasi yang terjadi begitu cepat telah mengubah pola hidup masyarakat. Dimana saat ini sudah banyak muncul bisnis yang berbasis online dengan memanfaatkan perkembangan teknologi komunikasi. Salah satu bisnis tersebut yaitu aplikasi GO-JEK dengan menyediakan layanan penyedia jasa trasnportasi secara online. Dengan hadirnya aplikasi tersebut dapat memberikan kemudahan dan kepraktisan bagi para penggunanya. Selain itu, penggabungan antara layanan transportasi yang terhubung dengan fasilitas internet sehingga masyarakat bisa dengan mudah untuk melakukan pemesanan, mengetahui biaya transportasi berdasarkan lokasi tujuan dan dapat megidentifikasi identitas driver yang kita pesan yang dapat meminimalisir risiko yang terjadi di dalam hal keamanan. Hal itu membuat terobosan baru di dalam dunia bisnis penyedia jasa transportasi. Dengan pemanfaatan ICT yang inovatif, dapat menguntungkan berbagai pihak dan diharapkan semakin bekembang dan dapat terus berinovasi sehingga membantu masyarakat ke arah yang lebih baik lagi. Dengan menggunakan pendekatan penelitian kualitatif yang heuristik dengan objek penelitian yaitu PT. Gojek Indonesia, maka di dapatkan hasil penelitian secara mendalam tentang perkembangan komunikasi dalam dunia bisnis. Hasil penelitian ini akan memberikan konsep inovasi baru dalam penerapan jasa transportasi yang dapat memberikan perubahan pada pola hidup masyarakat. Kata Kunci: teknologi, GO-JEK, inovasi, pola hidup. Fakta berbicara bahwa teknologi telah membuat berbagai perubahan dalam perkembangan dunia bisnis, teknologi informasi banyak dimanfaatkan oleh para pelaku bisnis untuk mendukung kegiatan bisnisnya serta mendapatkan profit yang diinginkan. Sehingga lahirlah para kompetitor baru dengan berbagai inovasi yang unggul, hingga hadirnya model bisnis baru yang berbasis teknologi. Pada era globalisasi ini, teknologi memegang peranan yang sangat vital, karena tidak hanya sebagai pelengkap dalam kegiatan bisnis, namun juga sebagai fundamental bisnis yang terus berkembang serta mampu berkompetensi menghadapi tantangan di dunia bisnis. Peran teknologi semakin memengaruhi proses bisnis. Bisnis akan semakin efisien dan efektif menjangkau pasar yang lebih luas sehingga menjadi infrastruktur yang mendukung kelancaran proses bisnis. Berdasarkan survei yang dilakukan oleh Asosiasi Penyelenggara Jasa Internet Indonesia yang dilaksanakan selama tahun 2016, mengidentifikasikan bahwa sebanyak 132,7 juta jiwa masyarakat di Indonesia telah menggunakan internet dari total keseluruhan populasi penduduk Indonesia sebanyak 256,2 juta jiwa. Hal tersebut menyimpulkan bahwa pengguna web berbasis mobile membuka peluang bisnis yang sangat menggairahkan. GO-JEK adalah perusahaan teknologi dengan misi sosial untuk meningkatkan kesejahteraan dan mata pencaharian pekerja di berbagai sektor informal di Indonesia. Pengemudi GO-JEK sejak bergabung dengan GO-JEK sebagai mitra, mereka telah melihat peningkatan pendapatan mereka dan menjangkau lebih banyak pelanggan melalui aplikasi ini. Mereka juga memiliki akses ke asuransi kesehatan dan kecelakaan, layanan keuangan dan asuransi, serta pembayaran otomatis yang terjangkau dan banyak manfaat lainnya. Bermula di tahun 2010 sebagai perusahaan transportasi roda dua melalui panggilan telepon, GO-JEK kini telah tumbuh menjadi on-demand mobile platform dan aplikasi terdepan yang menyediakan berbagai layanan lengkap mulai dari transportasi, logistik, pembayaran, layan-antar makanan, dan berbagai layanan ondemand lainnya. Dengan bertujuan untuk meningkatkan kesejahteraan pekerja di berbagai sektor
  19. 19. informal di Indonesia. Kegiatan GO-JEK bertumpu pada tiga nilai pokok yaitu, kecepatan, inovasi, dan dampak sosial. GO-JEK melayani dengan cepat dan terus belajar dan berkembang dari pengalaman, juga terus menawarkan teknologi baru untuk mempermudah aktivitas masyarakat, serta dapat memberikan dampak positif sosial sebesar-besarnya untuk masyarakat Indonesia. Saat ini Go-Jek selain memberikan layanan transportasi, Gojek mempunyai layanan lain seperti mulai dari Go-Car, Go BlueBird, Go-Mart, Go-Send, Go-Shop, Go-Glam, Go-Clean, Go-Massage, Go- Box, hingga Go-Pay. Go-Jek juga tak bisa lepas dari salah satu fitur pembayaran nontunainya, yaitu Go- Pay yang diklaim meningkatkan pertumbuhan pengguna aktif Go-Jek. Go-Pay menjadi strategi perusahaan untuk membudayakan pembayaran cashless. Saat ini pengguna Go-Pay mencapai 50 persen dari total pelanggan Go-Jek. MATERI MINGGU 14 SM : DISTRUPTION ERA Pengertian dan Perkembangan Bisnis di Era Distruption Disruption adalah singkatan Disruptive Innovation. Diistilahkan disruptive (menganggu) karena adanya pergesaran model bisnis dari era analog ke era digital dengan inovasi-inovasi digital yang membuat segalanya menjadi mudah. Istilah “disruption” dicetuskan oleh Clayton Christensen 1997, The Innovator’s Dilemma. Di dalamnya, Christensen memperkenalkan gagasan “disruptif innovation” di dalam dunia bisnis. Ia menggunakan ungkapan ini sebagai cara untuk memikirkan perusahaan yang sukses tidak hanya memenuhi kebutuhan pelanggan saat ini, namun mengantisipasi kebutuhan mereka di masa depan. Teorinya menjelaskan bagaimana perusahaan kecil dengan sumber daya yang minim mampu memasuki pasar dan menggantikan sistem yang sudah mapan. Digitalisasi adalah akibat dari evolusi teknologi (terutama informasi) yang mengubah hampir semua tatanan kehidupan, termasuk tatanan dalam berusaha. Sebagian pihak mengatakan bahwa disrupsi adalah sebuah ancaman. Namun banyak pihak pula mengatakan kondisi saat ini adalah peluang. Era disrupsi ini merupakan fenomena ketika masyarakat menggeser aktivitas-aktivitas yang awalnya dilakukan di dunia nyata, ke dunia maya. Fenomena ini berkembang pada perubahan pola dunia bisnis. Kemunculan transportasi daring adalah salah satu dampaknya yang paling populer di Indonesia. IMPLEMENTASI ERA DISTRUPSI PADA DUNIA PENDIDIKAN Dunia hari ini sedang menghadapi fenomena disruption (disrupsi), situasi di mana pergerakan dunia industri atau persaingan kerja tidak lagi linear. Perubahannya sangat cepat, fundamental dengan mengacak-acak pola tatanan lama untuk menciptakan tatanan baru. Disrupsi menginisiasi lahirnya model bisnis baru dengan strategi lebih inovatif dan disruptif. Cakupan perubahannya luas mulai dari dunia bisnis, perbankan, transportasi, sosial masyarakat, hingga pendidikan. Era ini akan menuntut kita untuk berubah atau punah.
  20. 20. Tidak diragukan lagi, disrupsi akan mendorong terjadinya digitalisasi sistem pendidikan. Munculnya inovasi aplikasi teknologi seperti Uber atau Gojek akan menginspirasi lahirnya aplikasi sejenis di bidang pendidikan. Misalnya MOOC, singkatan dari Massive Open Online Course serta AI (Artificial Intelligence). MOOC adalah inovasi pembelajaran daring yang dirancang terbuka, dapat saling berbagi dan saling terhubung atau berjejaring satu sama lain. Prinsip ini menandai dimulainya demokratisasi pengetahuan yang menciptakan kesempatan bagi kita untuk memanfaatkan dunia teknologi dengan produktif. Sedangkan AI adalah mesin kecerdasan buatan yang dirancang untuk melakukan pekerjaan yang spesifik dalam membantu keseharian manusia. Di bidang pendidikan, AI akan membantu pembelajaran yang bersifat individual. Sebab, AI mampu melakukan pencarian informasi yang diinginkan sekaligus menyajikannya dengan cepat, akurat, dan interaktif. Baik MOOC maupun AI akan mengacak-acak metode pendidikan lama. Kegiatan belajar-mengajar akan berubah total. Ruang kelas mengalami evolusi dengan pola pembelajaran digital yang memberikan pengalaman pembelajaran yang lebih kreatif, partisipatif, beragam, dan menyeluruh. Evolusi pembelajaran yang ditawarkan oleh MOOC dan AI akan memunculkan pertanyaan kritis, "Masih relevankah peran guru ke depan?" Chief Executive Officer TheHubEdu, Tiffany Reiss berpendapat, guru memiliki peran penting dalam melakukan kontekstualisasi informasi serta bimbingan terhadap siswa dalam penggunaan praktis diskusi daring. Jack Ma, pendiri Alibaba, perusahaan transaksi daring terbesar di dunia juga mengatakan, fungsi guru pada era digital ini berbeda dibandingkan guru masa lalu. Kini, guru tidak mungkin mampu bersaing dengan mesin dalam hal melaksanakan pekerjaan hapalan, hitungan, hingga pencarian sumber informasi. Mesin jauh lebih cerdas, berpengetahuan, dan efektif dibandingkan kita karena tidak pernah lelah melaksanakan tugasnya.
  21. 21. Karena itu, fungsi guru bergeser lebih mengajarkan nilai-nilai etika, budaya, kebijaksanaan, pengalaman hingga empati sosial karena nilai-nilai itulah yang tidak dapat diajarkan oleh mesin. Jika tidak, wajah masa depan pendidikan kita akan suram. Guru perlu untuk memulai mengubah cara mereka mengajar, meninggalkan cara-cara lamanya serta fleksibel dalam memahami hal-hal baru dengan lebih cepat. Teknologi digital dapat membantu guru belajar lebih cepat dan lebih efektif untuk berubah dan berkembang. Mereka akan lebih cakap mengubah pelajaran yang membosankan dan tidak inovatif menjadi pembelajaran multi-stimulan sehingga menjadi lebih menyenangkan dan menarik. Pertanyaannya adalah apakah guru-guru saat ini telah disiapkan untuk menghadapi perubahan peran ini? Ini bukan hanya persoalan mengganti kelas tatap muka konvensional menjadi pembelajaran daring. Namun yang lebih penting adalah revolusi peran guru sebagai sumber belajar atau pemberi pengetahuan menjadi mentor, fasilitator, motivator, bahkan inspirator mengembangkan imajinasi, kreativitas, karakter, serta team work siswa yang dibutuhkan pada masa depan. Hal ini memerlukan inisiatif pemerintah untuk menata ulang arah kebijakan pendidikannya mulai dari paradigma, kurikulum, assessment hingga sistem rekrutmen serta metode pengembangan profesionalitas guru di pendidikan dasar ataupun pendidikan tinggi. Sayangnya, kebijakan saat ini belum mampu menjawab kebutuhan pendidikan pada masa depan. Misalkan kurikulum dan assessment, sistemnya masih berorientasi penguasaan materi akibatnya pengajaran guru lebih berorientasi pada peningkatan nilai akademis siswa. Orientasinya bukan pada aspek karakter atau kompetensi yang dibutuhkan di abad ke-21, seperti berpikir kritis, kreativitas, komunikasi, kolaborasi, hingga pemecahan masalah. Karena itu, perombakan kebijakannya harus komprehensif mulai dari hulu hingga hilir. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Hapzi Ali, 2018. Modul Strategic Management : Canvas Business Model, Diversification, Balance Scorecard. Universitas Mercu Buana Hapzi Ali, 2018. Modul Strategic Management : Business Ethic, CSR and Risk Management. Universitas Mercu Buana
  22. 22. Hapzi Ali, 2019. Modul Strategic Management : Porter’s Five Competitiveness Force Model, BCG MatrixUniversitas Mercu Buana Hapzi Ali, 2019. Modul Strategic Management : Global Economy and Blue Ocean Strategy. Universitas Mercu Buana Hapzi Ali. 2019. Modul Manajemen Strategic Management : Distruption Era. Universitas Mercu Buana. Jakarta Hapzi Ali. 2018. Modul Manajemen Strategic Management : Digital Era. Universitas Mercu Buana. Jakarta Fariz Ahmad. 2018. Strategi Pengembangan Bisnis Cargo PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk Dengan Pendekatan Model Canvas. Jurnal : Manajemen dan Bisnis Vol 4 No 3. ISSN 2528-5146 Admin. 2018. http://www.kabarpajak.com/2013/07/rancangan-balanced-scorecard-pt-garuda.html. Diakses pada tanggal 21 Mei 2019 pukul 21.00 Wijaya, Reggi. 2015. https://www.slideshare.net/TIUPH2013/analisis-strategi-perusahaan-pt-garuda- indonesia-tbk. Diakses pada tanggal 21 Mei 2019 pukul 21.30 Admin. 2014. http://unhie-purple.blogspot.com/2014/08/makalah-penerapan-balanced-scorecard-pt.html. Diakses pada tanggal 21 Mei 2019 pukul 21.45 Zulfitri. 2019. Modul Business Ethic and Good Governance : Etika dan Bisnis. Universitas Mercu Buana Admin. 2018. https://www.indofood.com/sustainability. Diakses 28 Mei 2019 pukul 21.00 Admin. 2016. http://rumajamur.blogspot.com/2016/06/analisis-risiko-pada-pt-indofood.html. Diakses 28 Mei 2019 pukul 22.10 Admin. 2014. http://quickstart-indonesia.com/five-forces-model/. Diakses pada 18 Juni 2019 pukul 22.05 Ismed. 2010. http://ismed.blog.binusian.org/2010/10/14/analisa-five-forces-porter-teh-botol-sosro/. Diakses pada 18 Juni 2019 pukul 23.15 Tannady, Hendy. 2015. Studi Analisis Kompetisi Produk The Hijau Dalam kemanasan. Jurnal Teknik dan Ilmu Komputer. Vol. 5 No 17 Jan-Mar 2016. Prof Afif, Faisal. 2014. https://sbm.binus.ac.id/2014/10/24/implementasi-strategi-samudra-biru-bagian-5/. Diakses 3 Juni 2019 pukul 22.00 Aang. 2017. https://aangmura.wordpress.com/2017/07/09/tugas-manajemen-strategi/. Diakses 3 Juni 2019 pukul 23.20 Elba. 2017. https://republika.co.id/berita/ozw649440/menghadapi-era-disrupsi. Diakses pada 2 Juli 2019 pukul 22.00
  23. 23. Yanuarita. 2018. http://binus.ac.id/malang/2018/07/perkembangan-teknologi-informasi-tradisi-media- lisan-cetak-era-first-age-media-second-age-media-era-digital/. Diakses 24 Juni 2019 pukul 19.15 Setiawan, Wawan. 2017. Era Digital dan Tantangannya. Seminar Nasional Pendidikan. ISBN 978 602 50088-0-1. Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia Arisanty, Della. 2018. Perkembangan Layanan Transportasi Msyarakat di Era Digital (Studi Tantang Ojek Online “GOJEK” Di Banjarmasin) Seminar Nasional ASBIS Politeknik Negeri Banjarmasin. https://www.go-jek.com/ http://presidenri.go.id/berita-aktual/peluang-besar-menjadi-pengusaha-di-era-digital.html https://ekon.go.id/berita/view/ekonomi-digital-mempercepat.3017.html https://id.wikipedia.org/wiki/Globalisasi_ekonomi http://etd.repository.ugm.ac.id/index.php?mod=penelitian_detail&sub=PenelitianDetail&act=view&typ= html&buku_id=35282. Diakses 3 Juni 2019 pukul 23.00 FORUM 15 Kesimpulan Strategic Management (Manajemen strategis) adalah pengelolaan sumber daya organisasi untuk mencapai tujuan dan sasarannya. Manajemen strategis melibatkan penetapan tujuan, menganalisis lingkungan kompetitif, menganalisis organisasi internal, mengevaluasi strategi, dan memastikan bahwa manajemen meluncurkan strategi di seluruh organisasi. Manajemen strategis dibagi menjadi beberapa aliran pemikiran. Pendekatan preskriptif untuk manajemen strategis menguraikan bagaimana strategi harus dikembangkan, sementara pendekatan deskriptif berfokus pada bagaimana strategi harus dipraktikkan. Hal ini berbeda pada apakah strategi dikembangkan melalui proses analitik, di mana semua ancaman dan peluang diperhitungkan, atau lebih seperti prinsip panduan umum untuk diterapkan. Budaya bisnis, keterampilan dan kompetensi karyawan, dan struktur organisasi adalah semua faktor penting yang memengaruhi bagaimana suatu organisasi dapat mencapai tujuan yang dinyatakannya. Perusahaan yang tidak fleksibel mungkin merasa sulit untuk berhasil dalam lingkungan bisnis yang berubah. Menciptakan penghalang antara pengembangan strategi dan implementasinya dapat mempersulit manajer untuk menentukan apakah tujuan telah tercapai secara efisien.
×