CHEST RADIOLOGY OF COVID 19 Dr. Mustaq Adnan Consultant, Respiratory Medicine Central Police Hospital, Dhaka
Introduction • COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome co...
• The World Health Organization (WHO)in the starting originally called this illness "novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia ...
• The R0 (basic reproduction number) of SARS- CoV-2 has been estimated between 2.2 and 3.28 that is each infected individu...
• COVID-19 typically presents with systemic and/or respiratory manifestations. • Some individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2...
• That is why our prime concern is to identify the lung pathology as quickly as possible through CHEST RADIOLOGY & IMAGING...
Diagnosis • The definitive test for SARS-CoV-2 is the real- time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) ...
• Thus, false negatives are a real clinical problem and tests with high negative predictive value might be required in a s...
• Another problem is, that you have to wait long for RT-PCR test results, which can take more than 24 hours, while CT resu...
Imaging Protocol • Patients requiring general radiography should receive it portably (to limit transporting patients) or i...
• It is recommended that any imaging examinations have two radiographers in attendance using the 'one clean, one in contac...
X-RAY Chest • may be normal in initial stages • asymmetric patchy or diffuse airspace opacities have been described • Imag...
• Here a comparison of a chest radiograph and CT image. • The ground glass opacities in the right lower lobe on the CT (re...
• Chest-films can be useful in the follow-up of the disease. These x-rays are of a patient with COVID-19. On admission to ...
• Chest film of a 83 year old male with mitral insufficiency, pulmonary hypertension and atrial fibrillation with COVID-19...
• A series of chest films of a 72-year-old woman admitted with acute respiratory failure, fever (38ºC) and dyspnoea. • She...
Rapidly progressive ARDS
CT Protocol • Patients requiring CT should receive a non- contrast chest CT (unless iodinated contrast medium is indicated...
CT scan Chest • In the first four days after the presentation of the complaints, the CT is not sensitive as initial test a...
Role of CT scan Chest • Triage of patients: - no COVID-19 - possible or most likely COVID-19 - severity of the disease • P...
• Some published clinical guidelines recommend chest CT for patients with suspected COVID-19. • The decision to use of CT ...
Four stages on CT have been described : • Early/initial stage (0-4 days): normal CT or GGO only. up to half of patients ha...
Less Think about COVID These findings only seen in a small minority of patients should raise concern for superadded bacter...
CT involvement score • Severity score Another method is by scoring the percentages of each of the five lobes that is invol...
GGO(Ground glass opacity)
GGO to Consolidation
a. A 35-year-old male COVID-19 patient presenting fever and headache for 1 day. CT scan shows a pure ground glass opacity ...
Crazy paving pattern
a. A 34-year-old female COVID-19 patient presenting fever with dry cough for 2 days. CT scan shows slight reticular patter...
a. Pleural thickening b. Subpleural line c. GGO with fibrous stripe d. GGO with vascular enlargement
a. GGO with air bubble b. Nodule c. Halo sign d. Reverse Halo sign
Case Scenario • A 59 year old female had fever for one week with some abdominal pain and diarrhoea. • On the day of admiss...
a. Bilateral subpleural GGO's c. Consolidation in right lower lobe with traction bronchiectasis (green arrow). b. Fibrous ...
Based on the CT-findings COVID-19 infection was assumed to be highly likely - late phase.
D/D s • influenza pneumonia A and B • paramyxovirus pneumonia • cytomegalovirus (CMV) pneumonia • adenovirus pneumonia • S...
Difference between Viral Pneumonias
  1. 1. CHEST RADIOLOGY OF COVID 19 Dr. Mustaq Adnan Consultant, Respiratory Medicine Central Police Hospital, Dhaka
  2. 2. Introduction • COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) is an infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV- 2), previously known as 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), a strain of coronavirus. • At first the cases were seen in Wuhan, China in December 2019 before spreading globally. The current outbreak was recognized as a pandemic on 11 March 2020.
  3. 3. • The World Health Organization (WHO)in the starting originally called this illness "novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia (NCIP)“ • On 11 February 2020, the WHO officially renamed the clinical condition COVID-19 (a shortening of COronaVIrus Disease-19)
  4. 4. • The R0 (basic reproduction number) of SARS- CoV-2 has been estimated between 2.2 and 3.28 that is each infected individual, on average, causes between 2-3 new infections. • The incubation period for COVID-19 was calculated to be 5- 14 days in adult. But in pediatric population it is shorter.
  5. 5. • COVID-19 typically presents with systemic and/or respiratory manifestations. • Some individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic and can act as carriers. • Some also experience mild gastrointestinal or cardiovascular symptoms, although these are much less common
  6. 6. • That is why our prime concern is to identify the lung pathology as quickly as possible through CHEST RADIOLOGY & IMAGING techniques.
  7. 7. Diagnosis • The definitive test for SARS-CoV-2 is the real- time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test and is believed to be highly specific, but with sensitivity reported as low as 60-70% and specificity as high as 95- 97%.
  8. 8. • Thus, false negatives are a real clinical problem and tests with high negative predictive value might be required in a single case to be confident about excluding the disease. • Chest radiology can serve the purpose. CT has a higher sensitivity but lower specificity and can play a role in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
  9. 9. • Another problem is, that you have to wait long for RT-PCR test results, which can take more than 24 hours, while CT results are available right away. This assists the physician to diagnose the patient promptly and initiate treatment as quickly as possible.
  10. 10. Imaging Protocol • Patients requiring general radiography should receive it portably (to limit transporting patients) or in dedicated auxiliary units. • Patients that require transport to departments must wear personal PPE & mask to and from the unit. • Machines, including any ancillary equipment used during examinations, should be cleaned after examinations.
  11. 11. • It is recommended that any imaging examinations have two radiographers in attendance using the 'one clean, one in contact with the patient' system to minimize cross-contamination. • SARS-CoV-2 can exist on surfaces for up to 72 hours, reinforcing the need for protection of equipment with barriers such as covers and thorough cleaning of equipment between patients. Departmental policies on personal protective equipment (PPE) should be followed.
  12. 12. X-RAY Chest • may be normal in initial stages • asymmetric patchy or diffuse airspace opacities have been described • Imaging has limited sensitivity for COVID-19, up to 18% demonstrate normal chest x-rays when mild or early in the disease course.
  13. 13. • Here a comparison of a chest radiograph and CT image. • The ground glass opacities in the right lower lobe on the CT (red arrows) are not visible on the chest radiograph, which was taken 1 hour prior to the CT-study
  14. 14. • Chest-films can be useful in the follow-up of the disease. These x-rays are of a patient with COVID-19. On admission to the hospital the chest film was normal. Four days later the patient is on mechanical ventilation and there are bilateral consolidations on the chest film.
  15. 15. • Chest film of a 83 year old male with mitral insufficiency, pulmonary hypertension and atrial fibrillation with COVID-19 infection. • Ground-glass opacification and consolidation in right upper lobe and left lower lobe (arrows).
  16. 16. • A series of chest films of a 72-year-old woman admitted with acute respiratory failure, fever (38ºC) and dyspnoea. • She was tachypneic (30bpm), with lymphopenia and low oxygen saturation (SpO2 85%). • Patient presented to the emergency department two days earlier with fever (up to 38.6ºC), dry cough, odynophagia and general malaise. • She was discharged from hospital because she did not present alarm criteria at that time. • The patient further required mechanical ventilation and was admitted to intensive care. • During her stay in ICU, poor evolution to respiratory distress syndrome and to multi-organic failure. • The patient died 24 hours later.
  17. 17. Rapidly progressive ARDS
  18. 18. CT Protocol • Patients requiring CT should receive a non- contrast chest CT (unless iodinated contrast medium is indicated), with reconstructions of the volume at 0.625-mm to 1.5-mm slice thickness (gapless) • If iodinated contrast is indicated (for example a CT pulmonary angiogram), a non-contrast scan should be considered prior to contrast administration, as contrast may impact the interpretation of GGO patterns
  19. 19. CT scan Chest • In the first four days after the presentation of the complaints, the CT is not sensitive as initial test as 50% of patients may have a normal CT. • But after the 4th day CT is very sensitive, more than 90%
  20. 20. Role of CT scan Chest • Triage of patients: - no COVID-19 - possible or most likely COVID-19 - severity of the disease • Prediction of worsening • Prediction of improvement • Problem solver
  21. 21. • Some published clinical guidelines recommend chest CT for patients with suspected COVID-19. • The decision to use of CT for triage depends on many considerations: •a prior chance of COVID-19 infection. •CT availability, for instance can any CT scan room can be used as Corona-CT or is there a CT scan room near the emergency room. •clinical suspicion in patients with negative PCR.
  22. 22. Four stages on CT have been described : • Early/initial stage (0-4 days): normal CT or GGO only. up to half of patients have normal CT scans within 2 days of symptom onset • Progressive stage (5-8 days): increased GGO and crazy paving appearance. • Peak stage (9-13 days): consolidation • Absorption stage (> 14 days): with an improvement in the disease course, "fibrous stripes" appear and the abnormalities resolve at 1 month and beyond. Traction bronchiectasis, bronchovascular thickening in the lesion can also be seen.
  23. 23. Less Think about COVID These findings only seen in a small minority of patients should raise concern for superadded bacterial pneumonia or other diagnoses: • mediastinal lymphadenopathy • pleural effusions: may occur as a complication of COVID-19 • multiple tiny pulmonary nodules (unlike many other viral pneumonia) • tree-in-bud • pneumothorax • cavitation • temporal CT changes
  24. 24. CT involvement score • Severity score Another method is by scoring the percentages of each of the five lobes that is involved: 1. < 5% involvement 2. 5%-25% involvement 3. 26%-49% involvement 4. 50%-75% involvement 5. > 75% involvement. • The total CT score is the sum of the individual lobar scores and can range from 0 (no involvement) to 25 (maximum involvement), when all the five lobes show more than 75% involvement.
  25. 25. GGO(Ground glass opacity)
  26. 26. GGO to Consolidation
  27. 27. a. A 35-year-old male COVID-19 patient presenting fever and headache for 1 day. CT scan shows a pure ground glass opacity in the right lower lobe (red frame). b. A 47-year-old male COVID-19 patient presenting fever for 7 days. CT scan shows consolidation in the right lobe subpleural area (red frame)
  28. 28. Crazy paving pattern
  29. 29. a. A 34-year-old female COVID-19 patient presenting fever with dry cough for 2 days. CT scan shows slight reticular pattern in the left lower lobe and subpleural area (red frame). b. An 81-year-old female COVID-19 patient presenting fever with cough for 7 days. CT scan shows reticular pattern superimposed on the background of GGO, resembling the sign of crazy paving stones in the right middle lobe (red frame)
  30. 30. a. Pleural thickening b. Subpleural line c. GGO with fibrous stripe d. GGO with vascular enlargement
  31. 31. a. GGO with air bubble b. Nodule c. Halo sign d. Reverse Halo sign
  32. 32. Case Scenario • A 59 year old female had fever for one week with some abdominal pain and diarrhoea. • On the day of admission she had a dry cough and complained of dizziness. • The O2-saturation was low. • The PCR-test was not known and a CT was performed for triage.
  33. 33. a. Bilateral subpleural GGO's c. Consolidation in right lower lobe with traction bronchiectasis (green arrow). b. Fibrous bands (yellow arrow).
  34. 34. Based on the CT-findings COVID-19 infection was assumed to be highly likely - late phase.
  35. 35. D/D s • influenza pneumonia A and B • paramyxovirus pneumonia • cytomegalovirus (CMV) pneumonia • adenovirus pneumonia • SARS-CoV pneumonia • MERS coronavirus • HSV pneumonia • respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) pneumonia • atypical bacterial pneumonia • mycoplasma pneumonia • chlamydia pneumonia • cryptogenic organising pneumonia(COP/BOOP) • pneumocystitis carini pneumonia
  36. 36. Difference between Viral Pneumonias

×