SEO optimization in 2021: TOP 7 website promotion trends





The home stretch of the outgoing year is the time to sum up the achievements and plan actions for the future, analyzing mistakes, and figuring out what and how best to do in the coming year. Online promotion of web resources in this case is no exception. Consider what trends will become in demand in the world of SEO, and what you should pay attention to when optimizing and promoting sites in search engines.



The number of ranking factors and the volume of search engine requirements for online resources is increasing every year. Literally 5-7 years ago, SEO optimization and site promotion was limited to placing small texts on the promoted pages, spammed with key queries, and bulk purchase of links, and the quality of donor sites was not particularly checked. It was relatively easy to reach the TOP-10 in Google back then, but now, due to strong competition, those days are irrevocably gone.