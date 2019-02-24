Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
best mystery romance books : The Affair |
Romance
Listen to The Affair and best mystery romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best mystery
romance books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
best mystery romance books : The Affair |
Romance
It was only supposed to be a vacation romance. Passionate, exciting-and short-lived. But when Jewel Henley arrived
for her first day of work at a new job, she realized her exotic lover was in fact Piers Anetakis, her boss.
A boss who had a strict rule about not getting involved with his employees. And so, just like that, Jewel was fired. With
no money and no job, Jewel doubted it could get any worse. Then she discovered she was pregnant, and that she'd
have to confront Piers. Piers stormed back into her life with the same passion and intensity that had swept her off her
feet five months before. But as loving as he was with her, she knew he still didn't trust her. And until he did, all they
had.was an affair.
BONUS BOOK INCLUDED IN THIS VOLUME! One Night.Nine-Month Scandal by USA TODAY bestselling author Sarah
Morgan For English schoolteacher Kelly Jenkins, a Ferrari in her sleepy village can only mean one thing-her ex Alekos
Zagorakis has come back to claim what's his.including Kelly.
3.
best mystery romance books : The Affair |
Romance
Written By: Maya Banks.
Narrated By: Lily Bask
Publisher: Recorded Books
Date: July 2015
Duration: 4 hours 34 minutes
4.
best mystery romance books : The Affair |
Romance
Download Full Version The Affair
Audio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment