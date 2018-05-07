Synnopsis :

Divorce for domestic abuse is it permitted in the Bible? Is it positively condoned? What about remarriage? Do victims of domestic abuse have no option but to endure the abuse or face condemnation by God and fellow Christians for disobeying the Bible? Is it true, as some assert, that temporary separation may be permissible but the parties must work towards reconciliation of the marriage? This book explains the scriptural dilemmas of abuse victims in regards to separation and divorce. The author examines the scriptures and scholarly research, showing how the Bible sets victims of abuse free from bondage and false guilt. Some conclusions of "Not Under Bondage" are: The Bible distinguishes between treacherous divorce and disciplinary divorce . Disciplinary divorce is permitted by the Bible this applies in cases of abuse, adultery or desertion, where a seriously mistreated spouse divorces a seriously offending spouse. Treacherous divorce is condemned by the Bible it occurs when a spouse obtains divorce for reasons other than abuse, adultery or desertion. NOTE: the author has slightly modified her view of what church discipline should look like in cases of domestic abuse; to see her updated view, visit cryingoutforjustice.wordpress/2013/10/04/church-discipline-and-church-permission-for-divorce-how-my-mind-has-changed/



