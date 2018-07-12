-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Artificial Parts, Practical Lives From the Bly prosthesis to today s lifelike approximations, prosthetic devices reveal the extent to which the design of technologies of the body are intertwined with the needs of human beings. Both historicizing and theorizing prosthetics, this text lays out a balanced picture of its subject. Full description
Click This Link To Download https://lugond.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0814761984
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment