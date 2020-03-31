Unit 1-introduction to research methods -dr m r n babu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. M.RAJENDRA NATH BABU M.A(Soc),M.A, M.Sc(Maths), M.Sc(Psy), M.Ed, M.Phil, Ph.D, UGC NET-JRF&SRF
M.Ed.CC:201 INTRODUCTION TO RESEARCH METHODS IN EDUCATION
Dr.M.RAJENDRA NATH BABU, Assistant Professor, Department of Teacher Education, Nagaland University
Unit 1: Research Process in Education Educational Research: Characteristics, functions and scope, Types of Research in E...
 INTRODUCTION OF RESEARCH:  Research is commonly known as search for knowledge.  It can be defined as search for system...
 Research should not be considered as academic activity only; it also applies to all the respect of human activity.  Res...
 Research is an art of scientific investigation.  Research is an academic activity and as such the term should be used i...
 The Advanced Learner’s Dictionary of Current English lays down the meaning of research as “a careful investigation or in...
Research Research comprises "creative and systematic work undertaken to increase the stock of knowledge, including knowl...
Methodology A methodology is the systematic, theoretical analysis of the methods applied to a field of study. It compris...
Research Methodology  Research methodology is the specific procedures or techniques used to identify, select, process, a...
 The purpose of research is to discover answers to questions through the application of scientific procedures.  The main...
 3)To determine the frequency with which something occurs or with which it is associated with something else (studies wit...
 The following characteristics may be gathered from the definitions of ‘Research’  1. It gathers new knowledge or data f...
 7. The researcher eliminates personal feelings and preferences.  8. It endeavours to organise data in quantitative term...
 All development and progress in the society is an out come of a research work. The development of logical thinking is pr...
 Research provides for predicting of future prospects of the region.  Research has special importance in relation to sol...
 Good research possesses certain qualities which are as follows:  1. Good research is systematic: it means that research...
 3. Good research is valid and verifiable: Research involves precise observation and accurate description. The researcher...
 5. Good research develops theories and principles: which are very helpful in accurate prediction regarding the variables...
 The criteria for good research are as follows:  Purpose of research should be clearly defined and common concepts that ...
 Research design should be carefully planned to generate results to maintained objectivity.  The research report should ...
In actual practice, research is conducted at different levels and for different immediate purposes. The level at which a ...
 Basic Level: Trevers has defined basic level as basic research. It is designed to add an organized body of scientific kn...
There are various bases to classify the research. A.On the Basis of Objectives of Research On the basis of objectives o...
B. On the Basis of Approach of Research On the basis of approach of Research they are of two types: 1.Longitudinal rese...
C. On the Basis of Precision in Research Findings On the basis of precision (accuracy) the researches are: 1.Experiment...
D. On the Basis of Nature of Findings On the basis of findings Researches are of two types: 1. Explanatory research: Su...
 E. According to National Science Foundation  These National Science Foundation formulated a three-fold classification o...
 F. Another Classification  1.Adhoc research: Adhoc research is the class of inquiry used for a purpose alone and specia...
 There are three types of objectives of research: theoretical, factual and application.  The first two types of objectiv...
TYPES OF RESEARCH
THAN Q Dr. M.RAJENDRA NATH BABU M.A(Soc),M.A, M.Sc(Maths), M.Sc(psy), M.Ed, M.Phil, Ph.D, NET-JRF&SRF (UGC),PGDCA Assistan...
  Dr. M.RAJENDRA NATH BABU M.A(Soc),M.A, M.Sc(Maths), M.Sc(Psy), M.Ed, M.Phil, Ph.D, UGC NET-JRF&SRF Assistant Professor DEPARTMENT OF TEACHER EDUCATION NAGALAND UNIVERSITY KOHIMA CAMPUS
  2. 2. M.Ed.CC:201 INTRODUCTION TO RESEARCH METHODS IN EDUCATION 2 Dr.M.RAJENDRA NATH BABU, Assistant Professor, Department of Teacher Education, Nagaland University (A Central University),Kohima Campus:Meriema,Nagaland Dr M.R.N.BABU
  3. 3. Unit 1: Research Process in Education Educational Research: Characteristics, functions and scope, Types of Research in Education- Fundamental, Applied, Action Research and their Characteristics, Research paradigms in Education- quantitative, qualitative and mixed research. M.Ed.CC:201 INTRODUCTION TO RESEARCH METHODS IN EDUCATION 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  4. 4.  INTRODUCTION OF RESEARCH:  Research is commonly known as search for knowledge.  It can be defined as search for systematic knowledge.  Research is scientific and systematic investigation in relation to specific aspect. It is a movement from known to unknown.  Research is considered as careful investigation or inquiry to find out new facts in any branch of knowledge. It is an original contribution to the existing stock of knowledge making for its advancement.  Therefore research is systemized effort to acquire new knowledge. Introduction to Research Methods 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  5. 5.  Research should not be considered as academic activity only; it also applies to all the respect of human activity.  Research is basis for making process of decision effective and more meaningful. It includes the defining of research problem formulation of hypothesis, collection of data, analyzing of data and arriving to conclusions. After the conclusions are drawn, it is also necessary to find out testing of the conclusions in relation to the hypothesis.  The term ‘Research’ consists of two words:  Research = Re + Search  ‘Re’ means again and again and ‘Search’ means to find out something, the following is the process: INTRODUCTION OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  6. 6.  Research is an art of scientific investigation.  Research is an academic activity and as such the term should be used in a technical sense.  Kerlinger (1973) defines research as a “systematic, controlled, empirical and critical investigation of hypothetical propositions about the presumed relationship about various phenomena.”  Burns (1994) also defines research as ‘a systematic investigation to find answers to a problem’. DEFINITIONS OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  7. 7.  The Advanced Learner’s Dictionary of Current English lays down the meaning of research as “a careful investigation or inquiry specially through search for new facts in any branch of knowledge.”  Redman and Mory define research as a “systematized effort to gain new knowledge.”  “Research is the manipulation of things concepts or symbols for the purpose of generalizing to extend, correct or verify knowledge, whether that knowledge aids in the practice of an art.” – Encyclopaedia of Social Science DEFINITIONS OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  8. 8. Research Research comprises "creative and systematic work undertaken to increase the stock of knowledge, including knowledge of humans, culture and society, and the use of this stock of knowledge to devise new applications. Research means the systematic investigation into and study of materials and sources in order to establish facts and reach new conclusions. RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  9. 9. Methodology A methodology is the systematic, theoretical analysis of the methods applied to a field of study. It comprises the theoretical analysis of the body of methods and principles associated with a branch of knowledge. METHODOLOGY 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  10. 10. Research Methodology  Research methodology is the specific procedures or techniques used to identify, select, process, and analyze information about a topic. In a research paper, the methodology section allows the reader to critically evaluate a study's overall validity and reliability. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  13. 13.  The purpose of research is to discover answers to questions through the application of scientific procedures.  The main aim of research is to find out the truth which is hidden and which has not been discovered as yet. Though each research study has its own specific purpose, we may think of research objectives as falling into a number of following broad groupings:  1)To gain familiarity with a phenomenon or to achieve new insights into it (studies with this object in view are termed as exploratory research studies);  2)To portray accurately the characteristics of a particular individual, situation or group (studies with this object in view are known as descriptive research studies); OBJECTIVES OF GOOD RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  14. 14.  3)To determine the frequency with which something occurs or with which it is associated with something else (studies with this object in view are known as diagnostic research studies)’  4) To test a hypothesis of a causal relationship between variables (such studies are known as hypothesis- testing research studies/experimental studies).  Thus, research is the fountain of knowledge for the sake of knowledge and an important source of providing guidelines for solving different business, personal, profession governmental and social problems. It is a sort of formal training which enables one to understand the new developments in one’s field in a better way. OBJECTIVES OF GOOD RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  15. 15.  The following characteristics may be gathered from the definitions of ‘Research’  1. It gathers new knowledge or data from primary or first-hand sources.  2. It places emphasis upon the discovery of general principles.  3. It is an exact systematic and accurate investigation.  4. It uses certain valid data gathering devices.  5. It is logical and objective.  6. The researcher resists the temptation to seek only the data that support his hypotheses. GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  16. 16.  7. The researcher eliminates personal feelings and preferences.  8. It endeavours to organise data in quantitative terms.  9. Research is patient and unhurried activity.  10. The researcher is willing to follow his procedures to the conclusions that may be unpopular and bring social disapproval.  11. Research is carefully recorded and reported.  12. Conclusions and generalisations are arrived at carefully and cautiously. GENERAL CHARACTERISTICS OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  17. 17.  All development and progress in the society is an out come of a research work. The development of logical thinking is promoted by conducting the research activities.  Research provides base for the policies formation of the Government related to agriculture, industries and infra structural services in the region.  In this context investigation in the structure of economy is conducted through compilation of data and analysis of facts. IMPORTANCE OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  18. 18.  Research provides for predicting of future prospects of the region.  Research has special importance in relation to solving various problems of business and industries. Market research, operation research and motivation research are conducted in the business for various requirements.  The importance of research can also be ascertain through its application in socio political sector in order to find out solution to social and political problem of the society. IMPORTANCE OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  19. 19.  Good research possesses certain qualities which are as follows:  1. Good research is systematic: it means that research is structured according to set of rules to follow certain steps in specified sequence. Systematic research also invites creative thinking, and certainly avoids use of guessing and intuition for arriving at the conclusion.  2. Good research is empirical: it implies that any conclusion drawn is based upon hardcore evidence gathered from information collected from real life experiences and observations. This provides a basis for external ability to research results. QUALITIES OF A GOOD RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  20. 20.  3. Good research is valid and verifiable: Research involves precise observation and accurate description. The researcher selects reliable and valid instruments to be used in the collection of data and uses some statistical measures for accurate description of the results obtained. Whatever you conclude on the basis of finding is correct and can be verified by yourself and others.  4. Good Research is logical: it suggests that research is guided by the rules of reasoning and logical process of induction (general to specific) and deduction (specific to general) that plays an important role in carrying out research. In fact, logical reasoning makes research feasible and more meaningful in the context of decision making. QUALITIES OF A GOOD RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  21. 21.  5. Good research develops theories and principles: which are very helpful in accurate prediction regarding the variables under study. On the basis of the sample observed and studied, the researcher makes sound generalisations regarding the whole populations. Thus, research goes beyond immediate situations, objects or groups being investigated by formulating a generalisation or theory about these factors.  6. Research is replicable: the designs, procedures and results of scientific research should be replicable so that any person other than the researcher himself may assess their validity. Thus, one researcher may use or transit the results obtained by another researcher. Thus, the procedures and results of the research are replicable as well as transmittable. QUALITIES OF A GOOD RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  22. 22.  The criteria for good research are as follows:  Purpose of research should be clearly defined and common concepts that are used should be operationally defined.  The research procedure should be precisely planned, focused and appropriately described in order to enable other researcher to do research for further advancement. CRITERIA OF GOOD RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  23. 23.  Research design should be carefully planned to generate results to maintained objectivity.  The research report should be as much as possible frank enough to gauge effects of the findings.  Data analysis in the research report should be adequate to reveal its significance and the method of analysis employed  Be appropriate and Validity and reliability of data should be examined carefully. CRITERIA OF GOOD RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  24. 24. In actual practice, research is conducted at different levels and for different immediate purposes. The level at which a person operates in the field depends on the objectives he intends to accomplish. Generally research has two levels: 1.Basic level and 2. Applied level. CLASSIFICATION OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  25. 25.  Basic Level: Trevers has defined basic level as basic research. It is designed to add an organized body of scientific knowledge and does not necessarily produce results of immediate practical value.  Applied Level: Applied research is undertaken to solve an immediate practical problem and the goal of adding to scientific knowledge is secondary. A common mistake is to assume that levels differ according to complexity and that basic research tends to be complex and applied research. Some applied research is quite complex and some basic research is rather simple. CLASSIFICATION OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  26. 26. There are various bases to classify the research. A.On the Basis of Objectives of Research On the basis of objectives of research they are of two types: 1.Fundamental research and 2. Action research. KINDS OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  27. 27. B. On the Basis of Approach of Research On the basis of approach of Research they are of two types: 1.Longitudinal research: Historical research, case study, genetic comes under longitudinal approach of research. 2. Cross sectional research: Experimental research, survey are the examples of cross sectional research. KINDS OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  28. 28. C. On the Basis of Precision in Research Findings On the basis of precision (accuracy) the researches are: 1.Experimental research and Perception of Research 2. Non-experimental research. Experimental research is precise while non- experimental is not. KINDS OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  29. 29. D. On the Basis of Nature of Findings On the basis of findings Researches are of two types: 1. Explanatory research: Such researches explain more concerned theories, laws and principles. 2. Descriptive research: These are more concerned with facts. KINDS OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  30. 30.  E. According to National Science Foundation  These National Science Foundation formulated a three-fold classification of research.  1. Basic research: Those researches which embrace origin or unique investigation for the advancement of knowledge.  2. Applied research: Which may be characterized as the utilization in practice.  3. Development research: It is the use of scientific knowledge for the production of useful materials, devices, systems, methods for processes excluding design and production engineering. KINDS OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  31. 31.  F. Another Classification  1.Adhoc research: Adhoc research is the class of inquiry used for a purpose alone and special.  2. Empirical research: Empirical research is that which depends upon the experience or observation of phenomena and events.  3. Explained research: Explained research is that which is based on a theory.  4. Boarder line research: Boarder line research is that which involves those main two branches or are as of science. For example study of public school finance. KINDS OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  32. 32.  There are three types of objectives of research: theoretical, factual and application.  The first two types of objectives of research contribute new knowledge in the form of new theory and facts in a particular field of study or discipline.  The third objective does not contribute to knowledge but suggests new application for practical problems.  Thus, the researches are classified broadly into two categories:  1.Fundamental or Basic research, and  2. Action research or Applied research. TYPES OF RESEARCH 3/31/2020 mrnb.svu@gmail.com
  33. 33. TYPES OF RESEARCH
  Dr. M.RAJENDRA NATH BABU M.A(Soc),M.A, M.Sc(Maths), M.Sc(psy), M.Ed, M.Phil, Ph.D, NET-JRF&SRF (UGC),PGDCA Assistant Professor Department of Teacher Education Nagaland University Kohima Campus

