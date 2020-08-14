Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Bicycle Cooperatives
W H A T W E D O ?
W H A T W E D O ? 5 6 7 8
Strategic Director Cycled across Karnataka IOT and Robotics Designer System Integrator and System Innovator Has built many...
Bicycle co-operative Culture of freedom • Making the digital economy our own • From service access to ecosystem access • V...
EXISTING MODELS STATE FUNDED DOCKED • Expensive => 10+ crore/360 cycles • Not scalable • Not replicable DOCKLESS • China b...
Challenges Making the digital economy our own Invasion of Privacy Stalled Worker Rights Closed Economy Inequality Concentr...
Vision • Revitalize people-centered innovation by joining the rich heritage and values of co-ops with emerging Internet te...
APPROACH 1 APPROACH 2 Approach APPROACH 3 Create & Connect cooperatives with the digital economy by developing appropriate...
Platform Pillars Building the platform co- operative pillars across cities Co-operative technology platform with an operat...
Economy Enablers Enabling skill economy and community enabling funding through multiple channels, monitoring the service l...
Goals 1. Building 2. Operationalizing 3. Empowering the communities Operationalize the Platform with a Co Operative licens...
Product Capabilities
Bike Station
Neighborhoods • Deploy 500 cycles in 20 stations. • Enable Community enabled management and operation using the platform t...
Another city population 5+ Phase 3 Complete tier 2 city population 5 lakhs + Phase 2 500 cycles Phase 1 1 crore 2.5 crore ...
• Sustainability• Entrepeuners • Ecology• Economy Less dependency on petrol Less Infrastructure for automobiles enabling b...
THANK YOU Murali CEO NAMMA NIMMA CYCLE FOUNDATION murali@nammacycle.in 99450 66612
Bicycle Platform Co-operatives
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bicycle Platform Co-operatives

62 views

Published on

http://nncf.life/#/cyclecooperatives

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bicycle Platform Co-operatives

  1. 1. Bicycle Cooperatives
  2. 2. W H A T W E D O ?
  3. 3. W H A T W E D O ? 5 6 7 8
  4. 4. Strategic Director Cycled across Karnataka IOT and Robotics Designer System Integrator and System Innovator Has built many systems in healthcare and awarded for the leadership Innovator, Product Designer with experience in building mobile and web products. Cycles across Continents. Behind many initiatives to promote cycling in India – Cycle Infra in Jayanagar, Cycle Sharing Systems, Cycle Races for DASARA, Cycle Campaigns. Community Builder , Triathlon athlete Behind many initiatives for conservation and sustainability
  5. 5. Bicycle co-operative Culture of freedom • Making the digital economy our own • From service access to ecosystem access • Venture Capital to Circular Economy • Strategy and Operations Pillar • Cooperation Beats Aggregation O u t l i n e
  6. 6. EXISTING MODELS STATE FUNDED DOCKED • Expensive => 10+ crore/360 cycles • Not scalable • Not replicable DOCKLESS • China based bicycle sharing • Scalable / Replicable • Initial success • Long term failure
  7. 7. Challenges Making the digital economy our own Invasion of Privacy Stalled Worker Rights Closed Economy Inequality Concentration Workplace Democracy
  8. 8. Vision • Revitalize people-centered innovation by joining the rich heritage and values of co-ops with emerging Internet technologies. • Decentralize the power of apps, protocols and websites, platform co-ops allow communities to benefit • Create a concrete near-future alternative to the extractive sharing economy
  9. 9. APPROACH 1 APPROACH 2 Approach APPROACH 3 Create & Connect cooperatives with the digital economy by developing appropriate platform technology Community Involvement through Creative Engagement Network Effects & Ecosystem Enablement From service access to ecosystem access
  10. 10. Platform Pillars Building the platform co- operative pillars across cities Co-operative technology platform with an operational model which is open source and open value network based on open, interoperable, portable, decentralized identity framework. Value Proposition Initial Boot strapping by Gov. Community Mobilization Followed by CSR and Crowd funding. Cross Subsidy with Minimum Cost for Gov Financing Creating a sustainable bike network model which can then be replicated across cities once the pilot is successful Sustainable Bike Networks
  11. 11. Economy Enablers Enabling skill economy and community enabling funding through multiple channels, monitoring the service levels of operations, revenue sharing and space for cycle sharing Regulation Train youngsters in sustainable mobility solutions and build products and create micro entrepreneurs Skill Dev & Education Creating a sustainable community skilled in sustainable life styles Community Building & Skilling
  12. 12. Goals 1. Building 2. Operationalizing 3. Empowering the communities Operationalize the Platform with a Co Operative license tailored to the Indian Cities Technology Platform Iterative co-design processes, we refine building blocks, adaptable tools and supportive scaffolds for establishing and maintaining a platform co-op including financing Co-design processes Empower prospective and current communities to use the platform and share the revenue Empower communities
  13. 13. Product Capabilities
  14. 14. Bike Station
  15. 15. Neighborhoods • Deploy 500 cycles in 20 stations. • Enable Community enabled management and operation using the platform technology • Resolve operational and sustainability challenges • Enable cross functional subsidy for backward communities after adequate skilling
  16. 16. Another city population 5+ Phase 3 Complete tier 2 city population 5 lakhs + Phase 2 500 cycles Phase 1 1 crore 2.5 crore 3 crore
  17. 17. • Sustainability• Entrepeuners • Ecology• Economy Less dependency on petrol Less Infrastructure for automobiles enabling better ecology Demonstrate models for sustainability Creation of jobs at the local level
  18. 18. THANK YOU Murali CEO NAMMA NIMMA CYCLE FOUNDATION murali@nammacycle.in 99450 66612

×