Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
paperback$ The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version 'Read_online'
Book Details Author : Various Pages : 2662 Publisher : ACD Language : English ISBN : 9789897787324 Publication Date : 2019...
Description The Authorized King James Version of the Holy Bible is God’s providentially appointed Word for the whole world...
if you want to download or read The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version, click button d...
Download or read The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version by click link below Download o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

paperback$ The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version 'Read_online'

3 views

Published on

The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version
Download at => https://readebooksfullonline05o0.blogspot.com/B07M7PBYMB

The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version pdf download, The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version audiobook download, The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version read online, The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version epub, The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version pdf full ebook, The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version amazon, The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version audiobook, The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version pdf online, The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version download book online, The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version mobile, The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version pdf free download, download ebook PDF EPUB, book in english language, Download pdf kindle audiobook mp3

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

paperback$ The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version 'Read_online'

  1. 1. paperback$ The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version 'Read_online'
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Various Pages : 2662 Publisher : ACD Language : English ISBN : 9789897787324 Publication Date : 2019-01-10 Release Date : 2019-01-10
  3. 3. Description The Authorized King James Version of the Holy Bible is God’s providentially appointed Word for the whole world which reveals the name of the Father as “Jehovah”, and the name of His Son, “Jesus”, in whom there is salvation, and the name of the “Holy Ghost”, who also manifests Himself in true traditional Pentecostalism. The standard text of the Pure Cambridge Edition of the King James Bible has been published on this website. You are free to download this definitive electronic text of the King James Bible (KJB). The actual King James Bible text of the Pure Cambridge Edition (PCE) has been presented free of any typographical error, and is completely correct. It is scrupulously exact in typesetting right down to the italics and punctuation. This precise edition of the King James Bible is wholly based on the received traditional text as was published by Cambridge University Press and by Collins publishers. This electronic text has been made in Australia for the purpose of the exaltation of the Bible within Australasia. This Word is necessary for true Pentecostal revival throughout the whole Earth. The English Bible has been providentially raised up by God for a great dissemination of the true Gospel. The Pure Cambridge Edition (first published circa 1900) is the product of the process of textual purification that has occurred since 1611 when the Authorized Version was completed, and has been used (often unwittingly) as the received text for many decades. Millions of copies conformed to this edition were issued by Bible and missionary societies in the twentieth century. This text stands in contrast to all other editions (especially newly edited and modernised ones). The providentially established and correct
  4. 4. if you want to download or read The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version by click link below Download or read The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments - King James Version OR

×