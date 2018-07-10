-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Human Resource Management Applications Featuring actual cases, exercises and skill builders, this book helps you strengthen your practical understanding of human resource management (HRM). It focuses on the abilities most important in HRM along with new cases and applications drawn from a variety of real organizations, including those in the service sector.
Click This Link To Download https://lugond.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0538468076
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment