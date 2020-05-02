Successfully reported this slideshow.
Electrodiagnosis in GBS Dr. Munish Kumar MD, DM Neurology G B Pant Institute of Medical Education and Research, New Delhi.
Electrodiagnosis in GBS • Diagnosis of GBS within the first week is often difficult because the elevation of CSF protein a...
EDX in the first week of GBS • Absent H response, abnormal F wave, and abnormal upper extremity SNAP combined with a norma...
EDX in the first week of GBS • From day 1 to 4  Absent H reflex  Abnormal F Waves (Prolonged / Absent)  Normal NCS The ...
EDX in the first week of GBS • From day 5 to 7  Absent H reflex (It is reported that the H-reflex was absent in 97% of GB...
EDX in the first week of GBS • Prolonged distal latencies and temporal dispersion are more commonly demonstrated than are ...
After 1 week • Motor response becomes more conspicuous. Low amplitude, Prolonged distal latency, Slow velocity and Tempora...
Electromyography (EMG) • Electromyography (EMG) has a secondary role in evaluating patients with AIDP. • Decreased motor u...
Electrodiagnostic criteria for AIDP (Albers et al 1989) Demonstrate at least three of the following in motor nerves 1. Pro...
Electrodiagnostic criteria (Hadden et al. 1998) Criteria for AIDP Conduction velocity <90% LLN <85% LLN if distal amplitud...
Electrodiagnostic criteria (Feasby et al, 1993) Acute motor and sensory axonal neuropathy No evidence of demyelination Dis...
Prognosis • The most powerful predictor of poor outcome is reduced CMAP amplitude to less than 10% of the lower limit of n...
Conclusion • The H reflex is the most sensitive test for early GBS. • Absent H response, abnormal F wave, and abnormal upp...
THANKS…..
