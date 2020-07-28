Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS, OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE AND CONSTRAINTS FACED BY THE ENTREPRENEURS OF SCHEDULED CASTE COMMUNITIES...
INTRODUCTION  Development of economy of any nation or that of any community depends primarily on the important role playe...
 There are about 101 communities recognized as Scheduled Castes in Karnataka.  Most of them live in the rural parts of t...
RESEARCH WORKS REVIEWED  Surinder S. Jodhka (2010) in his research paper focuses on self-employed Dalits in business and ...
 Gopal Guru’s (2012) study analyses the Dalit millionaire as a spectacle within the context of caste, corporate sector an...
IDENTIFICATION OF RESEARCH GAP  In all the studies reviewed, the researcher has found that the existing studies focus on ...
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Objectives of the Study:  To study the socio–economic condition of Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs in ...
 To assess the competency types and levels of Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs in the rural parts of Karnataka.  To study t...
 Research Design: Descriptive as well as analytical research design will be adopted for the research work.  Study Popula...
 Tools of Data Collection: The major tool of data collection will be Interview Schedule prepared in keeping with the obje...
IMPORTANCE FOR SOCIETY AND POLICY  The findings and recommendations of the study are expected to be useful to governmenta...
NOVELTY OF THE IDEA / RESEARCH The following are some of the prominent innovations to be adopted in the proposed research:...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Revised competency requirements, opportunities available and constraints faced

40 views

Published on

Revised competency requirements, opportunities available and constraints faced

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Revised competency requirements, opportunities available and constraints faced

  1. 1. COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS, OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE AND CONSTRAINTS FACED BY THE ENTREPRENEURS OF SCHEDULED CASTE COMMUNITIES IN RURAL KARNATAKA DR. MUNIRAJU M. ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPT. OF STUDIES AND RESEARCH IN ECONOMICS TUMKUR UNIVERSITY, TUMAKURU, KARNATAKA.
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Development of economy of any nation or that of any community depends primarily on the important role played by entrepreneurs.  Various studies have revealed that Enterprises owned by members of Scheduled Castes tend to be smaller, employ fewer labourers from outside the family, and belong to the informal or unorganized sector.  In spite of the earnest and consecutive efforts by the governments over a period of two decades, the share of Scheduled Castes in firm ownership and employment generation has not been satisfactory.
  3. 3.  There are about 101 communities recognized as Scheduled Castes in Karnataka.  Most of them live in the rural parts of the state and lack ownership rights and access to means of production and distribution even to this day.  Promotion of self-reliance by promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship is seen as the best way to tackle issues pertaining to poverty and usher in an era of development.  It is in this context that the present study hopes to make a valuable contribution by trying to identify the competencies required, opportunities available and constraints faced by these communities living in rural parts of Karnataka.
  4. 4. RESEARCH WORKS REVIEWED  Surinder S. Jodhka (2010) in his research paper focuses on self-employed Dalits in business and small-scale entrepreneurship. Apart from reflecting on the consequences of expanding private sector, the paper addresses unsought questions of collective prejudiced emanating from tradition which has not crippled their prospects in the markets but are known to share self-image and identification. It is argued that while the available data provides indications of the employment patterns, yet questions related to the patterns of their social and economic mobility, kinds of barriers encountered in the process of setting up their enterprise remain unanswered.  D. Babu Shyam (2004) in his research paper discusses the means by which liberlisation can be tied to social justice, and argues that the extension of reservation policy to government purchases, dealerships and contracts would encourage entrepreneurship among Dalits.
  5. 5.  Gopal Guru’s (2012) study analyses the Dalit millionaire as a spectacle within the context of caste, corporate sector and the state using Debords framework of the ideology of spectacle as false consciousness which forges a fake association between a person or a social collectivity and the spectacle.  Paramasivan et al. (2013) in their research paper show how entrepreneurship is the only way to improve the sustainable development of the country which brings fruitful results in employment, flow of capital, innovation, utilization of resources and overall socio-economic conditions of the people particularly those who are downtrodden in the society Dalit in business is an emerging area in the socio-economic issues of the country; members of Dalit entrepreneurs involving themselves in entrepreneurship have gradually increased due to changing attitude of the educated Dalit youth, Government policies encouraging entrepreneurship and so on
  6. 6. IDENTIFICATION OF RESEARCH GAP  In all the studies reviewed, the researcher has found that the existing studies focus on entrepreneurship among Scheduled Caste communities only on a small scale.  Most of these studies have analysed the performance of women entrepreneurs only.  Also, so far, no attempt has been made to analyse the experiences of Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs in Karnataka.  As such the current study is unique as it hopes to find out how far the involvement in entrepreneurship by Scheduled Castes helps to improve their economic empowerment.
  7. 7. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Objectives of the Study:  To study the socio–economic condition of Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs in the rural parts of Karnataka.  To understand the involvement of Scheduled Caste communities in various entrepreneurial activities in rural parts of Karnataka.  To analyse the effectiveness of Government entrepreneurial programmes available for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes in Karnataka.
  8. 8.  To assess the competency types and levels of Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs in the rural parts of Karnataka.  To study the opportunities available to Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs in rural parts of Karnataka.  To identify the constraints faced by Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs in rural parts of Karnataka.  To come out with pragmatic suggestions to improve status of Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs in rural parts of Karnataka.
  9. 9.  Research Design: Descriptive as well as analytical research design will be adopted for the research work.  Study Population: All the Scheduled Caste persons who have involved themselves in small scale entrepreneurship in the rural parts of Karnataka state will be considered for the Study.  Sampling Method: Purposive Sampling Technique Method will be used for the Study.  Sample Size: 100 Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs living in the rural parts of each the 30 Districts will be selected for the study based on an inclusion and exclusion criteria developed for the purpose of sample selection. Thus, there will be a total of 3,000 participants included in the Study.
  10. 10.  Tools of Data Collection: The major tool of data collection will be Interview Schedule prepared in keeping with the objectives of the Study. This will be followed by Focus Group Discussion with the important stake holders such as Administrators, Bank Officials, NGO personnel and Subject Experts.  Sources of Data: The secondary data will be gathered from different type of sources like economic surveys, yojana, books, journals, magazines, reports, bulletins and from leading news paper reports.  Data Analysis: The data collected from the respondents will be fed to the computer and processed by SPSS statistics version of 25. Karl Pearson’s chi-square, goodness of fit, factor analysis and such other statistical techniques will be mainly used to find out the statistical differences in the present study.
  11. 11. IMPORTANCE FOR SOCIETY AND POLICY  The findings and recommendations of the study are expected to be useful to governmental and non-governmental agencies which may be interested in enhancing the entrepreneurial competencies, identifying opportunities and developing strategies for overcoming the constraints faced by Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs in the rural parts of Karnataka.  The findings of the study are also expected to be useful to Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs and Development Organizations in rural Karnataka to develop appropriate strategies and to take corrective measures for making the most of the opportunities for entrepreneurship and to overcome the constraints, especially in small scale enterprises.
  12. 12. NOVELTY OF THE IDEA / RESEARCH The following are some of the prominent innovations to be adopted in the proposed research:  Mixed Methods approach;  Triangulation method;  Region-specific and caste-specific approach in sample selection and data collection; and  Focus Group Discussion with important stakeholders such as the administrators and NGO personnel.

×