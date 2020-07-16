Secretoma congreso institucional 2017

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
"Evaluación in vitro del secretoma de células troncales dentales criopreservadas con potencial en Medicina Regenerativa. F...
Fácil accesibilidad con un trauma mínimo. (Miura y col, 2003) La presencia de inmunomodulación quizás ocasionada por la fr...
1. Estudios preclínicos 2. Fenotipos y números de células. 3. Métodos y costos. 4. Patógenos, componentes no celulares y r...
A pesar de los estudios clínicos sobre los tratamientos basados en células troncales, todavía existen serios desafíos cien...
En medicina regenerativa se plantea la hipótesis paracrina como un enfoque alternativo a las células troncales. El secreto...
OBJETIVO GENERAL Identificar in vitro las moléculas que constituyen el secretoma de las células troncales dentales humanas...
MATERIALES & METODOS Estudio Experimental in vitro Unidad muestral: Sobrenadantes obtenidos de los cultivos de MSC, Fibrob...
Human Cytokine 30Plex Panel. Invitrogen. EGF, Eotaxina, FGF-básico, G-CSF, GM-CSF, HGF, IFN-α, IFN-γ, IL-1ra, IL-1β, IL-2,...
3 5 9 6 6 Fibroblastos C C C C C C C C C C C C C C C C Curvas calibración Osteoblastos 1 3 7 1 4 8 2 4 8 2 5 9 DISEÑO EXPE...
PROTOCOLO LUMINEX Equipo fluoroanalizador por principio de citometría de flujo La tecnología xMAP® de Luminex® está basada...
ANALISIS ESTADISTICO Estadística descriptiva mediante prueba de Kruskal-Wallis y prueba de U Mann Whitney Se realizó compa...
Unidad Formadora de Colonias Fibroblast-like in vitro Microscopia de Contraste de Fase RESULTADOS
SCAP pasaje 1 PASAJE 1 % DE EXPRESION CD 105+ 96,1% CD 90+ 99,0% CD 73+ 100,0% CD 45- 0% CD 34- 0.5% PASAJE 1 % DE EXPRESI...
RESULTADOS Respuesta Inmune Respuesta Inmune Proliferación Diferenciación Angiogénesis Eotaxina RANTES EGF G-CSF VEGF INF ...
Comparación de secretoma entre pasajes Dental Pulp Stem Cells DPSCs Stem Cells from Apical Papilla SCAP
RESULTADOS Comparación de secretoma entre SCAP y DPSCs * * Los niveles de IL6 y MCP1 fueron significativos en DPSC’s p≤0,0...
Comparación de secretoma entre células troncales dentales, fibroblastos y osteoblastos
Factores inmunomoduladores * * IL8IL6 IL10MCP-1
Factores de crecimiento y diferenciación * * * * HGFVEGF IL13 * * FGF-b
DISCUSION P. Sarkar, S.M. Randall, D.C. Muddiman, B.M. Rao, Targeted proteomics of the secretory pathway reveals the secre...
Comparación en proteínas detectadas en diferentes estudios (Choi, Bendall, Kim, Sarkar) Célula Troncal Método Resultados A...
DISCUSION En nuestro estudio detectamos la presencia de VEGF y de HGF en concentraciones de pg/mL en los medios condiciona...
DISCUSION Shi Yu y col en el 2016 mediante Marcaje de Masas en Tandem y cromatografía líquida de alta resolución (TMT and ...
PCI 2015-8311 Diferenciación REGENERACION TISULAR Proliferación AngiogénesisSECRETOMA DPSCs/SCAP Migración Comunicación Pr...
PERSPECTIVAS DE INVESTIGACION Fase II: Evaluar el contenido de las vesículas secretadas in vitro (micro vesículas, exosom...
@munevarjuan https://stemuelbosqueblog.wordpress.com/ #StemcellsUElBosque @UElBosque
String Version 10.5 https://string-db.org/cgi/network.pl?taskId=tulgpldE0QLA
Factor soluble DPSCs pg/mL SCAP pg/mL IL8 91591 275 IL6 4491 122 MCP1/CCL2 2576 941 HGF 218 307 VEGF 51 19 0 10000 20000 3...
0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 70000 80000 90000 100000 IL8 IL6 MCP1/CCL2 HGF VEGF DPSCs pg/mL 0 100 200 300 400 50...
David Bioinformatics database. https://david.ncifcrf.gov/kegg.jsp?path=xtr04510$Focal%20adhesion&termId=550072008&source=k...
David Bioinformatics https://david.ncifcrf.gov/kegg.jsp?path=ssc04060$Cytokine-cytokine%20receptor%20interaction&termId=55...
Odontogénesis Esmalte Periodonto Cemento Radicular Hueso Alveolar Complejo Dentinopulpar Gene Expression in Tooth: http://...
PCI 2015-8311 Diferenciación REGENERACION TISULAR Proliferación Angiogénesis SECRETOMA in vitro DPSCs Migración Comunicaci...
p= 0,0217 p= 0,003 (grupos 2-7) Se puede observa una diferencia significativa entre el grupo 2 (DPSCs pasaje 2) y grupo 7 ...
DISEÑO EXPERIMENTAL
Secretoma congreso institucional 2017
Secretoma congreso institucional 2017
Secretoma congreso institucional 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Secretoma congreso institucional 2017

20 views

Published on

Congreso Institucional

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Secretoma congreso institucional 2017

  1. 1. "Evaluación in vitro del secretoma de células troncales dentales criopreservadas con potencial en Medicina Regenerativa. Fase I" Juan Carlos Munévar Niño, Sergio Marino Viáfara, Gloria Inés Lafaurie Villamil. Unidad de Investigación Básica Oral UIBO. VICERRECTORIA DE INVESTIGACIONES PCI 2015-8311
  2. 2. Fácil accesibilidad con un trauma mínimo. (Miura y col, 2003) La presencia de inmunomodulación quizás ocasionada por la frecuencia de exposición al medio ambiente inflamatorio en la cavidad oral (Wada y col, 2009;. Ding y col, 2010a;. Yamaza y col, 2010, 2011). El orígenes de las MSC dental es la cresta neural, debido a esto poseen un potencial de multidiferenciación lo que favorece la regeneración tisular (Yamaza y col, 2011, Chung y col, 2009) Altas tasas de proliferación proporcionan células suficientes para futuras aplicaciones regenerativas (Gronthos y col, 2009; Miura y col, 2003) RAZONES PARA SELECCIONAR MSC DENTALES L. Wang, Y. Zhao, and S. Shi. Interplay between Mesenchymal stem cells and Lymphocytes: Implications for Immunotherapy and tissue regeneration. Journal of Dental Research 2012.
  3. 3. 1. Estudios preclínicos 2. Fenotipos y números de células. 3. Métodos y costos. 4. Patógenos, componentes no celulares y riesgo de contaminación cruzada. 5. Manipulaciones. 6. Seguimiento del paciente. 7. Normatividad & legislación 8. Entrenamiento & Acreditación. 9. Evidencia sobre la eficacia del producto celular para esta enfermedad o lesión. 10. Seguridad del tratamiento. Terapias basadas en células Stem Criterios Células Stem: Del laboratorio al paciente International Society for Stem Cell Research. http://www.closerlookatstemcells.org/. On line Oct 10 2013.
  4. 4. A pesar de los estudios clínicos sobre los tratamientos basados en células troncales, todavía existen serios desafíos científicos, financieros, de legislación y bioéticos a superar. Clinical grade adult stem cell banking. Thirumala S, Goebel WS, Woods EJ. Organogenesis. 2009 Jul;5(3):143-54. NORMAS GUIAS CLINICASPROTOCOLOS Procesamiento ex vivo Almacenamiento ex vivo 1. Recolección 2. Procesamiento 3. Evaluación 4. Criopreservación 5. Embalaje 6. Distribución
  5. 5. En medicina regenerativa se plantea la hipótesis paracrina como un enfoque alternativo a las células troncales. El secretoma es el complejo de moléculas secretadas por las células vivas o liberadas desde la superficie celular que es codificado por aproximadamente el 10% del genoma. H. Skalnikova, J. Motlik, S.J. Gadher, H. Kovarova, Mapping of the secretome of primary isolates of mammalian cells, stem cells and derived cell lines, Proteomics 11 (2011) 691–708.
  6. 6. OBJETIVO GENERAL Identificar in vitro las moléculas que constituyen el secretoma de las células troncales dentales humanas postcriopreservación.
  7. 7. MATERIALES & METODOS Estudio Experimental in vitro Unidad muestral: Sobrenadantes obtenidos de los cultivos de MSC, Fibroblastos, Osteoblastos y DPSCs / SCAP postcriopreservación Analizados de manera aleatoria simple. CRITERIOS DE INCLUSION DPSCs criopreservadas RESOLUCIÓN Nº008430 de 1993 del Ministerio de Salud. Investigación sin riesgo (artículo 11) SCAP criopreservadas 5X105 Células/ T25 Consentimiento informado Subcultivo DPSCs 1-5 Subcultivo SCAP 1-3
  8. 8. Human Cytokine 30Plex Panel. Invitrogen. EGF, Eotaxina, FGF-básico, G-CSF, GM-CSF, HGF, IFN-α, IFN-γ, IL-1ra, IL-1β, IL-2, IL-2r, IL-4, IL-5, IL-6, IL-7, IL-8, IL-10, IL-12(p40/p70), IL-13, IL-15, IL- 17, IP-10, MCP-1, MIG, MIP-1α, MIP-1β, RANTES, TNF-α y VEGF. 1. Descongelación 2. Expansión 3. Inmunofenotipificación citometría de flujo 4. Medios condicionados SECRETOMA 5. Análisis LUMINEX LX 200 6. Análisis estadístico DPSCs / SCAP
  9. 9. 3 5 9 6 6 Fibroblastos C C C C C C C C C C C C C C C C Curvas calibración Osteoblastos 1 3 7 1 4 8 2 4 8 2 5 9 DISEÑO EXPERIMENTAL C C 7 1 3 1 7 2 1 1 1 1 5 1 8 1 0 1 4 1 8 1 1 1 5 1 9 1 2 1 6 2 0 1 2 1 6 2 0 1 3 1 7 2 1 1 0 1 4 1 9 32 DPSCs 30 SCAP 2 5 2 9 2 3 2 6 2 2 2 6 2 3 2 7 2 4 2 8 2 4 2 8 2 5 2 9 2 2 2 7 3 3 3 1 3 5 3 0 3 4 3 1 3 5 3 2 3 6 3 2 3 6 3 3 3 0 3 4 12 MSC Por duplicado DMEM/SFB 10%
  10. 10. PROTOCOLO LUMINEX Equipo fluoroanalizador por principio de citometría de flujo La tecnología xMAP® de Luminex® está basada en la combinación de tecnologías de citometría de flujo, micro esferas, láser, procesamiento de señales digitales y química. En primer lugar, minúsculas microesferas codificadas por colores, en 100 juegos distintos. Cada conjunto de perlas puede recubrirse con un reactivo específico para un bioensayo particular, permitiendo la captura y detección de analitos específicos de una muestra. Dentro del analizador Luminex, los láseres excitan los colores internos que identifican cada partícula de las microesferas, y también cualquier colorante reportero capturado durante el ensayo. Se hacen muchas lecturas en cada conjunto, validando aún más los resultados. De esta forma, la tecnología xMAP permite multiplexar hasta 100 ensayos únicos dentro de una única muestra, de forma rápida y precisa. http://cdn.panomics.com/products/luninex-assays/technical-overview/overview https://www.rndsystems.com/resources/technical/luminex-assay-principle
  11. 11. ANALISIS ESTADISTICO Estadística descriptiva mediante prueba de Kruskal-Wallis y prueba de U Mann Whitney Se realizó comparación entre grupos. P≤ 0.05 Se midio cuantitativamente la concentración de cada una de las proteínas del kit Human Cytokine 30-Plex Panel (Invitrogen): EGF, Eotaxina, FGF-básico, G-CSF, GM-CSF, HGF, IFN-α, IFN-γ, IL-1ra, IL-1β, IL-2, IL-2r, IL-4, IL-5, IL-6, IL-7, IL-8, IL-10, IL-12(p40/p70), IL-13, IL-15, IL-17, IP-10, MCP-1, MIG, MIP-1α, MIP-1β, RANTES, TNF-α y VEGF.
  12. 12. Unidad Formadora de Colonias Fibroblast-like in vitro Microscopia de Contraste de Fase RESULTADOS
  13. 13. SCAP pasaje 1 PASAJE 1 % DE EXPRESION CD 105+ 96,1% CD 90+ 99,0% CD 73+ 100,0% CD 45- 0% CD 34- 0.5% PASAJE 1 % DE EXPRESION CD 105+ 60,2% CD 90+ 99,1% CD 73+ 100,0% CD 45- 1% CD 34- 0.6% DPSCs pasaje 1 INMUNOFENOTIPIFICACION Citometría de Flujo
  14. 14. RESULTADOS Respuesta Inmune Respuesta Inmune Proliferación Diferenciación Angiogénesis Eotaxina RANTES EGF G-CSF VEGF INF ⍺ IL2R FGF B GM-CSF IL10 MIP-1β HGF IL12 MIP-1⍺ IL13 MIG IL15 MCP-1 IL17 IP-10 IL1β IL7 IL2 IL8 IL4 INF-Y IL5 TNF-α IL6
  15. 15. Comparación de secretoma entre pasajes Dental Pulp Stem Cells DPSCs Stem Cells from Apical Papilla SCAP
  16. 16. RESULTADOS Comparación de secretoma entre SCAP y DPSCs * * Los niveles de IL6 y MCP1 fueron significativos en DPSC’s p≤0,05 Los niveles de IL8 fueron significativos en SCAP p≤0,05 * * * * IL6IL6
  17. 17. Comparación de secretoma entre células troncales dentales, fibroblastos y osteoblastos
  18. 18. Factores inmunomoduladores * * IL8IL6 IL10MCP-1
  19. 19. Factores de crecimiento y diferenciación * * * * HGFVEGF IL13 * * FGF-b
  20. 20. DISCUSION P. Sarkar, S.M. Randall, D.C. Muddiman, B.M. Rao, Targeted proteomics of the secretory pathway reveals the secretome of mouse embryonic fibroblasts and human embryonic stem cells, Mol. Cell. Proteomics 11 (2012) 1829–1839. Se han utilizado diversas metodologías para analizar el secretoma de las células troncales: o Proteómica: Orgánelos involucrados en las vías secretoras de células embrionarias (Sarkar P et al, 2012) o Espectrometría de Masa de Exclusión: 10 a 12 veces más proteínas extracelulares (Bendall SC, 2009) o GeLC-MS/MS, SDS PAGE combined with Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry: Secretoma de las hBMSC en medios osteogénicos (Choi Y.A. et al 2010) o LC-MS/MS Espectrometría de Masas y cromatografía líquida: compararon el secretoma de hBMSCs y osteoblastos. (Kim J.M. et al 2013) S.C. Bendall, C. Hughes, J.L. Campbell, M.H. Stewart, P. Pittock, S. Liu, E. Bonneil, P. Thibault, M. Bhatia, G.A. Lajoie, An enhanced mass spectrometry approach reveals human embryonic stem cell growth factors in culture, Mol. Cell. Proteomics 8 (2009) 421–432. Kim J.M, Kim J, Kim YH, Kim KT, Ryu SH, Lee TG, Suh PG, Comparative secretome analysis of human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells during osteogenesis, J. Cell. Physiol. 228 (2013) 216–24. Y.A. Choi, J. Lim, K.M. Kim, B. Acharya, J.Y. Cho, Y.C. Bae, H.I. Shin, S.Y. Kim, E.K. Park, Secretome analysis of human BMSCs and identification of SMOC1 as an important ECM protein in osteoblast differentiation, J. Proteome Res. 9 (2010). 2946–2956. Luminex LX200™ y el kit Human Cytokine 30-Plex Panel (Invitrogen): Factores solubles del secretoma de DSCs postcriopreservación
  21. 21. Comparación en proteínas detectadas en diferentes estudios (Choi, Bendall, Kim, Sarkar) Célula Troncal Método Resultados Autor/Año hBMSCs GeLC-MS/MS SMOC1 regulador diferenciación osteoblastos Choi y col (2010) hBMSCs LC-MS/MS Baja regulación de proteínas implicadas en proliferación de células troncales durante la diferenciación hacia osteoblastos Kim y col (2013) hASCs 2DE-MS Detección de serpinas: fisiología y patología del tejido adiposo Zvonic y col (2007) hASCs LC-MS/MS IL6, IL8 y MCP1 involucradas en la migración de monocitos Lee y col (2010) hMADS GeLC-MS/MS PAI-1 marcador de osteoporosis Chiellini y col (2008) hMSCs Immunoarray Quimiocinas aumentan la supervivencia en un modelo de falla hepática fulminante Parekkadan y col (2007) hAMSCs ELISA IL6, IL8 involucradas en la regeneración tisular estimulada con TNF α Heo et al. (2011) S.C. Heo, E.S. Jeon, I.H. Lee, H.S. Kim, M.B. Kim, J.H. Kim, Tumor necrosis factor-alpha-activated human adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells accelerate cutaneous wound healing through paracrine mechanisms, J. Invest. Dermatol. 131 (2011) 1559–1567.
  22. 22. DISCUSION En nuestro estudio detectamos la presencia de VEGF y de HGF en concentraciones de pg/mL en los medios condicionados de DPSCs y SCAP postcriopreservación. Katagiri W, Osugi M, Kawai T, Hibi H. First-in-human study and clinical case reports of the alveolar bone regeneration with the secretome from human mesenchymal stem cells. Head Face Med. 2016 Jan 15;12:5. En el primer estudio clínico y reportes de caso de regeneración ósea alveolar con secretoma de BMSCs-CM humanas se demostró VEGF, HGF, IGF1, TGFß1 en bajas concentraciones que promovían la regeneración ósea. (Katagiri y col. 2016) (Migración, angiogénesis y osteogénesis in vitro / in vivo) No se informaron complicaciones sistémicas o locales a lo largo del estudio. La evaluación radiográfica reveló la formación ósea temprana en todos los casos. La evaluación histológica apoyó los hallazgos radiográficos. Además, la infiltración de células inflamatorias fue escasa en todas las muestras. Observamos un aumento en las concentraciones in vitro de citocinas IL10 e IL13: efecto anti inflamatorio, inhiben la producción de citocinas proinflamatorias y regulan la síntesis de interferón ϒ.
  23. 23. DISCUSION Shi Yu y col en el 2016 mediante Marcaje de Masas en Tandem y cromatografía líquida de alta resolución (TMT and HPLC-MS/MS analysis) detectaron quimiocinas, factores angiogénicos, inmunomoduladores, antiapoptóticos y neuroprotectores así como proteínas de la matriz extracelular. Shi Yu, Yuming Zhao, Yushi Ma, Lihong Ge. Profiling the Secretome of Human Stem Cells from Dental Apical Papilla. Stem Cells and Development. 2016. Mar 15;25(6):499-508. Nuestros resultados demuestran una mayor secreción de proteínas involucradas en la respuesta inmune, proliferación, diferenciación y angiogénesis en los secretomas evaluados de DPSCs y las SCAP Del mismo modo, revelaron que las SCAP exhiben un incremento en la secreción de quimiocinas, neurotrofinas así como de proteínas involucradas en procesos metabólicos, de transcripción y niveles bajos de proteínas asociadas con adhesión, procesos de desarrollo y función inmune en contraste con las BMSCs. En contraste, las BMSCs secretan concentraciones mayores de proteínas de la matriz extracelular y factores proangiogénicos
  24. 24. PCI 2015-8311 Diferenciación REGENERACION TISULAR Proliferación AngiogénesisSECRETOMA DPSCs/SCAP Migración Comunicación Proinflamatorio Antiinflamatorio Respuesta inmune Antitumoral ⍺ IL2R IP10 RANTES TNF⍺ EOTAXIN IL17 ¿IL1RA? REGENERACION APICAL REGENERACION PERIODONTAL REGENERACION DENTINOPULPAR
  25. 25. PERSPECTIVAS DE INVESTIGACION Fase II: Evaluar el contenido de las vesículas secretadas in vitro (micro vesículas, exosomas, ectosomas) por las células troncales dentales humanas de los mismos pacientes. Fase III: Desarrollar fabricas basadas en células troncales dentales in vitro de medios condicionados con moléculas de interés para sintetizar secretomas en regeneración tisular específica. Fase IV: Diseñar y ejecutar proyectos de investigación en regeneración tisular periodontal y/o dentinopulpar que analicen el potencial terapéutico en modelos animales del secretoma de las células troncales dentales
  26. 26. @munevarjuan https://stemuelbosqueblog.wordpress.com/ #StemcellsUElBosque @UElBosque
  27. 27. String Version 10.5 https://string-db.org/cgi/network.pl?taskId=tulgpldE0QLA
  28. 28. Factor soluble DPSCs pg/mL SCAP pg/mL IL8 91591 275 IL6 4491 122 MCP1/CCL2 2576 941 HGF 218 307 VEGF 51 19 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 70000 80000 90000 100000 VEGF HGF IL8 IL6 MCP1/CCL2 Factores solubles en DPSCs y en SCAP DPSCs pg/mL SCAP pg/mL PRINCIPALES FACTORES SOLUBLES DEL SECRETOMA DE LAS CELULAS TRONCALES DENTALES
  29. 29. 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 70000 80000 90000 100000 IL8 IL6 MCP1/CCL2 HGF VEGF DPSCs pg/mL 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 MCP1/CCL2 HGF IL8 IL6 VEGF SCAP pg/mL COMPARACION DE FACTORES SOLUBLES DEL SECRETOMA DE LAS CELULAS TRONCALES DENTALES
  30. 30. David Bioinformatics database. https://david.ncifcrf.gov/kegg.jsp?path=xtr04510$Focal%20adhesion&termId=550072008&source=kegg
  31. 31. David Bioinformatics https://david.ncifcrf.gov/kegg.jsp?path=ssc04060$Cytokine-cytokine%20receptor%20interaction&termId=550062631&source=kegg
  32. 32. Odontogénesis Esmalte Periodonto Cemento Radicular Hueso Alveolar Complejo Dentinopulpar Gene Expression in Tooth: http://bite-it.helsinki.fi/ Epitelio Papila Dental Folículo Dental Receptores Citocinas Factores de Transcripción Integrina Alfa 4 Notch1 TGFBR2 Patched1 FGFR4 C-ErbB2 IL6 IL8 TNF ALFA IL4 IL1 IL17INF ϒ Dlx1 C-Myb Pitx2 β Catenina Egr1Lef1 Sox9Osr2 Factores de crecimiento BMP2 FGF4HGF GDNF PLEIOTHROPIN SHH NGF WNT TGFB
  33. 33. PCI 2015-8311 Diferenciación REGENERACION TISULAR Proliferación Angiogénesis SECRETOMA in vitro DPSCs Migración Comunicación Proinflamatorio Antiinflamatorio Inmunomodulación RESPUESTA INMUNE Antitumoral
  34. 34. p= 0,0217 p= 0,003 (grupos 2-7) Se puede observa una diferencia significativa entre el grupo 2 (DPSCs pasaje 2) y grupo 7 (SCAP), es decir las DPSCs en el pasaje 2 tienen mayor expresión de IFN-a que las SCAP p= 0,006 p= 0,02 (grupos 2-7) Se puede observa una diferencia significativa entre el grupo 2 (DPSCs pasaje 2) y grupo 3 (SCAP) hubo mayor expresión de IFN-a en el grupo 3
  35. 35. DISEÑO EXPERIMENTAL

×