Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1.4 1.8 2.2 2.6 95% Confidence Interval for Mu 1.95 2.05 2.15 2.25 95% Confidence Interval for Median Variable: Transforme...
Project Objective & Scope Project(s) Approval Project Plan Project Benefits (Need for Improvement) Project CTQ (y) YYYY Vo...
Track CTQ WASTE Better Worse TIME t0 Collect & Validate Data - Measurement System R&R Baseline CTQ (Project – y) Performan...
Track - Project Variables Cause and Effect Diagram (Fishbone) Process Analysis VA/NVA Delivery Invoice Generated Ship & In...
Identify Potential Causes (x’s) Prioritize Causes- Vital x’s Validate Causes- Vital x’s REVIEW – Cause & EffectAnalyze - S...
Proposed Solution(s) Select the best solution Benefit-Cost Analysis Pilot the Solution Improve Improve the process perform...
Pilot Results XXXXX XXXXXXX XX Confirm Benefits Risk Identification Risk Mitigation Plan Implement the Solution fully Vali...
Ensure - Process Integration & Sustenance Control Celebration Communicate Results Integration at Process-level Conduct Tra...
Six Sigma Overview
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Six Sigma Overview

35 views

Published on

Pictorial Representation of DMAIC phases

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Six Sigma Overview

  1. 1. 1.4 1.8 2.2 2.6 95% Confidence Interval for Mu 1.95 2.05 2.15 2.25 95% Confidence Interval for Median Variable: Transformed A-Squared: P-Value: Mean StDev Variance Skewness Kurtosis N Minimum 1st Quartile Median 3rd Quartile Maximum 2.01738 0.27762 1.97203 0.254 0.718 2.11183 0.33235 0.110455 -2.2E-02 -5.8E-01 50 1.36456 1.86741 2.13575 2.37092 2.78915 2.20628 0.41415 2.24661 Anderson-Darling Normality Test 95% Confidence Interval for Mu 95% Confidence Interval for Sigma 95% Confidence Interval for Median Descriptive Statistics Baselining - Quantify the existing Process Performance Improvement Areas Vision (Measures & Targets) Management Employee Customer Stakeholders Suppliers Macro level Process Map S I P O C Identify Improvement Opportunities Identify the processes to be improved
  2. 2. Project Objective & Scope Project(s) Approval Project Plan Project Benefits (Need for Improvement) Project CTQ (y) YYYY Voice of Employees Voice of Business Voice of Customer XXXX YYYY ZZZZZ Voice of Suppliers Voice of Stakeholders Define - CTQ Set the Project CTQ & Goals
  3. 3. Track CTQ WASTE Better Worse TIME t0 Collect & Validate Data - Measurement System R&R Baseline CTQ (Project – y) Performance Measure Track Current Process Capabilities
  4. 4. Track - Project Variables Cause and Effect Diagram (Fishbone) Process Analysis VA/NVA Delivery Invoice Generated Ship & Install Final Invoice Delivered Receipt of Final Payment DO Info is complete Equipment packaged per DO System Scheduled for Delivery System Packaging Complete System Shipped Discuss with Customer Ctr and FLR Delivery Invoice Generated System Arrives as Ordered Customer Satisfied with Config Equipment Installed Equipment Performing to Spec Order Changes Process Sales Rep Notified for Corrections FE / Application Involvement Final Invoice Issued Customer Satisfied with Perform. Customer Accepts System Payment Made Title is Transferred Payment Received Possible Sales Concession Possible Sales Concession Validate Xs Wrong Estimation Material Enviornment Method Man Machine Client/Project History Input from clients Clarity in inputs Problems during Execution Less Time to Estimate Disturbances Delivery Date Interest of doing the work Skill Level Hardware and software Scope changed during execution of project Usage of special function /methods in S/W Understanding / isolated estimation & execution teams Not aware of estimation format Optimization definitionTime to clarify doubts Variances in Estimation between people /teams Not aware of usage of format More correction from QC Rounding off the value Time we got the output Type of I / P Availability & Performance of resources Pirated Software Relying on venture • Control/Impact Matrix • Pareto Chart Analyze • Regression • Hypothesis Testing Data Analysis Prioritize Xs
  5. 5. Identify Potential Causes (x’s) Prioritize Causes- Vital x’s Validate Causes- Vital x’s REVIEW – Cause & EffectAnalyze - Summary Review the Process to determine Root Causes
  6. 6. Proposed Solution(s) Select the best solution Benefit-Cost Analysis Pilot the Solution Improve Improve the process performance to “optimal” levels
  7. 7. Pilot Results XXXXX XXXXXXX XX Confirm Benefits Risk Identification Risk Mitigation Plan Implement the Solution fully Validate - ResultsControl Validate the Process Improvements
  8. 8. Ensure - Process Integration & Sustenance Control Celebration Communicate Results Integration at Process-level Conduct Training Measures & Targets and New Baseline (Monitor results to Sustain Benefits Update Documentation Translation Opportunities Ensure improved performance in CTQ - Project y

×