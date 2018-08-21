[GIFT IDEAS] When Rabbit Howls by Truddi Chase

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
When Rabbit Howls To escape the horror of violent abuse, the two-year-old child "went to sleep" and created the inner world of "the Troops", the 92 voices that shielded her from pain, but that she didn t know existed until adulthood. This is a journey through the fragmented world of the multiple personality--told by the Troop.
Author : Truddi Chase
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Truddi Chase ( 4✮ )
Link Download : https://lkmnsorgedhang.blogspot.com/?book=0515103292
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment