  1. 1. Best Audiobooks Assertiveness Training best audiobooks Assertiveness Training for road trip | best audiobooks Assertiveness Training for couples road trip LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Assertiveness Training Would you like to use assertiveness to get a pay raise at work? Would you like to know exactly what happens when you confront tough conversations the right way? Would you like to know how the best communicators get what they want? Well now you can! Best­selling author Cara Lane presents her incredible assertiveness training in this audio. Six essential values of assertiveness include: 1.     The Word Defined – Understand True Assertiveness 2.     The Look Revealed – Use Body Language to Increase your Believability 3.     The Tough Talks – Incorporate Proven Formulas for Success 4.     The Emotional Equation – Recreate your Human Responses 5.     The Communication Rules – Define your Intent 6.     The Considerate Connection – Respond accordingly Cara Lane gives people the confidence to accomplish their goals and dreams. Just as important, she knows that with the right amount of motivation and passion people can contribute more to those around them. ***Please contact Member Services for additional documents***
