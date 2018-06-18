Apparel Merchandising: The Line Starts Here [FULL]

-
SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
Adopting a comprehensive approach to apparel merchandising from the perspective of the apparel producer, this text covers men s tailored clothing, men s and women s sportswear and activewear, and children s wear, in domestic and international markets. It follows the evolution of the merchandising function with emphasis on production efficiency.
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Jeremy A. Rosenau
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-3
-Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
-Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
-Format : PDF
-Seller information : Jeremy A. Rosenau ( 6✮ )
