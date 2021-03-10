2021 03 10 Failing with Integrity

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Failing With Integrity how to fail without screwing over everyone
DISCLAIMERS All research and examples presented are American, though the information is relevant for other countries and c...
WHY ARE WE DISCUSSING FAILURE? Ukemi: how to break a fall ● Avoid injury ● Avoid hurting partner 3 Failure is unavoidable.
“9 out of 10 businesses fail.” 20% of small businesses fail in their ﬁrst year 30% of small businesses fail within 2 years...
5 U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS
Fail with Integrity Minimize the damage inﬂicted on everyone afﬁliated with your business… Including yourself 6 Failure is...
CUSTOMERS Erroneous results returned to patients 31,000 (>11%) test results were voided 8 Walgreens: $100M access fee + $4...
“ “In a start-up, if a company is doing well, and a founder gets greedy and takes more than his fair share, people sort of...
Personal failure is ruinous* 10 Enterprise failure can be an asset* Reputation is everything *(2011, HBS Working Knowledge)
“ Ironically, a personal failure often occurs because an entrepreneur is trying too hard to avoid an enterprise failure. T...
INOCULATING AGAINST FAILURE LEGAL C-Corporation S-Corporation LLC - Limited Liability Company Patents Trademarks INSURANCE...
INOCULATING AGAINST FAILURE Greek Terms & Translations Form of Incorporation: Εταιρικός Τύπος Different forms common in Gr...
PLAN F What would failure look like? 14 Do I have alternatives or other options? ● Loans/line of credit ● Pivot ● Acquisit...
PLAN F Greek Terms & Translations Business Loan: Επιχειρηματικό Δάνειο Line of Credit: Γραμμή Πίστωσης Acquisition: Εξαγορ...
16 Fail fast... But leave enough time and resources to fail with integrity.
CUSTOMERS Customer feedback → product roadmap Develop engagement and loyalty programs 17 Partner feedback → early trends I...
18 Pay It Forward Mentorship Charity Free/heavily discounted products or services Foundation tied to company mission Share...
19 THANKS! Any questions? https://www.linkedin.com/in/christinelerios/ https://www.slideshare.net/mumedia
SOURCES Slide template: Octavia by SlidesCarnival [Photograph of ukemi practice] (2019). Retrieved from //martialartskills...
slide 7 [Cover] (2015, October). Inc. Magazine. Retrieved from //www.inc.com/magazine/oct-2015 [Cover] (2014, October). Fo...
slide 8 Carreyrou, J. (2018). Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup. New York, NY: Knopf Carreyrou, J. (...
  1. 1. Failing With Integrity how to fail without screwing over everyone
  2. 2. DISCLAIMERS All research and examples presented are American, though the information is relevant for other countries and cultures. I am not a legal, insurance, ﬁnancial, or spiritual professional. Information is provided in summary form and does not purport to be complete or perfectly accurate. This presentation is for educational purposes and does not replace independent professional judgment. 2
  3. 3. WHY ARE WE DISCUSSING FAILURE? Ukemi: how to break a fall ● Avoid injury ● Avoid hurting partner 3 Failure is unavoidable.
  4. 4. “9 out of 10 businesses fail.” 20% of small businesses fail in their ﬁrst year 30% of small businesses fail within 2 years 50% of small businesses fail within 5 years 70% of small businesses fail within 10 years 75% of venture-backed companies will not return cash to their investors (Wall Street Journal, 2012) 4 (Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2018; summary/rounding by Fundera, 2019)
  5. 5. 5 U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS
  6. 6. Fail with Integrity Minimize the damage inﬂicted on everyone afﬁliated with your business… Including yourself 6 Failure is OK
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. CUSTOMERS Erroneous results returned to patients 31,000 (>11%) test results were voided 8 Walgreens: $100M access fee + $40M loan Safeway: $30M loan + $350M commitment PARTNERS EMPLOYEES Toxic corporate culture: secrecy + loyalty Ian Gibbons; Erika Cheung & Tyler Shultz INVESTORS $700M raised, $10B valuation reached → $0 2018: SEC fraud charges & sanctions 2020: criminal fraud trial delayed due to COVID THEMSELVES
  9. 9. “ “In a start-up, if a company is doing well, and a founder gets greedy and takes more than his fair share, people sort of forgive him. But when a company is going down, when you protect your own interest it's always at the cost of someone else. People don't forgive that.” 9 (2011, HBS Working Knowledge)
  10. 10. Personal failure is ruinous* 10 Enterprise failure can be an asset* Reputation is everything *(2011, HBS Working Knowledge)
  11. 11. “ Ironically, a personal failure often occurs because an entrepreneur is trying too hard to avoid an enterprise failure. Trying to keep the venture capitalists happy and the bankruptcy at bay, the founder or CEO will resort to illegal acts such as fraud, or to morally problematic acts such as blatant misrepresentation of the company's capabilities or prospects when talking to customers or ﬁnanciers. “And when you do that, you're then on the slippery slope of taking an enterprise failure and making it a personal failure,” Ghosh says. “Executives do that all the time because they do not distinguish between the two.” 11 (2011, HBS Working Knowledge)
  12. 12. INOCULATING AGAINST FAILURE LEGAL C-Corporation S-Corporation LLC - Limited Liability Company Patents Trademarks INSURANCE General Liability Directors & Ofﬁcers Errors & Omissions EPLI Cyberliability Crime coverage Key-man Life Umbrella FINANCIAL CFO or ﬁnancial mgr Keep accurate ﬁnancial records GAAP-compliance EU compliance Fundraising levels Lines of credit 12
  13. 13. INOCULATING AGAINST FAILURE Greek Terms & Translations Form of Incorporation: Εταιρικός Τύπος Different forms common in Greece: ΙΚΕ, ΟΕ, ΕΕ, ΕΠΕ, ΑΕ Business Insurance:Aσφάλεια Επιχείρησης D&O Liability Insurance: Ασφάλεια Επαγγελματικής Αστικής Ευθύνης Διευθυντών & Στελεχών Personal Bankruptcy: Πτώχευση Ιδιώτη Business Bankruptcy: Πτώχευση Επιχείρησης Personal Guarantee: Προσωπική Εγγύηση 13
  14. 14. PLAN F What would failure look like? 14 Do I have alternatives or other options? ● Loans/line of credit ● Pivot ● Acquisition ○ Divestiture: sell part of company ○ Divestiture: sell intellectual property ○ Acqui-hire What are the metrics and KPIs that signal failure? Is there a threshold or tipping point?
  15. 15. PLAN F Greek Terms & Translations Business Loan: Επιχειρηματικό Δάνειο Line of Credit: Γραμμή Πίστωσης Acquisition: Εξαγορά Acquihire: Εξαγοροπρόσληψη (See Ναιοχιπίμπολος). 15
  16. 16. 16 Fail fast... But leave enough time and resources to fail with integrity.
  17. 17. CUSTOMERS Customer feedback → product roadmap Develop engagement and loyalty programs 17 Partner feedback → early trends Incentives, commissions, acquisition PARTNERS EMPLOYEES Bonus programs, stock options, patent awards HR: beneﬁts, underrepresented hires INVESTORS Maintain transparency and communication Consider buying them out SUCCEED WITH INTEGRITY!
  18. 18. 18 Pay It Forward Mentorship Charity Free/heavily discounted products or services Foundation tied to company mission Share your time and experience with others
  19. 19. 19 THANKS! Any questions? https://www.linkedin.com/in/christinelerios/ https://www.slideshare.net/mumedia
