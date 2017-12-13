Laura Lopez-Fuentes, Joost van de Weijer, Marc Bolaños and Harald Skinnemoen Multi-modal Deep Learning Approach for Flood ...
MediaEval 2017 - Satellite Task: Multi-modal Deep Learning Approach for Flood Detection

Presenter: Laura Lopez-Fuentes, University of the Balearic Islands, Palma, Spain

Paper: http://ceur-ws.org/Vol-1984/Mediaeval_2017_paper_14.pdf

Video: https://youtu.be/wAjH4w5Ptq8

Authors: Laura Lopez-Fuentes, Joost van de Weijer, Marc Bolaños, Harald Skinnemoen

Abstract: In this paper we propose a multi-modal deep learning approach to detect floods in social media posts. Social media posts normally contain some metadata and/or visual information, therefore in order to detect the floods we use this information. The model is based on a Convolutional Neural Network which extracts the visual features and a bidirectional Long Short-Term Memory network to extract the semantic features from the textual metadata. We validate the method on images extracted from Flickr which contain both visual information and metadata and compare the results when using both, visual information only or metadata only. This work has been done in the context of the MediaEval Multimedia Satellite Task.

MediaEval 2017 - Satellite Task: Multi-modal Deep Learning Approach for Flood Detection

  1. 1. Laura Lopez-Fuentes, Joost van de Weijer, Marc Bolaños and Harald Skinnemoen Multi-modal Deep Learning Approach for Flood Detection
  2. 2. Related Work Martinis, Sandro “Automatic near real-time flood detection in high resolution X-band synthetic aperture radar satellite data using context-based classification on irregular graphs”. (2010). Mason, David C and Speck, Rainer and Devereux, Bernard and Schumann, Guy JP and Neal, Jeffrey C and Bates, Paul D “Flood detection in urban areas using TerraSAR-X” IEEE Transactions on Geoscience and Remote Sensing (2010). Satellite Images On-ground Images Lai, CL and Yang, JC and Chen, YH. “A real time video processing based surveillance system for early fire and flood detection”. {Instrumentation and Measurement Technology Conference Proceedings (ICCV) (2007). Flooddetection
  3. 3. Related Work Martinis, Sandro “Automatic near real-time flood detection in high resolution X-band synthetic aperture radar satellite data using context-based classification on irregular graphs”. (2010). Mason, David C and Speck, Rainer and Devereux, Bernard and Schumann, Guy JP and Neal, Jeffrey C and Bates, Paul D “Flood detection in urban areas using TerraSAR-X” IEEE Transactions on Geoscience and Remote Sensing (2010). Satellite Images On-ground Images Lai, CL and Yang, JC and Chen, YH. “A real time video processing based surveillance system for early fire and flood detection”. {Instrumentation and Measurement Technology Conference Proceedings (ICCV) (2007). Flooddetection Visual Question Answering Multi-modal Learning Bolaños, Marc and Peris, Álvaro and Casacuberta, Francisco and Radeva, Petia. “VIBIKNet: Visual bidirectional kernelized network for visual question answering”. Iberian Conference on Pattern Recognition and Image Analysis (2017).
  4. 4. Title: "The closest we have got to the flooding disaster" Description: None Tags: "freefolk" Title: "Floods in Walton on Thames" Description: "Most of those houses looked like they had abeen flooded." Tags: None Dataset Flood No Flood
  5. 5. Multi-modal Deep Learning Model
  6. 6. 1) Metadata Only 2) Images Only 3) Images and Metadata 4) Images and Metadata + extra images obtained from Google Similar Images. Experiments
  7. 7. Results
  8. 8. Results
  9. 9. Results Training with images without metadata degrades the final results!
  10. 10. Conclusions ● Images should be discriminative enough but we have obtained better results with metadata only than with images only ● Combining information from different modalities improves the results ● Adding extra images has degraded the results

