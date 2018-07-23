-
Be the first to like this
Published on
=====<<>>=====
BOOK REVIEW :
Book title: [+]The best book of the month The Power of Full Engagement: Managing Energy Not Time is the key to High Perform and Personal Renewal [READ]
Author: Jim Loehr
publisher: Jim Loehr
Book thickness: 195 p
Year of publication: 2013
Best Sellers Rank : #2
=====<<>>=====
BOOK DESCRIPTION :
The Power of Full Engagement The runaway "New York Times" national bestseller provides a groundbreaking program for maximizing energy, eliminating burnout and restoring balance. Full description download now : https://merekterhee.blogspot.com/?book=0743226755
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment