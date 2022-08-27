Koramangala is counted as one of the most preferred places in Bangalore. Koramangala has one of the largest and coolest neighbourhoods with some of the best restaurants, posh bungalows and a great nightlife scene in the city. So if you’re looking for luxury flats in Koramangala, then visit Advaitha Aksha. You will find the most luxury flats for sale near Koramangala only at Advaitha Aksha. These luxury apartments for sale near Koramangala have everything one needs to live a comfortable life.