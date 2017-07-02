Msed4118 : Speech and Stage Arts

Chapter 5: Reading the Script
Script – a plan that tells you how the final performance should look and sound. Playwright – the one who writes the script
Three kinds of writing script: 1. Dialogue – words spoken 2. The character – imaginary person who speaks the dialogue 3. S...
Dialogue – words spoken by two or more characters Line – one character’s single speech
Looking for information at two levels: 1. We read at the level of the complete play to find out the information that appli...
Reading the Complete Play
1. Plot – What happens? * More than just series of happenings. *Events only turn into plot when They are part of dramatic ...
2. Characters - Who does it? * The plot is done by the characters and the nature of characters is revealed by what they do...
3. Scenes – the plot is revealed to the audience in the sequence of the scenes. * Two kinds of scene: a) part of a play th...
b. French scene – a scene begins when a character enters and ends either when another character enters or exits or the sam...
4. Conflict – What is the conflict? Whom is the conflict between? *Dramatic action is where built upon. * Conflict arise s...
5. Setting – When and where the action happen? * Two different meanings of setting: a. Imaginary time and place in which t...
6. Exposition – Most play begin in with the information about the past and or the setting. * Exposition usually happens in...
7. Climax – Characters get more upset, the situation becomes more complicated or more desperate, events pile on events unt...
8. Theme – What is the play about? *What idea or issue the play is about and the point where playwright is trying to make ...
Theme – How should the play make the audience feel? Three basic types of play: a. Comedy – a humorous play with a happy en...
Other types of play: 1. Allegory – the plot and characters are symbols of something else and which illustrates a moral or ...
Other types of play: 3. Tragicomedy – mixing elements of humor with a tragic plot. 4. Drama – a serious play that has more...
Style – the way the play is put together and performed. *One way to understand style is through comparative realism: a. Re...
Literary complexity - some play are written in verse and some are in prose.
Prepared by: JMP
Msed4118 : Speech and Stage Arts

