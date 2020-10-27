uji normalitas data

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Oleh Mukhamad Fathoni, M.Pd.I. Siksaan ilmu adalah hati yang mati. Apa yang dimaksud dengan hati yang mati? Matinya hati a...
Curah Pendapat 1. Apa yang dimaksud dengan uji prasyarat analisis? 2. Mengapa diperlukan uji prasyarat analisis? 3. Apa ya...
HIDUP TIDAK ADA YANG ANEH, HANYA BEGINI DAN BEGITU SAJA. MANUSIA SAJA YANG ANEH, MENGAPA TIDAK TAMBAH MENGERTI TENTANG HID...
Kepribadian Berdasarkan Panjang Jari Tangan
Tipe A Pribadi yang menarik, tegas, berani ambil resiko. Tipe B Sombong, percaya diri berlebih, tidak suka diganggu, penik...
Kepribadian Berdasarkan Bentuk Jari Telunjuk
Tipe jari A Suka menyembunyikan perasaan, melankolis, emosial, adil, jujur, pura-pura kuat, eksentrik, arogan, suka memban...
Konsep Penting Statistika Inferensial 1. Apakah sampel telah diambil dari populasi yang berdistribusi normal? 2. Apakah sa...
Uji Prasyarat Uji Beda (komparasi): 1. Uji Normalitas: Uji Kolmogorov-Smirnov, Uji Liliefors, Uji Kai Kuadrat. 2. Uji Homo...
Mengapa diperlukan? Untuk menentukan teknik statistik apa yang akan digunakan?  Data berdistribusi tidak normal  statist...
Pengertian Uji normalitas pada dasarnya melakukan perbandingan antara data yang dimiliki dengan data berdistribusi normal ...
Kurva Normal Baku Kurva normal standar atau kurva normal baku adalah kurva normal yang mana nilai rata-ratanya sama dengan...
Kurva normal umum dapat diubah kedalam kurva normal baku dengan menggunakan rumus :
Uji Lilliefors Langkah-langkah: 1. Merumuskan hipotesis 2. Hitung rata-rata. 3. Hitung standar deviasi. 4. Urutkan data da...
Kriteria Pengujian Terima H0 jika Lo maksimum ≤ Ltabel Tolak H0 jika Lo maksimum > Ltabel
Contoh Uji Liliefors No. Subjek Skor No. Subjek Skor 1 14 21 16 2 17 22 16 3 25 23 21 4 15 24 22 5 17 25 18 6 25 26 24 7 2...
Langkah 1, Merumuskan hipotesis Hipotesis nihil (Ho): Sampel berdistribusi normal. (Ho: f(X)=normal) Hipotesis alternatif ...
Langkah 2, Menghitung nilai rata-rata X f fX 12 1 12 14 3 42 15 3 45 16 4 64 17 2 34 18 3 54 19 3 57 20 2 40 21 2 42 22 5 ...
Langkah 3, Menghitung standar deviasi X f x x2 fx2 12 1 -7.83 61.2306 61.2306 14 3 -5.83 33.9306 101.7919 15 3 -4.83 23.28...
Langkah 4-7, Mengurutkan data kecil-besar, f, F, dan Z. Mencari probabilitas di bawah nilai Z Menghitung a2 Menghitung a1 ...
Tabel Persiapan untuk Uji Normalitas X f F Fz Z Luas 0-Z P ≤ Z L 12 1 1 0.025 -2.00 0.4772 0.0228 0.002 14 3 4 0.100 -1.49...
Pengujian Hipotesis nihil (Ho): Sampel berdistribusi normal. (Ho: f(X)=normal) Hipotesis alternatif (Ha): Sampel tidak ber...
Lo maksimum = 0,112 Ltabel untuk tingkat kesalahan (α) sebesar 0,05, maka dengan jumlah n=40 diperoleh L(0,05)(40) sebesar...
Uji Kai Kuadrat Langkah Pengujian: 1. Merumuskan hipotesis 2. Menentukan banyak kelas interval 3. Menentukan panjang kelas...
Kriteria Pengujian Terima Ho jika X2 0 ≤ X2 t (Normal) Tolak Ho jika X2 o > X2 t (Tidak Normal)
Contoh uji Kai Kuadrat 14 17 27 15 17 27 23 16 15 25 23 20 21 23 27 15 20 12 22 23 16 16 21 22 18 24 22 22 18 26 28 16 14 ...
14 17 27 15 17 27 23 16 15 25 23 20 21 23 27 15 20 12 22 23 16 16 21 22 18 24 22 22 18 26 28 16 14 22 18 19 19 26 14 19
Tugas Mandiri lihat di: http://mufaesa.blogspot.co.id
Terima Kasih Tiada hal yang tidak menarik, Yang ada hanya orang-orang yang tidak tertarik.
uji normalitas data
uji normalitas data
uji normalitas data
uji normalitas data
uji normalitas data
uji normalitas data
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

uji normalitas data

2 views

Published on

Pondok Pesantren Nurul Huda
Sukaraja Buay Madang OKU Timur Sumatera Selatan Indonesia 32161

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

uji normalitas data

  1. 1. Oleh Mukhamad Fathoni, M.Pd.I. Siksaan ilmu adalah hati yang mati. Apa yang dimaksud dengan hati yang mati? Matinya hati adalah mencari harta dunia dengan menggunakan perbuatan‐perbuatan akhirat. (al-Hasan al-Basri)
  2. 2. Curah Pendapat 1. Apa yang dimaksud dengan uji prasyarat analisis? 2. Mengapa diperlukan uji prasyarat analisis? 3. Apa yang dimaksud dengan uji normalitas? 4. Uraikan contoh perhitungan uji normalitas! 5. Apa yang dimaksud dengan uji homogenitas? 6. Uraikan contoh perhitungan uji homogenitas! 7. Apa yang dimaksud dengan uji linieritas? 8. Uraikan contoh perhitungan uji linieritas!
  3. 3. HIDUP TIDAK ADA YANG ANEH, HANYA BEGINI DAN BEGITU SAJA. MANUSIA SAJA YANG ANEH, MENGAPA TIDAK TAMBAH MENGERTI TENTANG HIDUP.
  4. 4. Kepribadian Berdasarkan Panjang Jari Tangan
  5. 5. Tipe A Pribadi yang menarik, tegas, berani ambil resiko. Tipe B Sombong, percaya diri berlebih, tidak suka diganggu, penikmat kesendirian. Tipe C Setia, penuh perhatian, lembut terhadap pasangan, mudah bergaul.
  6. 6. Kepribadian Berdasarkan Bentuk Jari Telunjuk
  7. 7. Tipe jari A Suka menyembunyikan perasaan, melankolis, emosial, adil, jujur, pura-pura kuat, eksentrik, arogan, suka membantu, pekerja keras, dingin terhadap orang baru dan emosional terhadap yang dicintai. Tipe jari B Kurang inisiatif, setia, perhatian, sensitif, pantang menyerah, takut disakiti, berani berkorban, tenang walau gelisah, berhati lembut dan mudah terluka, suka berkhayal. Tipe jari C Mudah tersentuh, pemarah, tidak suka tantangan, tidak suka orang asing, menghormati pendapat orang, ego tinggi, menjaga dan memendam perasaan, tidak suka kepura-puraan, berhati lembut, pemaaf.
  8. 8. Konsep Penting Statistika Inferensial 1. Apakah sampel telah diambil dari populasi yang berdistribusi normal? 2. Apakah sampel-sampel tersebut telah mempunyai varians yang sama (homogen)?
  9. 9. Uji Prasyarat Uji Beda (komparasi): 1. Uji Normalitas: Uji Kolmogorov-Smirnov, Uji Liliefors, Uji Kai Kuadrat. 2. Uji Homogenitas: Uji Harley, Uji Cohran, Uji Levene, Uji Bartlett. Uji korelasi (hubungan): 1. Uji Normalitas: Uji Kolmogorov-Smirnov, Uji Liliefors, Uji Kai Kuadrat. 2. Uji Linieritas: Uji t untuk masing-masing variabel bebas, Uji F untuk keseluruhan variabel bebas.
  10. 10. Mengapa diperlukan? Untuk menentukan teknik statistik apa yang akan digunakan?  Data berdistribusi tidak normal  statistik non parametrik (Korelasi Rank Spearman, Korelasi Kendall)  Data berdistribusi normal  statistik parametrik (Korelasi Product Moment/Pearson, Regresi)
  11. 11. Pengertian Uji normalitas pada dasarnya melakukan perbandingan antara data yang dimiliki dengan data berdistribusi normal yang memiliki mean dan standar deviasi yang sama dengan data yang dimiliki. Uji normalitas sama artinya dengan melakukan uji beda.
  12. 12. Kurva Normal Baku Kurva normal standar atau kurva normal baku adalah kurva normal yang mana nilai rata-ratanya sama dengan nol (0) dan simpangan bakunya adalah 1 (0). kurva normal umum nilai rata-rata sama dengan x dan nilai simpangan baku 1s, 2s, 3s. dengan kata lain dalam kurva normal umum nilai rata-ratanya tidak sama dengan nol ( 0) dan nilai simpangan bakunya tidak sama dengan 1 ( 1).
  13. 13. Kurva normal umum dapat diubah kedalam kurva normal baku dengan menggunakan rumus :
  14. 14. Uji Lilliefors Langkah-langkah: 1. Merumuskan hipotesis 2. Hitung rata-rata. 3. Hitung standar deviasi. 4. Urutkan data dari yang terkecil ke yang terbesar, diikuti dengan frekuensi masing-masing (f), frekuensi komulatif (F), serta nilai Z dari masing-masing skor. 5. Probabilitas di bawah nilai Z dicari pada tabel Z. 6. Besaran Fz diperoleh dengan cara F/n. 7. Besaran L diperoleh dengan mencari selisih antara F/n dan P ≤ Z). 8. Membandingkan nilai tertinggi dari Lo dengan nilai tabel Lilliefors.
  15. 15. Kriteria Pengujian Terima H0 jika Lo maksimum ≤ Ltabel Tolak H0 jika Lo maksimum > Ltabel
  16. 16. Contoh Uji Liliefors No. Subjek Skor No. Subjek Skor 1 14 21 16 2 17 22 16 3 25 23 21 4 15 24 22 5 17 25 18 6 25 26 24 7 23 27 22 8 16 28 22 9 15 29 18 10 25 30 26 11 23 31 25 12 20 32 16 13 21 33 14 14 23 34 22 15 25 35 18 16 15 36 19 17 20 37 19 18 12 38 26 19 22 39 14 20 23 40 19
  17. 17. Langkah 1, Merumuskan hipotesis Hipotesis nihil (Ho): Sampel berdistribusi normal. (Ho: f(X)=normal) Hipotesis alternatif (Ha): Sampel tidak berdistribusi normal. (Ha: f(X)≠normal)
  18. 18. Langkah 2, Menghitung nilai rata-rata X f fX 12 1 12 14 3 42 15 3 45 16 4 64 17 2 34 18 3 54 19 3 57 20 2 40 21 2 42 22 5 110 23 4 92 24 1 24 25 5 125 26 2 52 Jumlah 40 793 = 19,83
  19. 19. Langkah 3, Menghitung standar deviasi X f x x2 fx2 12 1 -7.83 61.2306 61.2306 14 3 -5.83 33.9306 101.7919 15 3 -4.83 23.2806 69.8419 16 4 -3.83 14.6306 58.5225 17 2 -2.83 7.9806 15.9613 18 3 -1.83 3.3306 9.9919 19 3 -0.82 0.6806 2.0419 20 2 0.18 0.0306 0.0613 21 2 1.18 1.3806 2.7613 22 5 2.18 4.7306 23.6531 23 4 3.18 10.0806 40.3225 24 1 4.18 17.4306 17.4306 25 5 5.18 26.7806 133.9031 26 2 6.18 38.1306 76.2613 Jumlah 40 - - 613.7750 = 3,92
  20. 20. Langkah 4-7, Mengurutkan data kecil-besar, f, F, dan Z. Mencari probabilitas di bawah nilai Z Menghitung a2 Menghitung a1 0,5 ± Ztabel
  21. 21. Tabel Persiapan untuk Uji Normalitas X f F Fz Z Luas 0-Z P ≤ Z L 12 1 1 0.025 -2.00 0.4772 0.0228 0.002 14 3 4 0.100 -1.49 0.4319 0.0681 0.032 15 3 7 0.175 -1.23 0.3907 0.1093 0.066 16 4 11 0.275 -0.98 0.3365 0.1635 0.112 17 2 13 0.325 -0.72 0.2642 0.2358 0.089 18 3 16 0.400 -0.47 0.1808 0.3192 0.081 19 3 19 0.475 -0.21 0.0832 0.4168 0.058 20 2 21 0.525 0.04 0.0160 0.5160 0.009 21 2 23 0.575 0.30 0.1179 0.6179 -0.043 22 5 28 0.700 0.56 0.2123 0.7123 -0.012 23 4 32 0.800 0.81 0.2910 0.7910 0.009 24 1 33 0.825 1.07 0.3577 0.8577 -0.033 25 5 38 0.950 1.32 0.4066 0.9066 0.043 26 2 40 1.000 1.58 0.4429 0.9429 0.057 M = 19,83 SD = 3,92
  22. 22. Pengujian Hipotesis nihil (Ho): Sampel berdistribusi normal. (Ho: f(X)=normal) Hipotesis alternatif (Ha): Sampel tidak berdistribusi normal. (Ha: f(X)≠normal) Kriteria pengujian: Terima Ho jika Lo maksimum ≤ Ltabel Tolak Ho jika Lo maksimum > Ltabel
  23. 23. Lo maksimum = 0,112 Ltabel untuk tingkat kesalahan (α) sebesar 0,05, maka dengan jumlah n=40 diperoleh L(0,05)(40) sebesar 0.1401. Berdasarkan perhitungan di atas, diperoleh Lo maksimum sebesar 0.112, sedangkan Ltabel sebesar 0.1401. Berarti Lo maksimum lebih kecil dari Ltabel, dengan demikian Ho diterima, sehingga dapat disimpulkan bahwa data tersebut berasal dari sampel yang berdistribusi normal.
  24. 24. Uji Kai Kuadrat Langkah Pengujian: 1. Merumuskan hipotesis 2. Menentukan banyak kelas interval 3. Menentukan panjang kelas interval 4. Menysusn distribusi frekuenasi yang telah distandarisasikan 5. Menghitung fh 6. Menghitung X2 o 7. Mencari nilai X2 t 8. Menentukan kriteria pengujian 9. Membandingkan X2 o dengan X2 t
  25. 25. Kriteria Pengujian Terima Ho jika X2 0 ≤ X2 t (Normal) Tolak Ho jika X2 o > X2 t (Tidak Normal)
  26. 26. Contoh uji Kai Kuadrat 14 17 27 15 17 27 23 16 15 25 23 20 21 23 27 15 20 12 22 23 16 16 21 22 18 24 22 22 18 26 28 16 14 22 18 19 19 26 14 19
  27. 27. 14 17 27 15 17 27 23 16 15 25 23 20 21 23 27 15 20 12 22 23 16 16 21 22 18 24 22 22 18 26 28 16 14 22 18 19 19 26 14 19
  28. 28. Tugas Mandiri lihat di: http://mufaesa.blogspot.co.id
  29. 29. Terima Kasih Tiada hal yang tidak menarik, Yang ada hanya orang-orang yang tidak tertarik.

×