Oleh Mukhamad Fathoni, M.Pd.I.
Uji Linieritas Uji linearitas bertujuan untuk mengetahui apakah dua variabel mempunyai hubungan yang linear atau tidak sec...
Contoh Berikut disajikan data tentang penerapan metode mind mapping (variabel X) dan data tentang hasil belajar mata pelaj...
No Subyek Variabel X Variabel Y 1 5 46 2 8 40 3 7 43 4 4 37 5 8 40 6 6 45 7 7 41 8 6 45 9 7 43 10 5 46 11 5 46 12 7 43 13 ...
Penyelesaian Langkah ke-1: Menyusun tabel kelompok data X dan Y No X Y X2 Y2 XY 1 5 46 25 2.116 230 2 8 40 64 1.600 320 3 ...
Langkah ke-2: Menghitung jumlah kuadrat regresi (JKReg(a)) dengan rumus: JKReg(a) = (Y)2/N = (892)2/20 = 795.664/20 = 39....
Rumus mencari b (nilai arah regresi): b = n. XY - X. Y n. X2 - (X)2 = 20 (5.083) – (115) (892) 20 (691) – (115)2 = - ...
Langkah ke-4: Menghitung jumlah kuadrat residu (JKRes) dengan rumus: JKRes = Y2 – JKReg(b/a) - JKReg(a) = 39.990 – 70,84 ...
Langkah ke-6: Menghitung rata-rata jumlah kuadrat regresi (RJKReg(b/a)) dengan rumus: RJKReg(b/a) = JKReg(b/a) = 70,84 Lan...
Langkah ke-8: Menghitung jumlah kuadrat error (JKE). Caranya urutkan data X mulai dari data paling kecil sampai data palin...
No X Kelompok n Y 4 4 1 3 37 13 4 50 17 4 50 1 5 2 7 46 10 5 46 11 5 46 14 5 46 15 5 48 16 5 47 18 5 46 6 6 3 4 45 8 6 45 ...
JKE = {[372 + 2(502)]-[(37+2(50))2/3]} + {[5(462) + 472+ 482]-[(5(46)+47+48)2/7]} + {[4(452)]-[(4(45))2/4]} + {[412 + 3(43...
Langkah ke-9: Menghitung jumlah kuadrat tuna cocok (JKTC) dengan rumus: JKTC = JKRES – JKE = 135,96 – 119,38 = 16,58 Langk...
Langkah ke-11: Menghitung rata-rata jumlah kuadrat error (RJKE) dengan rumus: RJKE = JKE/(n-k) = 119,38/(20-5) = 7,96 Lang...
Langkah ke-13: Mencari nilai tabel F pada taraf signifikansi 95% atau =5% menggunakan rumus: Ftabel = F(1- )(dkTC,dkE) =...
TERIMA KASIH
uji linieritas

Pondok Pesantren Nurul Huda
Sukaraja Buay Madang OKU Timur Sumatera Selatan Indonesia 32161

Published in: Education
  TERIMA KASIH

