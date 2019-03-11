Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde https://muhuchina.com/ Welcome to MUHU Construction Chemicals
MUHU, a leading manufacturer of concrete admixtures, was established in 1988 in Beijing. It is specialized in concrete adm...
Product Name: Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde Type: UNF-5(Na2SO4 ≤18%) Package: 25 kg / bag ,700 kg / bulk bag UNF-5 ...
UNF-5 is made of naphthalene, sulfonic acid, formaldehyde and alkali, through sulphuration, hydrolyzation, condensation an...
MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd. Building #1 room 312, 61 Qingchun Road, Huairou, Beijing, China 101400 Phone...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde Offering by MUHU Construction Materials Co., Ltd.

11 views

Published on

MUHU, a leading manufacturer of concrete admixtures in China, was established in 1988 in Beijing. It provides Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde at affordable cost. It is a high range water reducer, commonly referred to as a superplasticizer, also named Naphthalene Sulfonate Formaldehyde Condensate (NSF), SNF, PNS, etc. To know more call us at (86)10-69687750, (+1)660-747-9189 or visit: https://muhuchina.com/product/sulphonated-naphthalene-formaldehyde/

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde Offering by MUHU Construction Materials Co., Ltd.

  1. 1. Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde https://muhuchina.com/ Welcome to MUHU Construction Chemicals
  2. 2. MUHU, a leading manufacturer of concrete admixtures, was established in 1988 in Beijing. It is specialized in concrete admixture research, manufacturing, and distribution. We ship our products to every corner of the world and have international customers visiting us frequently from Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, India, USA, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mongolia, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, South Africa, and many more.
  3. 3. Product Name: Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde Type: UNF-5(Na2SO4 ≤18%) Package: 25 kg / bag ,700 kg / bulk bag UNF-5 is a high range water reducer, commonly referred to as a superplasticizer, also named Naphthalene Sulfonate Formaldehyde Condensate (NSF), SNF, PNS.
  4. 4. UNF-5 is made of naphthalene, sulfonic acid, formaldehyde and alkali, through sulphuration, hydrolyzation, condensation and neutralization reaction. UNF-5 contains no chloride. Thus, it meets the requirements of chemical admixture specifications for concrete: ASTM C 494, Type F; ASTM C 1017, GB8076-1997 and GB50119-2003.
  5. 5. MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd. Building #1 room 312, 61 Qingchun Road, Huairou, Beijing, China 101400 Phone: (86)10-69687750 Mobile: (86)13911293982 Fax: (86)10-69687750 Email: export@muhuchem.com MUHU (USA) International 1613 Roanoke Dr. Warrensburg, MO 64093, USA Phone: 660-747-9189 Email: intl@muhuchina.com

×