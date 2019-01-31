Monilisasi dan imobilisasi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BODY MEKANIKBODY MEKANIK MUHTARMUHTAR
PengertianPengertian  Body Mekanik : suatu usaha mengoordinasikan sistemBody Mekanik : suatu usaha mengoordinasikan siste...
Kesejajaran tubuh / body aligmentKesejajaran tubuh / body aligment  Susunan geometrik bagian-bagian tubuh dalamSusunan ge...
Keseimbangan tubuhKeseimbangan tubuh  Keseimbangan adalah kemampuanKeseimbangan adalah kemampuan mencapai dan mempertahan...
 Serebelum : bertanggung jawab thd refleks,Serebelum : bertanggung jawab thd refleks, kontrol motorik secara involunter,k...
 Keseimbangan tergantung pada interaksi antara pusatKeseimbangan tergantung pada interaksi antara pusat gravity, line gra...
Pengaturan GerakanPengaturan Gerakan  Koordinasi gerakan tubuh merupakan fungsiKoordinasi gerakan tubuh merupakan fungsi ...
 Kontraksi Isotonik : peningkatan tekananKontraksi Isotonik : peningkatan tekanan otot menyebabkan otot memendekotot meny...
ImobilisasiImobilisasi  Suatu keadaan ketika individu mengalami atauSuatu keadaan ketika individu mengalami atau beresiko...
Pengaruh FisiologisPengaruh Fisiologis  Perubahan metabolikPerubahan metabolik  Perubahan sistem respiratorikPerubahan s...
Perubahan MetabolismePerubahan Metabolisme  Imobilisasi menggangu metabolisme :Imobilisasi menggangu metabolisme :  Laju...
Sistem RespiratoriSistem Respiratori  Atelektasis : bronchiolus tertutup oleh adanyaAtelektasis : bronchiolus tertutup ol...
Sistem KardiovaskulerSistem Kardiovaskuler  Hipotensi ortostatik : penurunan TDHipotensi ortostatik : penurunan TD Sistol...
Sistem MuskuloskeletalSistem Muskuloskeletal  ImobilisasiImobilisasi  ggn mobilisasi permanenggn mobilisasi permanen  ...
Sistem IntegumenSistem Integumen  Dekubitus : akibat iskemia dan anoksiaDekubitus : akibat iskemia dan anoksia jaringanja...
Perubahan Eliminasi UrinePerubahan Eliminasi Urine  Pada posisi tegak lurus : urine mengalirPada posisi tegak lurus : uri...
Monilisasi dan imobilisasi
Monilisasi dan imobilisasi
Monilisasi dan imobilisasi
Monilisasi dan imobilisasi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Monilisasi dan imobilisasi

6 views

Published on

Keperawatan sistem muskuloskeletal

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Monilisasi dan imobilisasi

  1. 1. BODY MEKANIKBODY MEKANIK MUHTARMUHTAR
  2. 2. PengertianPengertian  Body Mekanik : suatu usaha mengoordinasikan sistemBody Mekanik : suatu usaha mengoordinasikan sistem muskuloskeletal dan sistem syaraf dalammuskuloskeletal dan sistem syaraf dalam mempertehankanmempertehankan keseimbangankeseimbangan,, posturpostur dandan kesejajaran tubuhkesejajaran tubuh selama mengangkat, membungkuk,selama mengangkat, membungkuk, bergerak dan melakukan aktivitas sehari-hari.bergerak dan melakukan aktivitas sehari-hari.  Prinsip Body MekanikPrinsip Body Mekanik  GravityGravity  Balance (KeseimbanganBalance (Keseimbangan  Weight (berat)Weight (berat)
  3. 3. Kesejajaran tubuh / body aligmentKesejajaran tubuh / body aligment  Susunan geometrik bagian-bagian tubuh dalamSusunan geometrik bagian-bagian tubuh dalam hubungannya dengan bagian tubuh yang lain.hubungannya dengan bagian tubuh yang lain.  Kesejajaran tubuh dan postur : mengacu padaKesejajaran tubuh dan postur : mengacu pada posisi sendi, tendon, ligamen dan otot selamaposisi sendi, tendon, ligamen dan otot selama berdiri, duduk dan berbaring.berdiri, duduk dan berbaring.  Postur yg benar :Postur yg benar :  Mengurangi ketegangan pd struktur muskuloskeletalMengurangi ketegangan pd struktur muskuloskeletal  Mempertahankan tonus otot secara adekuatMempertahankan tonus otot secara adekuat  Menunjang keseimbanganMenunjang keseimbangan
  4. 4. Keseimbangan tubuhKeseimbangan tubuh  Keseimbangan adalah kemampuanKeseimbangan adalah kemampuan mencapai dan mempertahankan posturmencapai dan mempertahankan postur tubuh tetap tegak melawan gravitasitubuh tetap tegak melawan gravitasi (duduk atau berdiri) untuk mengatur(duduk atau berdiri) untuk mengatur seluruh keterampilan aktivitas motorikseluruh keterampilan aktivitas motorik (Glick, 1992).(Glick, 1992).  Pusat pengatur keseimbangan :Pusat pengatur keseimbangan : SerebelumSerebelum Kanalis semisirkuler, telinga tengah.Kanalis semisirkuler, telinga tengah.
  5. 5.  Serebelum : bertanggung jawab thd refleks,Serebelum : bertanggung jawab thd refleks, kontrol motorik secara involunter,kontrol motorik secara involunter, mempertahankan keseimbangan serta postur.mempertahankan keseimbangan serta postur.  Kanalis semisirkuler pd telinga bagian dalamKanalis semisirkuler pd telinga bagian dalam (tiga struktur berisi cairan) membantu(tiga struktur berisi cairan) membantu mempertahankan keseimbangan :mempertahankan keseimbangan :  Cairan mempunyai kelembaban tertentu,Cairan mempunyai kelembaban tertentu,  Ketika kepala tiba2 berotasi ke satu arah, makaKetika kepala tiba2 berotasi ke satu arah, maka cairan tidk bergerak utk beberapa waktu, sementaracairan tidk bergerak utk beberapa waktu, sementara kanal akan mengikuti gerakan kepala.kanal akan mengikuti gerakan kepala.
  6. 6.  Keseimbangan tergantung pada interaksi antara pusatKeseimbangan tergantung pada interaksi antara pusat gravity, line gravity dan base of support.gravity, line gravity dan base of support.  Keseimbangan diperlukan untuk mempertahankan posisi,Keseimbangan diperlukan untuk mempertahankan posisi, memperoleh kestabilan selama bergerak dan satu posisi kememperoleh kestabilan selama bergerak dan satu posisi ke posisi lain, melakukan aktivitas hidup sehari-2 dan bergerakposisi lain, melakukan aktivitas hidup sehari-2 dan bergerak bebas.bebas.  Keseimbangan dipengaruhi oleh :Keseimbangan dipengaruhi oleh :  PenyakitPenyakit  Gaya berjalan tdk stabilGaya berjalan tdk stabil  KehamilanKehamilan  MedikasiMedikasi  Proses menuaProses menua  Ggn keseimbangan :Ggn keseimbangan :  Acaman keselamatan fisikAcaman keselamatan fisik  Membatasi aktivitasMembatasi aktivitas  Ketakutan thd keselamatanKetakutan thd keselamatan
  7. 7. Pengaturan GerakanPengaturan Gerakan  Koordinasi gerakan tubuh merupakan fungsiKoordinasi gerakan tubuh merupakan fungsi terintegrasi dari sistem skeletal, otot skelet danterintegrasi dari sistem skeletal, otot skelet dan sistem syaraf.sistem syaraf.  Gerakan tulang dan sendi merupakan prosesGerakan tulang dan sendi merupakan proses aktif yg harus terintegrasi scara hati2 utkaktif yg harus terintegrasi scara hati2 utk mencapai koordinasimencapai koordinasi  Otot skelet mempunyai kemampuan :Otot skelet mempunyai kemampuan : berkontraksi dan berelaksasi.berkontraksi dan berelaksasi.  2 tipe kontraksi otot : isotonik dan isometrik2 tipe kontraksi otot : isotonik dan isometrik
  8. 8.  Kontraksi Isotonik : peningkatan tekananKontraksi Isotonik : peningkatan tekanan otot menyebabkan otot memendekotot menyebabkan otot memendek  Kontraksi Isometrik : peningkatan tekananKontraksi Isometrik : peningkatan tekanan atau kerja otot tp tdk ada pemendekanatau kerja otot tp tdk ada pemendekan otototot  Gerakan volunter : kombinasi dari gerakanGerakan volunter : kombinasi dari gerakan isotonik dan isometrikisotonik dan isometrik
  9. 9. ImobilisasiImobilisasi  Suatu keadaan ketika individu mengalami atauSuatu keadaan ketika individu mengalami atau beresiko mengalami keterbatasan gerak fisik (Kimberesiko mengalami keterbatasan gerak fisik (Kim et al, 1995).et al, 1995).  Apabila ada perubahan mobilisasi, maka setiapApabila ada perubahan mobilisasi, maka setiap sistem tubuh beresiko terjadi gangguan.sistem tubuh beresiko terjadi gangguan.  Tingkat keparahan ggn tersebut tergantung :Tingkat keparahan ggn tersebut tergantung :  Umur klienUmur klien  Kondisi kesehatan secara keseluruhanKondisi kesehatan secara keseluruhan  Tingkat imobilisasi yg dialamiTingkat imobilisasi yg dialami
  10. 10. Pengaruh FisiologisPengaruh Fisiologis  Perubahan metabolikPerubahan metabolik  Perubahan sistem respiratorikPerubahan sistem respiratorik  Perubahan sistem KardiovaskulerPerubahan sistem Kardiovaskuler  Perubahan Sistem MuskuloskeletalPerubahan Sistem Muskuloskeletal  Perubahan sistem IntegumenPerubahan sistem Integumen  Perubahan Eliminasi UrinePerubahan Eliminasi Urine
  11. 11. Perubahan MetabolismePerubahan Metabolisme  Imobilisasi menggangu metabolisme :Imobilisasi menggangu metabolisme :  Laju metabolik (BMR)Laju metabolik (BMR)  Metabolisme Karbohidrat, lemak dan proteinMetabolisme Karbohidrat, lemak dan protein  Ketidakseimbangan cairan dan elektrolitKetidakseimbangan cairan dan elektrolit  Ketidakseimbangan kalsiumKetidakseimbangan kalsium  Gangguan pencernaanGangguan pencernaan  Penurunan motilitas ususPenurunan motilitas usus  KonstipasiKonstipasi  DiareDiare
  12. 12. Sistem RespiratoriSistem Respiratori  Atelektasis : bronchiolus tertutup oleh adanyaAtelektasis : bronchiolus tertutup oleh adanya sekresi dan kolaps alveolus distal karena udarasekresi dan kolaps alveolus distal karena udara yg di absorbsi, shg terjadi hipoventilasiyg di absorbsi, shg terjadi hipoventilasi  Pneumonia hipostatik : peradangan paru-paruPneumonia hipostatik : peradangan paru-paru akibat statisnya sekresiakibat statisnya sekresi  Atelektasis dan pneumonia hipostatik :Atelektasis dan pneumonia hipostatik :  Menurunkan oksigenasiMenurunkan oksigenasi  Memperlambat penyembuhanMemperlambat penyembuhan  Menambah ketidaknyamananMenambah ketidaknyamanan
  13. 13. Sistem KardiovaskulerSistem Kardiovaskuler  Hipotensi ortostatik : penurunan TDHipotensi ortostatik : penurunan TD Sistolik : 25 mmHg & diastolik 10 mmHgSistolik : 25 mmHg & diastolik 10 mmHg ketika klien bangun dari posisi berbaring /ketika klien bangun dari posisi berbaring / duduk ke berdiriduduk ke berdiri  Pembentukan trombus : menutup lumenPembentukan trombus : menutup lumen pembuluh darahpembuluh darah  Peningkatan beban kerja jantungPeningkatan beban kerja jantung
  14. 14. Sistem MuskuloskeletalSistem Muskuloskeletal  ImobilisasiImobilisasi  ggn mobilisasi permanenggn mobilisasi permanen  Keterbatasan mobilisasi mempengaruhiKeterbatasan mobilisasi mempengaruhi otot melalui :otot melalui : Kehilangan daya tahanKehilangan daya tahan Penurunan massa ototPenurunan massa otot AtrofiAtrofi Penurunan stabilitasPenurunan stabilitas Ggn mobilisasi sendiGgn mobilisasi sendi
  15. 15. Sistem IntegumenSistem Integumen  Dekubitus : akibat iskemia dan anoksiaDekubitus : akibat iskemia dan anoksia jaringanjaringan  Jaringan yg tertekan, darah membelokJaringan yg tertekan, darah membelok dan konstriksi kuat pembuluh daradan konstriksi kuat pembuluh darahh akibatakibat tekanan persisten pada kulit dan strukturtekanan persisten pada kulit dan struktur dibawah kulit, shg respirasi selulerdibawah kulit, shg respirasi seluler terganggu dan menjadi sel matiterganggu dan menjadi sel mati
  16. 16. Perubahan Eliminasi UrinePerubahan Eliminasi Urine  Pada posisi tegak lurus : urine mengalirPada posisi tegak lurus : urine mengalir dari pelvis ginjal masuk ureter dan vesikadari pelvis ginjal masuk ureter dan vesika urinaria karena gravitasiurinaria karena gravitasi  Jika klien posisi rekumben / datar : urineJika klien posisi rekumben / datar : urine masuk blass melawan gravitasimasuk blass melawan gravitasi  stasisstasis urine : resiko ISK dan batu ginjalurine : resiko ISK dan batu ginjal

×