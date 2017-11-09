To be a textile fiber it has some properties. The properties of textile fiber are given below:



Normally properties of textile fiber are three types:



A) Physical Properties

B) Mechanical Properties

C) Chemical Properties



A) Physical Properties

Length

Fineness

Crimp

Maturity

Lusture

Softness

Resiliency

Work of rupture

Density

Appearance

Flexibility

Toughness

Elongation

B) Mechanical Properties

Strength

Elasticity

Extensibility

Rigidity

C) Chemical Properties

Solubility in aqueous salt

Solubility in organic salt

Without above that properties, fiber has also

Thermal Properties

Torsional Properties

We can also textile fiber properties can classify in the following way:



1. Primary properties of textile fibres:

High length to width ratio

Tenacity

Flexibility

Spinning quality (Cohesiveness)

Uniformity

2. Secondary properties of textile fibres:

Physical shape

Elastic recovery and elongation

Resiliency

Flammability and other thermal reactions

Density

Lusture

Colour

Moisture regain