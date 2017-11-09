Welcome to Our presentation
Presented BY  Md.Muhib-Billah ID:151-23-4182 Md.Kazi habibur Rahman 151-23-4231 Anfal ahammed jisan 151-23-4261
Properties of Fiber The basic component of every product in textile called is fiber But not all fiber is used for textile ...
Classification of fiber properties Fiber properties mechanical properties Chemical properties Thermal properties
Classification of mechanical properties Mechanical properties Tensile properties Torsional properties Frictional propertie...
Tensile properties  Tensile properties indicates how a material (fiber) will react to the forces being applied in Tension...
stress-strain curve When an external force is applied to a Fiber it is balanced by the internal force development in the m...
Frictional properties Friction is the force that resists the movement of a surface over another surface during sliding. Wh...
Importance of friction in textile Friction holds the fibre in a sliver and hence material does not break due to self weigh...
Thermal properties  The property which is shown by textile fiber when it is subjected to heating is called thermal proper...
Continue Amorphousness: Amorphous region of the fiber is the region where amorphous orientation of polymer is present. In...
Chemical properties Water Absorbency Acid Alkali Depends on
Chemical properties  Water: Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic are the two classification of fiber according to the interaction ...
Thank you
To be a textile fiber it has some properties. The properties of textile fiber are given below:

Normally properties of textile fiber are three types:

A) Physical Properties
B) Mechanical Properties
C) Chemical Properties

A) Physical Properties
Length
Fineness
Crimp
Maturity
Lusture
Softness
Resiliency
Work of rupture
Density
Appearance
Flexibility
Toughness
Elongation
B) Mechanical Properties
Strength
Elasticity
Extensibility
Rigidity
C) Chemical Properties
Solubility in aqueous salt
Solubility in organic salt
Without above that properties, fiber has also
Thermal Properties
Torsional Properties
We can also textile fiber properties can classify in the following way:

1. Primary properties of textile fibres:
High length to width ratio
Tenacity
Flexibility
Spinning quality (Cohesiveness)
Uniformity
2. Secondary properties of textile fibres:
Physical shape
Elastic recovery and elongation
Resiliency
Flammability and other thermal reactions
Density
Lusture
Colour
Moisture regain

Fiber properties

