-
Be the first to like this
Published on
To be a textile fiber it has some properties. The properties of textile fiber are given below:
Normally properties of textile fiber are three types:
A) Physical Properties
B) Mechanical Properties
C) Chemical Properties
A) Physical Properties
Length
Fineness
Crimp
Maturity
Lusture
Softness
Resiliency
Work of rupture
Density
Appearance
Flexibility
Toughness
Elongation
B) Mechanical Properties
Strength
Elasticity
Extensibility
Rigidity
C) Chemical Properties
Solubility in aqueous salt
Solubility in organic salt
Without above that properties, fiber has also
Thermal Properties
Torsional Properties
We can also textile fiber properties can classify in the following way:
1. Primary properties of textile fibres:
High length to width ratio
Tenacity
Flexibility
Spinning quality (Cohesiveness)
Uniformity
2. Secondary properties of textile fibres:
Physical shape
Elastic recovery and elongation
Resiliency
Flammability and other thermal reactions
Density
Lusture
Colour
Moisture regain
Be the first to comment