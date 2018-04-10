Click here https://dokarabivo5.blogspot.nl/?book=0743290933

PDF DOWNLOAD PDF FREE DOWNLOAD The First Five Pages: A Writer s Guide to Staying Out of the Rejection Pile BOOK ONLINE READ ONLINE

One reviewer wrote: This book does not teach how to write, but how to avoid the mistakes that send your manuscript to the recycle bin. That is the craft of writing. To be successful, you have to capture your audience in the first five pages. Noah Lukeman, a prestigious editor turned agent knows the secrets of successful writing. In reality, you must capture your reader in the first five words, sentences, or paragraphs with a strong hook and the good writing. Lukeman arranged the chapters in The First Five Pages to show each process in rejecting manuscripts. Follow the steps, and if you are lucky, you might get a contract. Do not follow the steps, and the only reason your manuscript will reach the one person who can make a difference is through a fluke. Each chapter concludes with write and rewrite examples and practices. The Lukeman way is included at the back of the book. The only way to become a better writer is to write. The following is only a brief synopsis of a few chapters.

