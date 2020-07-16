Successfully reported this slideshow.
Muhammad Babangida discusses a few awesome books worth reading if you're trying to learn more about leadership from the experts.

  Check Out These Great Books If You're Trying To Be A Better Leader
Muhammad Babangida
  2. 2. As with practically any topic or professional field, one of the best ways to learn more is by reading about it.You might be reading an educational book meant to teach you about the topic or you may be reading something more personal, such as someone sharing their story or stories about how they got to where they are today. Reading a book can introduce you to entire new worlds and teach you things you never knew before. One topic that has an especially large amount of books you can check out is leadership. There are thousands and thousands of leaders around the world and many of them have great advice to share with their peers. Here are a few great books to check out if you’re interested in leadership.
  3. 3. Sign up, log in, and organize your tasks into manageable boards.Warren Bennis was one of the most influential individuals in the leadership sphere, and helped business executives and presidents alike on how they can become better leaders. Bennis is one of those people who deeply believes that people aren’t born as leaders, and that they are instead made into leaders by the experiences they have throughout their lives. In this book, Bennis discusses the qualities that are typically seen in successful leaders as well as exactly what a person needs to do in order to become a successful leader. ON BECOMING A BETTER LEADER - WARREN BENNIS
  4. 4. If you didn’t know, John Wooden is the former coach of UCLA Basketball and one of the most well known leaders in the field. Wooden is most well known for his 12 Lessons in Leadership and his Pyramid of Success and this book focuses solely on those ideas. The book discusses the emotional, physical and mental qualities that leaders need in order to help their organization and team flourish and even teaches you exactly how to develop the skills you need in order to be the best leader you can be for your team. WOODEN ON LEADERSHIP - JOHN WOODEN & STEVE JAMISON
  5. 5. You’ve likely heard the term “emotional intelligence” tossed around before. This means that you have the ability to understand how another person is feeling, that you’re empathetic to them and understand that everyone is human. Primal Leadership is the book that made that phrase so prevalent in business nowadays. The idea is that the best leaders are able to move their teams and can inspire others to do their best. This book dives into how the best leaders use their emotions to succeed, and how they listen to the emotions of those around them in order for everyone to come together and go further than they’ve gone before. PRIMAL LEADERSHIP - DANIEL GOLEMAN, RICHARD BOYATZIS & ANNIE MCKEE
