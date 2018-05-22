-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
The Cambridge Preparation for the TOEFL Test, Fourth Edition, helps students master the language skills they need to succeed on the TOEFL iBT and communicate effectively in an academic setting. Using an integrated-skills approach that mirrors the structure of the TOEFL iBT, this fully revised text is ideal for classroom use and self-study. The book contains hundreds of skill-building exercises covering all the question types in the exam, and four practice tests. A supporting skills section is provided to improve grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, and study skills.Online, students can take the book tests and three additional practice tests in format that simulates the TOEFL iBT. The audio program, available on Audio CD or Audio Cassette, contains conversations and lectures for all listening exercises and test questions.
Author : Jolene Gear
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Jolene Gear ( 5✮ )
Link Download : https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1107699088
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment