HardCover. Pub Date :2013-02-11 Pages: 352 Language: English Publisher: HarperCollins Follow the trail of the rising sun ... For many moons. a tribe of cats has lived peacefully near the top of a mountain. But prey is scarce and seasons are harsh-and their leader fears they will not survive. When a mysterious vision reveals a land filled with food and water. a group of brave young cats sets off in search of a better home. But great dangers await them. In this unfamiliar world. faced with loners and fierce rogues all vying for territory and power. the traveling cats must find a new way to live side by side-or risk tearing one another apart.



