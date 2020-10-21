lap-dat-camera-gia-re-tai-da-nang

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Khảo sát miễn phí Lắp đặt trong ngày Sản phẩm chính hãng Giá cả tốt nhất thị trường LẮP ĐẶT CAMERA TẠI ĐÀ NẴNG SKY camera...
Với phương châm mang đến cho khách hàng một giải pháp an ninh ết kiệm, an toàn và chất lượng Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Giả...
Trọn bộ Camera IP Ebitcam EBF4 2.0MP + thẻ 16G hoặc 32G 850.000 ₫ 1 CAMERA Trọn bộ camera không dây EZVIZ CS-CV310 1.419.0...
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SKY Địa chỉ: 508 Trưng Nữ Vương Hoà Thuận Đông, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng Điện thoại: 0236 999...
Copyright 2020 © Sky Technology & Solu on
  1. 1. Khảo sát miễn phí Lắp đặt trong ngày Sản phẩm chính hãng Giá cả tốt nhất thị trường LẮP ĐẶT CAMERA TẠI ĐÀ NẴNG SKY camera là đơn vị #1 chuyên cung cấp dịch vụ tư vấn và lắp đặt camera tại Đà Nẵng, lắp camera wiﬁ đà nẵng tại: Quận Hải Châu, Quận Cẩm Lệ, Quận Thanh Khê, Quận Liên Chiểu, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, Quận Sơn Trà, Huyện Hòa Vang, Huyện Hoàng Sa nói riêng và Miền Trung nói chung.  0
  2. 2. Với phương châm mang đến cho khách hàng một giải pháp an ninh ết kiệm, an toàn và chất lượng Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Giải Pháp Sky chuyên lắp đặt camera ở Đà Nẵng và các vùng lân cận để có thể phục vụ tốt và bảo hành nhanh chóng, kịp thời. Hàng chúng tôi cung cấp luôn là những camera chính hãng được bảo hành 24 tháng với mẫu mã, giá cả cạnh tranh. Skytech là đơn vị chuyên phân phối camera quan sát CHÍNH HÃNG của các thương hiệu uy n trên thị trường như Dahua, KBvision, VanTech, Huviron, Puratech, Yoosee, Hikvision, Ebitcam, Panasonic, Samsung, TOA… DỊCH VỤ CUNG CẤP CAMERA QUAN SÁT CAMERA TRỌN BỘ Ngày nay việc triển khai lắp đặt camera giám sát tại Đà Nẵng đang được nhiều khách hàng quan tâm nhằm theo dõi, giám sát và ngăn chặn các hành vi của kẻ xấu, giám sát con cái, bảo vệ tài sản. Vì vậy SKY xin đưa ra bảng giá lắp đặt camera để quý khách lựa chọn gói phù hợp như sau: Mục lục nội dung [show] BẢNG GIÁ LẮP CAMERA ĐÀ NẴNG
  3. 3. Trọn bộ Camera IP Ebitcam EBF4 2.0MP + thẻ 16G hoặc 32G 850.000 ₫ 1 CAMERA Trọn bộ camera không dây EZVIZ CS-CV310 1.419.000 ₫ 1 CAMERA Trọn bộ camera không dây IP Wiﬁ Ebitcam ngoài trời EB03 (2.0 MP) 1.450.000 ₫ 1 CAMERA SKY camera là công ty Lắp Camera Đà Nẵng uy n, chuyên nghiệp, chuyên cung cấp các giải pháp camera trọn gói tại đà nẵng cho các gia đình, doanh nghiệp, cửa hàng, khách sạn, nhà hàng, xưởng sản xuất… Lắp đặt Camera quan sát với chi phí thấp, công nghệ mới và miễn phí lắp đặt, khảo sát tư vấn giải pháp an ninh tổng thể. Chúng tôi luôn tư vấn và cung cấp sản phẩm camera quan sát phù hợp và đạt êu chuẩn quốc tế: ISO 9001 Chứng chỉ FCC, RoHS Chứng chỉ IP66, IP67 Và nhiều công nghệ khác Bên cạnh hệ thống camera trọn bộ chúng tôi còn cung cấp sản phẩm camera IP/ (không dây/wiﬁ) nhỏ gọn và ện lợi cho việc sử dụng của cá nhân, hộ gia đình. Quý khách hàng liên hệ hotline 0708 08 4444 (8:30-21:30) để được tư vấn miễn phí. Camera đà nẵng – SkyTech camera là đơn vị tư vấn và lắp đặt camera quan sát tại Đà Nẵng. Dịch vụ thi công camera giá rẻ Đà Nẵng: ết kiệm, an toàn, chất lượng BẢNG GIÁ CAMERA IP WIFI GIÁ RẺ TẠI ĐÀ NẴNG
  5. 5. CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SKY Địa chỉ: 508 Trưng Nữ Vương Hoà Thuận Đông, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng Điện thoại: 0236 9999 789 Hotline: 0708 08 4444 Mail: info@skytech.company      VỀ CHÚNG TÔI Quy trình lắp đặt hệ thống camera KHẢO SÁT Khảo sát thực tế, đưa ra giải pháp Lắp camera tối ưu, ết kiệm BÁO GIÁ Lên danh sách vật tư cần thiết và báo giá lắp camera đà nẵng THI CÔNG Tiến hành lắp đặt camera trong ngày BÀN GIAO Khách hàng nghiệm thu và bàn giao, hướng dẫn sử dụng
  Copyright 2020 © Sky Technology & Solu on

