[NEWS] Information Technology Auditing by James Hall Free Acces

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Gain a thorough understanding of how modern audits are conducted in today s computer-driven business environment with INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUDITING, 4E. You gain valuable insights into state-of-the-art auditing issues as this leading accounting text provides you with the background you need to succeed in today s business world. This edition focuses on the latest information technology aspects of auditing with up-to-date coverage of auditor responsibilities, emerging legislation, and today s fraud techniques and detection. Expanded end-of-chapter questions, problems, and cases give you important hands-on practice for success in your future career.
Author : James Hall
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : James Hall ( 4? )
Link Download : https://recruiting22mei.blogspot.com/?book=1133949886
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment