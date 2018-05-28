[NEWS] Information Technology Auditing by James Hall Free Acces

Synnopsis :

Gain a thorough understanding of how modern audits are conducted in today s computer-driven business environment with INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUDITING, 4E. You gain valuable insights into state-of-the-art auditing issues as this leading accounting text provides you with the background you need to succeed in today s business world. This edition focuses on the latest information technology aspects of auditing with up-to-date coverage of auditor responsibilities, emerging legislation, and today s fraud techniques and detection. Expanded end-of-chapter questions, problems, and cases give you important hands-on practice for success in your future career.



Author : James Hall

Language : English

