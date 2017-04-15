I social media Inail al servizio del cittadino
Istituto Nazionale per l’Assicurazione contro gli Infortuni sul Lavoro 8 - Comunicazione verso cittadini e stakeholder Soc...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA MARIO RECUPERO - Dirigente Ufficio Comunicazione esterna e...
• Il progetto ha l’obiettivo di coinvolgere l’intera platea del pubblico Inail di Facebook, Twitter e Youtube, attraverso ...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Presentazione del progetto/prodotto 2/2 • Continuare il pe...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Referente progetto: MicheleTroianiello Inail - Direzione C...
Inail Premio Forum PA 2017

Presentazione Progetto Inail per Premio Forum PA 10x10 2017

  2. 2. Istituto Nazionale per l’Assicurazione contro gli Infortuni sul Lavoro 8 - Comunicazione verso cittadini e stakeholder Social media Inail al servizio del cittadino: dall’assistenza all’utenza ai live social Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA
  3. 3. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA MARIO RECUPERO - Dirigente Ufficio Comunicazione esterna e relazioni internazionali MICHELE TROIANIELLO - Responsabile Gestione della presenza dell’Istituto sui social media e definizione della social media policy esterna Presentazione del gruppo di lavoro
  4. 4. • Il progetto ha l’obiettivo di coinvolgere l’intera platea del pubblico Inail di Facebook, Twitter e Youtube, attraverso l’utilizzo della diretta in contemporanea sui social dell’Ente. • Sarà organizzato un live al mese, il calendario dei temi da affrontare sarà definito e poi pubblicizzato sui social e sul sito istituzionale. • La trasmissione live sarà guidata da un moderatore che porrà all’esperto le domande giunte e quelle in diretta. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Presentazione del progetto/prodotto 1/2
  5. 5. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Presentazione del progetto/prodotto 2/2 • Continuare il percorso di avvicinamento di linguaggi e stili di comunicazione tra amministrazione e cittadini • Gradualmente abbattere le barriere “burocratiche” all’accessibilità delle informazioni dell’Istituto • Facilitare un processo di dialogo attivo e propositivo tra l’Ente e i suoi utenti.
  6. 6. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Referente progetto: MicheleTroianiello Inail - Direzione Centrale Pianificazione e Comunicazione Processo gestione presenza sui social e social policy esterna Piazzale Pastore 6 – Roma 0654872925 3358447634 m.troianiello@inail.it @merisi62

