35 macias c0958 255 262

  1. 1. AcademiaJournals.com   Exploratoris     ISSN  2153-­3318  online   Revista  de  la  Realidad  Global   Vol.  6,  No.  2,  2017   pp.  255   NANOPARTÍCULAS  DE  PTNI  SOBRE  CARBONO  MESOPOROSO  PARA  LA   ELECTRO-­‐OXIDACIÓN  DE  METANOL  EN  MEDIO  ÁCIDO   David Macias Ferrer MC1 , Dr. José Aarón Melo Banda2 , Dr. Ulises Páramo García3 y Dra. Rebeca Silva Rodrigo4 Resumen— El sistema de nanopartículas PtNi, fue sintetizado mediante el método de impregnación secuencial. El soporte catalítico (CM, carbono mesoporoso) fue grafitizado a 1000 °C vía pirolisis anhidra, usando azúcar refinada como precursor de carbono y el método de nanomoldeo, usando como molde duro, el material SBA-15, el cual fue sintetizado por el método sol-gel. Los materiales sintetizados fueron caracterizados mediante fisisorción con N2, difracción de rayos X (DRX), espectroscopía infrarroja, espectroscopía Raman, espectroscopía de energía dispersiva de rayos X (EEDX), microscopía electrónica de barrido (MEB), y evaluado electroquímicamente mediante voltametría cíclica (VC) y cronoamperometría (CA). El análisis de DRX reveló que el sistema PtNi, se ancló al soporte CM en forma separada y no en aleación. Las imágenes de MEB revelaron una alta dispersión de nanopartículas PtNi sobre el soporte catalítico. Acorde con la VC aplicada, el desempeño de PtNi/CM con relación a la electro-oxidación de metanol, tuvo una mayor actividad electro-catalítica, durabilidad y estabilidad que el catalizador comercial PtRu/C, mostrando el primero, un mayor índice de tolerancia hacia el monóxido de carbono. Palabras clave—Nanopartículas, electro-catalizador, carbono mesoporoso, metanol, electro-catálisis. Introducción La electro-catálisis de alcoholes para la producción de electricidad es un tema que se ha ido desarrollando desde los años 60, comenzando con el estudio de electro-descomposición de metanol (Breiter 1962 y Bagotzky y Vassilev 1967) hasta la actualidad (Khouchaf et al. 2015), en donde el platino se ha establecido como uno de los pocos metales de transición extremadamente activo, capaz de descomponer al metanol en medio ácido. Sin embargo, se ha demostrado el envenenamiento del Pt por moléculas de monóxido de carbono CO (como uno de las especies carbonáceas intermedias durante el proceso de descomposición de metanol) que bloquean los sitios activos de este importante metal noble comprometiendo el rendimiento del electro-catalizador basado en éste. A partir del descubrimiento del mecanismo bifuncional en donde se establece que un segundo metal junto al Pt en la estructura del electro-catalizador, puede ayudar a desbloquearlo, contribuyendo a la mejora en su desempeño durante la electrocatálisis de metanol, un gran número de investigaciones se han generado centrados principalmente en el diseño de electro-catalizadores binarios con la finalidad de lograr el mayor rendimiento con relación a la electro- oxidación de metanol (Watanabe y Motoo 1975 y Janssen y Moolhuysen 1976). Dicho rendimiento puede ser medido directamente por voltametría cíclica a través de la actividad de masa (corriente eléctrica estandarizada a la cantidad de Pt en el electrodo de trabajo) y mediante el índice de tolerancia hacia el monóxido de carbono denotado por ICO (Hsieh y Lin 2009). En este trabajo de investigación, se propone un electro-catalizador basado en un sistema binario de nanopartículas de PtNi soportado por carbono mesoporoso con un cierto grado de grafitización para la electro-oxidación de metanol en medio ácido. Descripción del Método Síntesis del electro-catalizador PtNi/CM El material mesoporoso de sílice SBA-15 que fue usado como molde duro, fue sintetizado siguiendo el procedimiento propuesto por Zhao et al. 1998, cuyo proceso de síntesis inicia con la disolución del co-polímero tri- bloque no iónico pluronic P-123 en HCl y H2O. Posteriormente se incorpora el precursor de silicio tetraetil ortosilicato; después de varios sub-procesos tales como: añejamiento, lavado, secado y tratamiento térmico a 550°C en aire extra-seco, se obtiene el material mesoporoso de sílice SBA-15. El material de carbono mesoporoso usado como soporte catalítico se sintetizó por el método de nanomoldeo, incorporando primeramente azúcar refinada como precursor de carbono en los poros del SBA-15. Se aplicaron posteriormente tres procesos térmicos a 100°C, 160°C y 1 David Macias Ferrer MC es Estudiante del programa de Doctorado en Ciencias en Materiales en el Instituto Tecnológico de Cd. Madero, Tamaulipas, México. maestro_macias@hotmail.com 2 El Dr. José Aarón Melo Banda es profesor investigador en el Instituto Tecnológico de Cd. Madero, Tamaulipas, México. melobanda@yahoo.com.mx 3 El Dr. Ulises Páramo García es profesor investigador en el Instituto Tecnológico de Cd. Madero, Tamaulipas, México. uparamo@itcm.edu.mx 4 La Dra. Rebeca Silva Rodrigo es profesora investigadora en el Instituto Tecnológico de Cd. Madero, Tamaulipas, México. rebeca.silva.rodrigo@itcm.edu.mx
  2. 2. AcademiaJournals.com   Exploratoris     ISSN  2153-­3318  online   Revista  de  la  Realidad  Global   Vol.  6,  No.  2,  2017   pp.  256   1000°C, el último en pirolisis anhidra con atmosfera dinámica de N2. Finalmente, después de aplicar un proceso de remoción del Si con una solución 2M NaOH (Ryoo et al. 2001), se obtuvo el material MC, el cual fue funcionalizado con una solución de H2SO4 y HNO3 con la finalidad de crear los grupos oxigenados carbonilo (-CO), carboxilo (-COOH) e hidroxilo (-OH) para asegurar el anclaje de las nanopartículas metálicas sobre la superficie del soporte (Antolini 2009 y Santasalo-Arnio et al. 2012). El electro-catalizador PtNi/MC, con una carga metálica del 20% en peso, se sintetizó mediante el método de impregnación secuencial a humedad incipiente, usando soluciones de acetilacetonato de platino y nitrato de níquel hexahidratado como precursores de los metales de transición los cuales fueron incorporados en forma secuencial a una dispersión que contiene el material MC ya funcionalizado y ácido cítrico como agente dispersante. Dicha mezcla se mantuvo en agitación mecánica en atmosfera estática de Ar- H2 por 5h, posteriormente se aplicó un tratamiento térmico en un horno con tubo de cuarzo a 450°C por 2h en atmosfera dinámica de Ar-H2 para completar el proceso de reducción de los metales sobre el soporte catalítico (Park et al. 2003 y Saha et al. 2008). Caracterización y mediciones electroquímicas La técnica XRD fue llevada a cabo en un difractometro Bruker D8 Advance con radiación CuKα con una longitud de onda de 0.154 nm en un rango de 15 a 90 grados en la escala 2θ. El proceso de fisisorción con N2 se realizó en un equipo Quantachrome Autosorb IQ empleando los métodos BET (Brunauer–Emmet–Teller) y BJH (Barrett–Joyner–Halenda). La espectroscopía infrarroja a través de la transformada de Fourier en el rango de 4000- 380 cm-1 , se llevó a cabo en un espectrofotómetro Perkin Elmer Spectrum 100 usando un laser de HeNe con una longitud de onda de 633 nm. La técnica de espectroscopía Raman se realizó en un equipo Horiba LabRam HR con un laser de 633 nm de longitud de onda. La MEB se realizó en un microscopio JEOL modelo JSM7100F con detector EEDX (Oxford Instruments) usando exploraciones en modos GB-L a 2.0 keV y SEM a 20.0 keV. La medición de la actividad electroquímica del electro-catalizador PtNi/CM se llevo a cabo en un potenciostato- galvanostato BASi modelo Epsilon usando una celda de tres electrodos, donde se utilizó Ag/AgCl como electrodo de referencia, alambre de platino en forma de bobina como contra-electrodo y un electrodo de carbono vítreo como electrodo de trabajo. Las CV’s se realizaron con purga previa con N2, en una ventana de potencial de -0.2V a 1.0V con una velocidad de barrido de 30 mV/s y 20 ciclos usando como electrolito una solución 0.5M H2SO4 + 1M CH3OH. Resultados El resultado del análisis de fisisorción con N2 se muestra en la Figura 1, donde se observan las isotermas de adsorción y desorción para los materiales SBA-15 y CM. Acorde con Sing (1982), ambos presentan isotermas tipo IV con una histéresis tipo H1 para el SBA-15 y del tipo H4 para CM. Los diámetros de poro para SBA-15 y CM fueron de 7.8 nm y 3.8 nm respectivamente, lo cual demuestra el carácter mesoporoso de la estructura de ambos; la distribución de diámetro de poro BJH se encuentra inserto en la Figura 1. El área superficial específica ABET del SBA-15, CM, CM (después de su funcionalización) y de PtNi/CM fueron de 872 m2 /g, 1050 m2 /g, 950 m2 /g y 320 m2 /g respectivamente; la disminución del ABET para estos dos últimos materiales se puede explicar en función de la presencia de los grupos oxigenados (carbonilo, carboxilo e hidroxilo) que se pudieron haber formado en el proceso de funcionalización de CM y a la presencia del sistema de nanopartículas PtNi sobre la superficie del soporte catalítico CM. Cabe señalar que el alto valor del ABET del CM fue favorable para la deposición de las nanopartículas de PtNi ya que esto puede conducir a una alta dispersión de éstas sobre la superficie del soporte debido al gran número de grupos oxigenados (Zhao et al. 2011). La figura 2 muestra los espectros de infrarrojo en el rango medio de 4000-380 cm-1 . Para el material SBA-15 se observan la banda de absorción en 1080 cm-1 que corresponde a la vibración antisimétrica en el grupo Si-O-Si, la banda de absorción en 960 cm-1 correspondiente a vibración de estiramiento del grupo Si-OH, la banda de absorción en 800 cm-1 que corresponde al a vibración simétrica en el grupo Si-O-Si y finalmente en 436 cm-1 la banda de absorción que corresponde a la vibración de flexión de los enlaces en el grupo Si-O-Si (Azimov et al. 2012). El material CM después del proceso de funcionalización, presenta una amplia banda de absorción alrededor de 3293 cm-1 que corresponde a la vibración de flexión en el grupo hidroxilo OH, una banda estrecha se puede visualizar en 1635 cm-1 correspondiente a la vibración simétrica en el doble enlace C=C del anillo aromático que conforma la malla hexagonal del carbono; alrededor de 1062 cm-1 se puede observar una banda estrecha que puede ser atribuida a la vibración de flexión fuera del plano del grupo carboxilo –COOH, finalmente alrededor de 841 cm-1 se presenta una banda estrecha y débil que corresponde a la vibración de flexión del enlace C-C dentro del anillo aromático antes mencionado (Colthup 1950).
  3. 3. AcademiaJournals.com   Exploratoris     ISSN  2153-­3318  online   Revista  de  la  Realidad  Global   Vol.  6,  No.  2,  2017   pp.  257   Los espectros Raman de los materiales CM antes del proceso de funcionalización y PtNi/CM se muestran en la Figura 3, en donde para ambos casos, se puede apreciar alrededor de 1592 cm-1 la banda G (estrecha) típica en los materiales de carbono y que corresponde al modo activo Raman de vibración E2g del movimiento en direcciones opuestas de carbonos vecinos en la estructura hexagonal cristalina del grafito. Esto indica que el material CM logró en la síntesis, un grado de grafitización (Figura 3a). También para ambos casos, se puede apreciar alrededor de 1324 cm-1 la banda D de mediana amplitud pero con intensidades diferentes, la cual corresponde a los defectos en la malla hexagonal del carbono grafitizado (Wang et al. 1990); tales defectos pueden ser atribuidos en el caso de CM a una posible estructura turbostrática (Manoj y Kunjomana 2012) y en el caso de PtNi/CM (Figura 3b), a los grupos oxigenados y a la quimisorsión de las nanopartículas sobre la superficie funcionalizada de CM (Park et al. 2012). Figura 1. Isotermas de adsorción/desorción de SBA-15 y CM. Figura 2. Espectros de infrarrojo de SBA-15 y CM. Figura 3. Espectros Raman de a) CM y b) PtNi/CM
  4. 4. AcademiaJournals.com   Exploratoris     ISSN  2153-­3318  online   Revista  de  la  Realidad  Global   Vol.  6,  No.  2,  2017   pp.  258   En la figura 4 se muestran los difractogramas en ángulo bajo (0.5°-6° en la escala 2θ) de los materiales SBA-15 y CM. Para el SBA-15, aparecen los tres picos de difracción ubicados en 0.97°, 1.6° y 1.86° que corresponden a los planos (100), (110) y (200) respectivamente y relacionados con la mesoestructura hexagonal con simetría del grupo espacial p6mm (Song et al. 2006), mientras que para el material CM no aparecen picos de difracción en este rango, lo cual indica la presencia de capas de carbono grafitico con estructura turbostrática y posiblemente fibras de carbono desordenadas. Los difractogramas del electro- catalizador PtNi/CM y su soporte catalítico CM aparecen en la figura 5. Para el material CM aparecen dos picos de difracción amplios ubicados en 23.8° y 43.9° pertenecientes a los planos (002) y (101) que acorde con Gao et al. (2002), corresponde a una estructura turbostrática. Para PtNi/CM, se observan los cinco picos de difracción típicos de la fase cubica centrada en las caras de Pt puro (JCPDS 071-3756) ubicados en 39°, 46°, 68°, 81° y 86° en la escala 2θ correspondientes a los planos (111), (200), (220), (311) y (222), además de tres picos de difracción de la fase centrada en las caras de Ni puro (JCPDS 065-2865) ubicados en 44°, 52° y 76° en la escala 2θ, correspondiente a los planos (111), (200) y (220). El tamaño de nanocristal fue de 5.1 nm y se calculó mediante la fórmula de Scherrer-Debye DXRD = 0.94λ/(B2θcosθmax), donde λ es la longitud de onda de la radiación CuKα, B2θ es el ancho de la altura media del máximo pico de difracción del Pt (Scherrer 1918); estos resultados demuestran que los metales Pt y Ni se redujeron químicamente en forma separada sin la posibilidad de haber formado una aleación entre ellos. La morfología de los materiales SBA-15, CM y PtNi/CM fue determinada mediante MEB. A 35,000X se observa para el SBA-15 una morfología tipo “cuerda” (Figura 6a) misma que heredó CM a través del proceso de nanomoldeo (Figura 6b); acorde con los resultados de DRX y de espectroscopía Raman, es posible que en CM se hayan formado nanofibras de carbono y capas de carbono grafítico con estructura turbostrática (Arumugam y Ponnusami 2013 y Ryoo et al. 2001). El electro-catalizador PtNi/CM fue analizado a 55,000X en modo SEM (Figura 6c) y a 130,000X (Figura 6d) en modo GB-L, en donde se puede apreciar una alta y uniforme dispersión de nanopartículas de Pt y Ni. El tamaño promedio de las nanoparticulas DMEB se calculó tomando una muestra de 200 nanoparticulas, elaborando su Figura 4. Difractogramas en ángulo bajo de SBA-15 y CM. Figura 5. Difractogramas en ángulo amplio de PtNi/CM y el soporte catalítico CM. Figura 6. Micrografías de MEB de a) SBA-15; b) CM; c) y d) PtNi/CM a 55,000X y a 130,000X
  5. 5. AcademiaJournals.com   Exploratoris     ISSN  2153-­3318  online   Revista  de  la  Realidad  Global   Vol.  6,  No.  2,  2017   pp.  259   correspondiente histograma de la distribución de frecuencias de tamaño de nanoparticula (el cual se muestra inserto en la Figura 6d) (Hodnik et al. 2012). El valor de DMEB fue de aproximadamente 7.9 nm; cabe señalar que, a estos aumentos, es difícil apreciar con claridad, nanopartículas cuyo tamaño sean menores a 5 nm. Los resultados de espectroscopía de energía dispersiva de rayos X se muestran en la Figura 7, los cuales determinan la composición química elemental aproximada, que para el material SBA-15 revela la presencia de Si y O típicos en el sílice de su composición (Figura 7a) (Shang et al. 2015). En las Figuras 7b y 7c, se muestra la evolución de CM antes y después de la funcionalización (oxidación); se puede apreciar el incremento en peso del oxigeno, elemento principal de los grupos oxigenados antes mencionados; en la cuantificación de estos dos casos, aparecen cantidades despreciables de Si y Na menores al 1%, lo cual indica la eficiencia en el proceso de remoción del Si (Tomer et al. 2015). Finalmente en la Figura 7d se muestra el espectro EEDX de PtNi/CM el cual revela la presencia de los metales de transición Pt y Ni con una carga aproximada en peso de 17.54% y 2.5% respectivamente, lo cual da un total de carga metálica aproximada de 20.04% (Shen et al. 2015). Con respecto a la voltametría cíclica, la actividad de masa del material PtNi/MC fue comparada con la correspondiente al catalizador comercial PtRu/C (Sigma-Aldrich). La Figura 8 muestra los voltamperogramas de los electro-catalizadores PtNi/CM y PtRu/C en medio acido, donde se pueden apreciar para cada caso, los dos picos de oxidación, típicos del proceso de electro-oxidación de metanol (Hampson y Willars 1979). El primer pico de oxidación en el barrido directo (de -0.2V a 1.0V) se refiere a la oxidación incompleta de las moléculas de metanol, generando las especies carbonáceas intermedias: metoxi (CH2OH), aldehído (CHOH), formaldehido (CHO) y CO. Figura 7. Espectros de EEDX de a) SBA-15; b) CM; c) CM (oxidados) y d) PtNi/CM Figura 8. Voltamperogramas de PtNi/CM y PtRu/C
  6. 6. AcademiaJournals.com   Exploratoris     ISSN  2153-­3318  online   Revista  de  la  Realidad  Global   Vol.  6,  No.  2,  2017   pp.  260   El segundo pico de oxidación en el barrido inverso (de 1.0V a -0.2V) corresponde a la oxidación de las especies de carbono intermedias que no fueron oxidadas hacia dióxido de carbono CO2 (Manoharan y Goodenough 1992). Es evidente que la actividad de masa del electrocatalizador PtNi/CM (481 mA/mgPt) fue superior a la correspondiente del catalizador comercial PtRu/C (255 mA/mgPt); por otro lado el índice de tolerancia ICO para PtNi/CM fue de 1.24 mientras que para PtRu/C fue de 1.14, lo cual indica la eficiencia del electro-catalizador basado en Pt y Ni para remover u oxidar hacia CO2, las especies carbonáceas intermedias acumuladas en el proceso de barrido inverso. La cronoamperometría o también conocida como amperometría a corriente potenciostática, es una técnica para analizar la durabilidad del electro-catalizador en el tiempo (Katayama 1980). El cronoamperograma a potencial constante de 0.6 V y 32,000 seg de intervalo de prueba, se muestra en la Figura 9, donde se observa para PtNi/CM una disminución de la corriente más lenta que su contraparte comercial PtRu/CM; la lentitud de decrecimiento de la corriente en los primeros 5000 seg debida principalmente a los aniones adsorbidos SO4 -2 que impiden la oxidación completa de las moléculas de metanol, medida directamente como la pendiente de la parte lineal de la curva de corriente potenciostática, está relacionada directamente con la velocidad de envenenamiento de los sitios activos del Pt por las moléculas de CO, en otras palabras a mayor pendiente más rápido se envenena el Pt (Ma et al. 2013). Para ambos materiales se observa un comportamiento de la corriente en estado estacionario y asintóticamente estable, sin embargo la actividad de masa de PtNi/CM se mantiene mayor a la del catalizador comercial. Conclusiones Los resultados demuestran que la actividad electro-catalítica hacia la oxidación de metanol en medio acido del material PtNi/CM fue superior que la del catalizador comercial PtRu/C; esto puede explicarse en función de la alta dispersión del sistema de nanopartículas PtNi y a su reducido tamaño (Wu et al. 2007) y a la sinergia que tuvieron las nanopartículas PtNi con su soporte catalítico MC el cual debido a su mesoporosidad permite el libre tránsito de las moléculas de CO2 favoreciendo la oxidación de las especies carbonáceas intermedias liberando de esta forma más eficientemente los sitios activos del Pt (Nam et al. 2004). Por otro lado PtNi/CM presenta una mayor estabilidad y durabilidad que su contraparte comercial. Recomendaciones Acorde con los resultados presentados, con respecto al material PtNi/MC se recomienda llevar a cabo un estudio completo que contemple, el análisis de estados de oxidación de los metales involucrados a través de espectroscopía de fotoelectrones emitidos por rayos X, conductividad eléctrica, análisis electroquímico de impedancia y curvas de polarización en una celda de combustible de metanol directo. Referencias Antolini E., “Carbon supports for low-temperature fuel cell catalysts,” Applied Catalysis B: Environmental, Vol. 88, 2009. Arumugam A. y Ponnusami V., “Modified SBA-15 synthesized using sugarcane leaf ash for Nickel adsorption,” Indian Journal of Chemical Technology, Vol. 20, 2013 Figura 9. Curvas de corriente potenciostatica de PtNi/CM y PtRu/CM a 32,000 seg y a 0.6 V.
  7. 7. AcademiaJournals.com   Exploratoris     ISSN  2153-­3318  online   Revista  de  la  Realidad  Global   Vol.  6,  No.  2,  2017   pp.  261   Azimov F., I. Markova, V. Stefanova y Kh. Sharipov, “Synthesis and Characterization of Sba-15 and Ti-SBA-15 Nanoporous Materials for DME Catalysts,” Journal of the University of Chemical Technology and Metallurgy, Vol. 47, 2012. Bagotzky V.S. y Yu.B. Vassilyev, "Mechanism Of Electro-Oxidation Of Methanol On The Platinum Electrode," Electrochimica Acta, Vol. 12, 1967. Breiter M.W., "Double Layer Capacity and Methanol Coverage on Platinum in Perchloric Acid Solution,” Electrochimica Acta, Vol. 7, 1962. Colthup N.B., “Spectra Structure Correlations in the Infra-red Region”, J. Opt. Soc. Am., Vol. 40, No. 6, 1950. Gao Zh., H. Jin, X. Li y Zh. Hua, “Phase Transformation Mechanism of Graphite-Turbostratic Graphite in the Course of Mechanical Grinding,” Chem. Res. Chinese U., Vol. 19, 2003. Hampson N.A. y M.J. Willars, “The Methanol-Air Fuel Cell: A Selective Review of Methanol Oxidation Mechanisms at Platinum Electrodes in Acid Electrolytes,” Journal of Power Source, Vol. 4, 1979. Hodnik N., M. Zorko, M. Bele, S. Hocevar, y M. Gabersček, “Identical Location Scanning Electron Microscopy: A Case Study of Electrochemical Degradation of PtNi Nanoparticles Using a New Nondestructive Method,” J. Phys. Chem. C, Vol. 116, 2012 Hsieh Ch-T y J.Y. Lin, “Fabrication of bimetallic Pt–M (M= Fe, Co, and Ni) nanoparticle/carbon nanotube electrocatalysts for direct methanol fuel cells,” Journal of Power Sources, Vol. 188, 2009. Janssen M.M.P. y J. Moolhuysen, “Binary Systems of Platinum and-A Second Metal as Oxidation Catalysts for Methanol Fuel Cells,” Electrochimica Acta, Vol. 21, 1976. Katayama A., “Electrooxidation of Methanol on a Platinum-Tin Oxide Catalyst,” The Journal of Physical Chemistry, Vol. 84, 1980 Khouchaf A., D. Takky, M. El M. Chbihi y S. Benmokhtar, " Electrooxidation of Methanol on Pt Modified with Adatoms (Ni, Cu, Pb, Cd)," International Journal of Applied Biology and Pharmaceutical Technology, Vol. 6, 2015. Ma Y., R. Wang, H. Wang y Sh. Ji, “Platinum overlaid PdCuIr/C: an Improved Methanol Oxidation Electrocatalyst,” Int. J. Electrochem. Sci., Vol. 8, 2013 Manoharan R. y J.B. Goodenough, “Methanol Oxidation in Acid on Ordered NiTi,” J. Mater. Chem. Vol. 2 No. 8, 1992. Manoj B. y A.G. Kunjomana, “Study of Stacking Structure of Amorphous Carbon by X-Ray Diffraction Technique,” Int. J. Electrochem. Sci., Vol. 7, 2012. Nam J.H., Y.Y. Jang, Y.U. Kwon y J.D. Nam, “Direct methanol fuel cell Pt–carbon catalysts by using SBA-15 nanoporous templates,” Electrochemistry Communications, Vol. 6, 2004. Park K.W., K.-S. Ahn, Y.Ch. Nah, J.H. Choi y Y.E. Sung, “Electrocatalytic Enhancement of Methanol Oxidation at Pt-WOx Nanophase Electrodes and In-Situ Observation of Hydrogen Spillover using Electrochromism,” J. Phys. Chem. B, vol. 107, 2003. Park S.H., H.M. Jung, S. Um, Y.W. Song y H.S. Kim, “Rapid synthesis of Pt-based alloy/carbon nanotube catalysts for a direct methanol fuel cell using flash light irradiation,” Int. J. Hydrogen Energy, Vol. 37, 2012. Ryoo R., S.H. Joo, S. Jun, T. Tsubakiyama y O. Terasaki, “07-O-01 Ordered mesoporous carbon molecular, sieves by templated synthesis: the structural varieties,” Studies in Surface Science and Catalysis, Vol. 135, 2001. Saha M.S., R. Li y X. Sun, “High Loading and Monodispersed Pt Nanoparticles on Multiwalled Carbon Nanotubes for High Performance Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells,” J. Power Sources, vol. 177, 2008 Santasalo-Aarnio A., M. Borghei, I.V. Anoshkin, A.G. Nasibulin, E.I. Kauppinen, V. Ruiz y T. Kallio, “Durability of Different Carbon Nanomaterial Supports with PtRu Catalyst in A Direct Methanol Fuel Cell,” Int. J. Hydrogen Energy, vol. 37, 2012. Scherrer, P., “Bestimmung der Größe und der inneren Struktur von Kolloidteilchen mittels Röntgenstrahlen,” Nachrichten von der Gesellschaft der Wissenschaften zu Göttingen, Mathematisch-Physikalische Klasse, 1918. Shang H., Y. Lu, F. Zhao, C. Chao, B. Zhang, “Preparing High Surface Area Porous Carbon from Biomass by Carbonization in Molten Salt Medium,” RCS Adv., Vol. 5, 2015. Shen Y., K. Xiao, J. Xi, X. Qiu, “Comparison Study of Few-Layered Graphene Supported Platinum and Platinum Alloys for Methanol and Ethanol Electro-Oxidation,” Journal of Power Sources, Vol. 278, 2015. Sing K.S.W., “Physical and Biophysical Chemistry Division Commission on Colloid and Surface Chemistry including Catalysis,” Pure & Appl. Chem., Vol. 54, 1982.
  8. 8. AcademiaJournals.com   Exploratoris     ISSN  2153-­3318  online   Revista  de  la  Realidad  Global   Vol.  6,  No.  2,  2017   pp.  262   Song H., R.M. Rioux, J.D. Hoefelmeyer, R. Komor, K. Niesz, M. Grass, P. Yang, y G.A. Somorjai, “Hydrothermal Growth of Mesoporous SBA- 15 Silica in the Presence of PVP-Stabilized Pt Nanoparticles: Synthesis, Characterization, and Catalytic Properties,” J. Am. Chem. Soc., Vol. 128, 2006. Tomer V.K., S. Duhan, P.V. Adhyapak y I.S. Mulla, “Mn-Loaded Mesoporous Silica Nanocomposite: A Highly Efficient Humidity Sensor,” J. Am. Ceram. Soc., Vol. 98, 2015. Wang Y., D.C. Alsmeyer y R.L. McCreery, “Raman Spectroscopy of Carbon Materials: Structural Basis of Observed Spectra,” Chem. Mater. Vol. 2, 1990. Watanabe M. y S. Motoo, “Electrocatalysis by Ad-Atoms. Part I. Enhancement of the Oxidation of Methanol on Platinum and Palladium by Gold Ad-Atoms and Part III. Enhancement of the Oxidation of Carbon Monoxide on Platinum by Ruthenium Ad-Atoms,” Electroanalytical Chemistry and lnterfacial Electrochemistry, Vol. 60, 1975. Wu W., J. Cao, Y. Chen y T. Lu, “Preparation of Pt/CMK-3 Anode Catalyst for Methanol Fuel Cells Using Paraformaldehyde as Reducing Agent,” Chinese Journal of Catalysis, Vol. 28, 2007. Zhao D., J. Feng, Q. Huo, N. Melosh, G.H. Fredrickson, B.F. Chmelka y G.D. Stucky, “Triblock Copolymer Syntheses of Mesoporous Silica with Periodic 50 to 300 Angstrom Pores,” Science, Vol. 279, 1998. Zhao H., J.P. Dong, S.Y. Xing, Y. Li, J. Shen y J. Xu, “Electrochemical Oxidation of Small Organic Molecules on Hydrothermal Synthesized Pt And PtCo/Ordered Mesoporous Carbon,” Int. J. Hydrogen Energy, Vol. 36, 2011.

×