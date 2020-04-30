Webinaire transformation digitale_covid19_300420

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Contenu •Exemples d’actions face au COVID-19 •Transformation digitale et Agendas 2030 •Plans d’action du SMSI et ODD •Tran...
Besoin d’Identité Numérique - L’absence de documents d’identité chez nombre de personnes dans les pays africains, notammen...
Crise et opportunités pour le secteur des TIC - Du fait des incertitudes liées au COVID-19, les investissements prévus dan...
Utilisation des TIC Les pays africains ont activement utilisé des technologies numériques pour répondre au COVID-19 •Outil...
Tableau de bord Suivi pandémie 11 https://ecageoinfo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/b959be51c0014845ad44142...
De graves difficultés •Seuls 25 % de la population utilisent actuellement l’internet •Seuls 76% de la population ont un ab...
Des actions •Mettre en place des cadres juridiques et réglementaires favorables à la cybersécurité, à la protection des do...
22 Lignes d’action SMSI Progrès en Afrique Ligne d’action 1 Rôle des gouvernements et de toutes les parties prenantes dans...
La stratégie de transformation numérique pour l'Afrique Piliers fondamentaux •Environnement propice, politique et réglemen...
Secteurs critiques • Industrie • Commerce et services financiers • Gouvernement • Éducation • Santé • Agriculture • Justic...
Thèmes transversaux •Contenu et applications •Identification numérique •Technologies émergentes •Cybersécurité • Protectio...
Niveau National 36
Conclusion •Besoin de renforcement rapide des infrastructures • Renforcer l’Internet haut débit • Régulations sur la cyber...
Démarche de formulation •Effort national Participatif et inclusif •Tenir compte des évaluations des expériences Précédente...
  2. 2. Contenu •Exemples d’actions face au COVID-19 •Transformation digitale et Agendas 2030 •Plans d’action du SMSI et ODD •Transformation digitale dans le contexte africain •Projet de Transformation Numérique pour l’Afrique (2020-2030) •Les piliers de la transformation digitale •Les priorités •Exemples de Stratégies Nationales
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. Besoin d’Identité Numérique - L’absence de documents d’identité chez nombre de personnes dans les pays africains, notamment de documents d’identité numériques. - Exemple distribuer les prestations et services sociaux , en réponse à la pandémie du COVID-19 - L’inclusion, la confidentialité, la protection des données et les normes ouvertes 8
  9. 9. Crise et opportunités pour le secteur des TIC - Du fait des incertitudes liées au COVID-19, les investissements prévus dans le secteur des TIC seront retardés - Des opportunités existent également, l’industrie des TIC ayant fourni des solutions pour contenir la propagation du COVID-19 avec diverses applications et services 9
  10. 10. Utilisation des TIC Les pays africains ont activement utilisé des technologies numériques pour répondre au COVID-19 •Outils de suivi des pandémies •Les confinements à l’échelle nationale ont entraîné l’augmentation de l’utilisation des TIC : Télétravail Téléenseignement e-gouvernement e-Paiements e-Commerce Santé Justice ……. 10
  11. 11. Tableau de bord Suivi pandémie 11 https://ecageoinfo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/b959be51c0014845ad44142bce1b68fe
  12. 12. De graves difficultés •Seuls 25 % de la population utilisent actuellement l’internet •Seuls 76% de la population ont un abonnement de téléphonie mobile; •Le taux de pénétration de la 4G sur le continent est encore faible Limite l’utilisation de la télémédecine, des initiatives de santé mobile ou de la m-santé, du télétravail et d’autres réponses numériques au COVID-19 12
  13. 13. Des actions •Mettre en place des cadres juridiques et réglementaires favorables à la cybersécurité, à la protection des données personnelles et de la vie privée, aux paiements numériques et à la croissance de start-ups de technologie financière •Aide de la CEA à ses États membres pour faire face au COVID-19 par l’utilisation des technologies numériques •Programme CEA de mise en place d’une politique des TIC destinée à soutenir les États membres dans la formulation et la mise en œuvre de politiques relatives aux technologies numériques propres à accélérer la transformation socioéconomique du continent 13
  14. 14. Exemples 14
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22 Lignes d’action SMSI Progrès en Afrique Ligne d’action 1 Rôle des gouvernements et de toutes les parties prenantes dans la promotion des TIC pour le développement 44 pays ont développé des stratégies électroniques nationales Ligne d’action 3 Accès à l’information et au savoir 37% des pays africains fournissent des informations gouvernementales en ligne Ligne d’action 5 Renforcement de la confiance et de la sécurité dans l’utilisation des TIC - 70% des pays africains ont élaboré une législation sur la cybersécurité, 69% ont élaboré une législation pénale et - 30% fournissent un renforcement de capacités en matière de cybersécurité Ligne d’action 11 Coopération internationale et régionale Plusieurs initiatives : Forum africain sur la gouvernance de l’Internet , Projet du système d’échange Internet africain de l’UA pour promouvoir le maintien du trafic Internet intra-africain des organismes tels que Smart Africa
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. 27
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30. 30
  31. 31. 31
  32. 32. La stratégie de transformation numérique pour l'Afrique Piliers fondamentaux •Environnement propice, politique et réglementation • Infrastructure numérique •Compétences numériques et capacités humaines • Innovation numérique et entrepreneuriat 32
  33. 33. 33
  34. 34. Secteurs critiques • Industrie • Commerce et services financiers • Gouvernement • Éducation • Santé • Agriculture • Justice •Tourisme et voyages • Emploi •…………. 34
  35. 35. Thèmes transversaux •Contenu et applications •Identification numérique •Technologies émergentes •Cybersécurité • Protection de la vie privée et protection des données à caractère personnel • Recherche et développement •........... 35
  36. 36. Niveau National 36
  37. 37. Conclusion •Besoin de renforcement rapide des infrastructures • Renforcer l’Internet haut débit • Régulations sur la cybersécurité, confidentialité et protection des données •Développement des compétences et culture numériques •Favoriser la coopération Gouvernement Secteur privé, société Civile et académie •Formuler des stratégies sectorielles :e-Gov, e- Commerce …. 37
  38. 38. Démarche de formulation •Effort national Participatif et inclusif •Tenir compte des évaluations des expériences Précédentes s’elles existent et Prévoir des évaluations indépendantes •Tirer profit des bonnes pratiques régionales et internationales •Mettre en place un cadre institutionnel, légal et de gouvernance assurant la continuité , le suivi/évaluation •Agilité et applications répondant aux besoins locaux 38

