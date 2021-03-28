Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 1 RAVNOTEŽA VODE I NATRIJA  Prof. dr. Milan Taradi  Katedra za fiziologiju i imunologiju
  2. 2. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 2 Dnevni unos i izdavanje vode  Dnevni promet vode je oko 2,5 L. Copyright © 2004 Pearson Education, Inc., publishing as Benjamin Cummings
  3. 3. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 3 Ravnoteža unosa i izdavanja  Volumen izvanstanične tekućine i koncentraciju natrija održavaju normalni bubrezi (uz održan mehanizam ADH-žeđ) bolesni bubrezi uz podršku promjene tlaka promjene lučenja hormona promjene tonusa simpatikusa
  4. 4. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 4 Izlučivanje vode i natrija  Izlučivanje ovisi o razlici minutne glomerularne filtracije (MGF) i tubularne reapsorpcije.
  5. 5. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 5 Tlačna diureza i natrijureza  Najvažniji i najsnažniji mehanizam za održavanje ravnoteže vode i natrija.  Kronično povišenje tlaka čini sustav bubrezi tjelesne tekućine (TT) djelotvornijim zbog angiotenzina II i aldosterona.
  6. 6. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 6 Arterijski tlak djeluje na diurezu  Volumen izvanstanične tekućine presudno utječe na arterijski tlak.  Količina natrija određuje volumen ukupne vode u tijelu.
  7. 7. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 7 Volumen krvi i izvanstanične tekućine  Unesena tekućina iz krvi odlazi proporcionalno u međustaničnu tekućinu (3/4) sve dok se volumen IST ne poveća za 40%.  Tada kapilarni tlak poraste toliko da tlak međustanične tekućine postane 0, pa se sav višak tekućine preljeva u međustanični prostor (edem).
  8. 8. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 8 Ravnoteža između IST i ST  Zbog propustnosti stanične membrane za vodu osmozom se izjednačava osmolarnost.
  9. 9. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 9 Živčani utjecaj na sustav bubrezi-TT  Simpatikus potiču baroreceptori i niskotlačni receptori, pa nastane zadržavanje vode i soli.  Niskotlačni receptori su najvažniji u prvim satima promjene tlaka.  Utjecaj je izravan na krvne žile bubrega i neizravan preko angiotenzina i aldosterona.
  10. 10. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 10 Hormonski utjecaj na sustav bubrezi-TT  Sustav renin-angiotenzin najdjelotvornije zadržava vodu i sol.  Angiotenzin II stišće eferentne arteriole i potiče rad K+/Na+ crpke i Na+/H+ izmjenjivača.  Višak angiotenzina ne povećava znatno volumen IST.
  11. 11. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 11 Hormonski utjecaj na sustav bubrezi-TT  Aldosteron, hormon nadbubrežne žlijezde povećava reapsorpciju Na+ i sekreciju K+. Copyright © 2004 Pearson Education, Inc., publishing as Benjamin Cummings
  12. 12. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 12 Hormonski utjecaj na sustav bubrezi-TT  Kronični višak aldosterona ne zadržava Na+, jer se povisi arterijski tlak ("bijeg" natrijureze).  U Addisonovoj bolesti (nedostatak aldosterona) bez uzimanja puno Na+ i vode prijeti kolaps cirkulacije.
  13. 13. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 13 Hormonski utjecaj na sustav bubrezi-TT  ADH povećava reapsorpciju vode.  Povećano lučenje ADH malo povećava volumen IST, ali jako smanjuje koncentraciju Na+. Copyright © 2004 Pearson Education, Inc., publishing as Benjamin Cummings
  14. 14. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 14 Hormonski utjecaj na sustav bubrezi-TT  Atrijski natrijuretski peptid (ANP) povećava MGF i smanjuje reapsorpciju Na+ u sabirnim cijevima.  Učinak ANP na krvi tlak je kratkoročan. Copyright © 2004 Pearson Education, Inc., publishing as Benjamin Cummings
  15. 15. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 15 Povećanje volumena krvi i IST  Nisu bubrežnog podrijetla već zbog: zatajivanje srca povećanog kapaciteta krvnih žila (trudnoća, proširene vene)
  16. 16. interaktivna fiziologija ravnoteža vode i natrija Taradi 16 Povećanje volumena IST, ali na i krvi  Nefrotski sindrom dovodi do gubljenja bjelančevina bubrezima, a zadržavanja Na+.  Ciroza jetre dovodi do hipoproteinemije i ascitesa.  Kronično gladovanje

