EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 1 DE 8 INSTRUCTIVO DEL CUESTIONARIO 1. El formulario consta de 29 preguntas agr...
EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 2 DE 8 AA.. LLOOGGRROOSS 1. ¿En qué medida el observado obtiene resultados pert...
EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 3 DE 8 DD.. LLIIDDEERRAAZZGGOO 13. ¿En qué medida el observado da a las persona...
EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 4 DE 8 FF.. TTRRAABBAAJJOO EENN EEQQUUIIPPOO 26. ¿ En qué medida el observado s...
EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 5 DE 8 AUTOEVALUACIÓN NOMBRE:__________________________________________________...
EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 6 DE 8 ¿EN QUE MEDIDA? PREGUNTA 1 2 3 4 5 N O 23. ¿COMPARTO LA INFORMACIÓN NECE...
EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 7 DE 8 C- DEBERÍA DEJAR DE HACER... D- DEBERÍA APRENDER A...
EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 8 DE 8 INFORME INDIVIDUAL Principales áreas en las que el puntaje propio supera...
  1. 1. EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 1 DE 8 INSTRUCTIVO DEL CUESTIONARIO 1. El formulario consta de 29 preguntas agrupadas en distintos temas. Instructivo del Cuestionario 1 A. LOGROS 2 B. CAPACIDADES: 2 C. PROFESIONALISMO Y DESARROLLO 2 D. LIDERAZGO 3 E. RELACIONES INTERPERSONALES 3 F. TRABAJO EN EQUIPO 4 G. ORIENTACIÓN AL JOVEN 4 Autoevaluación 5 Informe Individual 8 Resumen por categoría 8 2. Para que el ejercicio tenga sentido y se obtenga una genuina ayuda, deberán responderse las preguntas con franqueza. 3. Las opciones de respuesta van del 1 al 5, y de acuerdo a las siguientes equivalencias: 1 = NUNCA 2 = ESCASAMENTE 3 = EN ALGUNA MEDIDA 4 = EN FORMA SUFICIENTE 5 = EN GRAN MEDIDA Marque con una cruz el casillero apropiado 4. Si considera que no puede dar respuesta a alguna de las preguntas, utilice el casillero “NO”: NO APLICABLE
  2. 2. EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 2 DE 8 AA.. LLOOGGRROOSS 1. ¿En qué medida el observado obtiene resultados pertinentes a la Misión? Emplea tiempo y esfuerzos en tareas que lo justifican. 2. ¿En qué medida el observado asume una actitud proactiva en sus actividades proponiendo cambios en el modo de hacer las cosas? Aporta nuevas ideas para mejorar la situación actual, piensa en el próximo paso a seguir y tiene la iniciativa para tomarlo. 3. ¿En qué medida el observado demuestra competencia para actuar bajo presión? Ante situaciones criticas mantiene la calma y asigna prioridades adecuadamente. 4. ¿En qué medida el observado demuestra un fuerte compromiso con su tarea y la mejora continua de la misma? Manifiesta iniciativa para mejorar constantemente la manera de hacer las cosas. 5. ¿En qué medida el observado administra eficientemente los recursos? Utiliza los recursos disponibles, cuidándolos y sin abusar de ellos, para cumplir con su tarea de la mejor manera posible. BB.. CCAAPPAACCIIDDAADDEESS:: 6. ¿En qué medida el observado emite juicios y decisiones acertadas? Actúa y toma decisiones con sentido común. 7. ¿En qué medida el observado es capaz de seleccionar la información por orden de importancia? Asigna prioridades adecuadamente. 8. ¿ Es capaz de determinar prioridades a partir de información múltiple y diversa? Ordena sus pensamientos de forma tal de priorizar actividades complejas 9. ¿En qué medida el observado acepta nuevos desafíos? Esta abierto a nuevas propuestas y desafíos que puedan contribuir a cambios constructivos en la organización. CC.. PPRROOFFEESSIIOONNAALLIISSMMOO YY DDEESSAARRRROOLLLLOO 10. ¿En qué medida el observado reconoce sus limitaciones y dedica esfuerzos a mejorar esos aspectos? Ej.: El observado no maneja el ciclo de programa adecuadamente, pero esta dispuesto a sacrificar tiempo fuera de la actividad para tomar módulos o contactar personas que lo ayuden en el tema. 11. ¿ En qué medida el observado comparte conocimientos y experiencias con otros? Ej.: El observado tiene oportunidad de asistir a cursos a los que sus compañeros no, y este luego de los cursos comparte lo aprendido con ellos. 12. ¿ En qué medida el observado fomenta el desarrollo de sus compañeros de tarea? Se preocupa por que las personan que trabajan con él aprendan y crezcan dentro de la organización delegando tareas y responsabilidades adecuadamente.
  3. 3. EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 3 DE 8 DD.. LLIIDDEERRAAZZGGOO 13. ¿En qué medida el observado da a las personas la autoridad necesaria para tomar decisiones? Sabe delegar. No piensa que es el único que puede hacer las cosas bien. 14. ¿En qué medida el observado dirige con el ejemplo? Es una persona íntegra a la cual sus compañeros admiran y lo ven como modelo de acciones actitudes. 15. ¿En qué medida el observado busca como resolver los problemas y no a quién asignar culpas? Si algo no se hizo, busca el modo de resolver el problema y evitar que se repita. 16. ¿En qué medida el observado permite la diversidad de opiniones? Escucha abiertamente distintas opiniones y las tiene en cuenta en el momento de tomar decisiones. 17. ¿En qué medida el observado favorece la colaboración y el trabajo en equipo? Fomenta la participación y la colaboración y no las actitudes individualistas. EE.. RREELLAACCIIOONNEESS IINNTTEERRPPEERRSSOONNAALLEESS 18. ¿En qué medida el observado muestra respeto por las opiniones de otros? Escucha y tiene en cuenta opiniones de las personas que lo rodean, entendiendo que con la colaboración de todos es mas fácil lograr los objetivos comunes. 19. ¿En qué medida el observado infunde respeto en los demás? Infunde respeto a sus compañeros y superiores por su accionar y sus principios. 20. ¿En qué medida el observado tiene una actitud colaboradora? Está dispuesto a aportar la información y los conocimientos que puedan resultar útiles a los demás. 21. ¿En qué medida el observado busca la colaboración de los otros? Tiene humildad para escuchar opiniones y propuestas ajenas, no es soberbio. 22. ¿En qué medida el observado se comunica abierta y honestamente? Es franco y directo al comunicar mensajes tanto orales como escritos Deja claro a su interlocutor el mensaje que quería transmitir. 23. ¿En qué medida el observado escucha y comprende a los demás? Escucha propuestas e insta a aportar ideas innovadoras. 24. ¿En qué medida el observado comparte la información necesaria para el desarrollo de Las tareas de otros? No oculta o da información parcializada e insuficiente que impida a sus compañeros cumplir con su trabajo o lo demore en la ejecución de este. 25. ¿En qué medida el observado conduce las reuniones eficientemente? Maneja las reuniones de manera de tratar los puntos relevantes en el tiempo disponible, y llegar a conclusiones concretas.
  4. 4. EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 4 DE 8 FF.. TTRRAABBAAJJOO EENN EEQQUUIIPPOO 26. ¿ En qué medida el observado se adapta al trabajo en grupo y colabora en el logro de los objetivos del mismo? Se siente responsable por la calidad del proyecto, percibe el trabajo como un esfuerzo de equipo, no como esfuerzo individual. 27. ¿En qué medida el observado genera vínculos constructivos dentro del equipo y con otros equipos? Construye una relación de colaboración intercambiando información y conocimientos para mejorar el desempeño global. GG.. OORRIIEENNTTAACCIIÓÓNN AALL JJOOVVEENN 28. ¿ En qué medida el observado interpreta las necesidades de sus jóvenes? Se acerca a sus jóvenes y capta sus necesidades. 29. ¿En qué medida el observado orienta su acción hacia las necesidades de los jóvenes? Una vez captada la necesidad del joven hasta que punto su objetivo es satisfacerlo.
  5. 5. EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 5 DE 8 AUTOEVALUACIÓN NOMBRE:________________________________________________________ FECHA:___________________ ¿EN QUE MEDIDA? PREGUNTA 1 2 3 4 5 N O 1. ¿OBTENGO RESULTADOS PERTINENTES A LA MISIÓN? 2. ¿ASUMO UNA ACTITUD PROACTIVA FRENTE A LA TAREA PROPONIENDO CAMBIOS EN EL MODO DE HACER LAS COSAS? 3. ¿DEMUESTRO COMPETENCIA PARA ACTUAR BAJO PRESIÓN? 4. ¿DEMUESTRO UN FUERTE COMPROMISO CON MI TRABAJO Y LA MEJORA CONTINUA DEL MISMO? 5. ¿ADMINISTRO EFICIENTEMENTE LOS RECURSOS? 6. ¿EMITO JUICIOS Y TOMO DECISIONES ACERTADAS? 7. ¿SOY CAPAZ DE SELECCIONAR LA INFORMACIÓN POR ORDEN DE IMPORTANCIA? 8. ¿SOY CAPAZ DE DETERMINAR PRIORIDADES A PARTIR DE INFORMACION MULTIPLE Y DIVERSA? 9. ¿ACEPTO NUEVOS DESAFÍOS? 10. ¿RECONOZCO MIS LIMITACIONES Y DEDICO ESFUERZOS A MEJORAR ESOS ASPECTOS? 11. ¿COMPARTO CONOCIMIENTOS Y EXPERIENCIAS CON OTROS? 12. ¿FOMENTO EL DESARROLLO DE MIS COMPAÑEROS? 13. ¿DOY A LAS PERSONAS LA AUTORIDAD NECESARIA PARA TOMAR DECISIONES? 14. ¿DIRIJO CON EL EJEMPLO? 15. ¿BUSCO COMO RESOLVER EL PROBLEMA Y NO A QUIEN ASIGNAR CULPAS? 16. ¿PERMITO LA DIVERSIDAD DE OPINIONES? 17. ¿FAVOREZCO LA COLABORACIÓN Y EL TRABAJO EN EQUIPO? 18. ¿MUESTRO RESPETO POR LAS OPINIONES DE OTROS? 19. ¿INFUNDO RESPETO EN LOS DEMÁS? 20. ¿TENGO UNA ACTITUD COLABORADORA? 21. ¿BUSCO LA COLABORACIÓN DE LOS OTROS? 22. ¿ME COMUNICO ABIERTA Y HONESTAMENTE?
  6. 6. EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 6 DE 8 ¿EN QUE MEDIDA? PREGUNTA 1 2 3 4 5 N O 23. ¿COMPARTO LA INFORMACIÓN NECESARIA PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LAS TAREAS DE OTROS? 24. ¿CONDUZCO LAS REUNIONES EFICIENTEMENTE? 25. ¿ME ADAPTO AL TRABAJO EN GRUPO Y COLABORO EN EL LOGRO DE LOS OBJETIVOS DEL MISMO? 26. ¿GENERO VÍNCULOS CONSTRUCTIVOS DENTRO DEL EQUIPO Y CON OTROS EQUIPOS? 27. ¿INTERPRETO LAS NECESIDADES DE LOS JÓVENES? 28. ¿ORIENTO MI ACCIÓN HACIA LAS NECESIDADES DE L OS JÓVENES? COMENTARIOS EN LA SIGUIENTE SECCIÓN UD. TIENE LA OPORTUNIDAD DE ENFATIZAR AQUELLAS ÁREAS QUE CONSIDERE MAS RELEVANTES O LAS QUE NO HAYAN SIDO INCLUIDAS EN EL CUESTIONARIO PRECEDENTE. • SEA ESPECIFICO • DESCRIBA COMPORTAMIENTOS( LO QUE YO "HAGO" Y NO COMO "SOY".) • APORTE EJEMPLOS CLAROS • JUSTIFIQUE SI LO CONSIDERA NECESARIO A- DEBERÍA COMENZAR A REALIZAR... B- DEBERÍA CONTINUAR HACIENDO ...
  7. 7. EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 7 DE 8 C- DEBERÍA DEJAR DE HACER... D- DEBERÍA APRENDER A...
  8. 8. EEVVAALLUUAACCIIÓÓNN DDEE 336600°° PÁGINA: 8 DE 8 INFORME INDIVIDUAL Principales áreas en las que el puntaje propio supera al de otros PROPIO OTROS Principales áreas en las que el puntaje propio es inferior al de otros PROPIO OTROS Principales fortalezas observadas PROPIO OTROS Principales debilidades observadas PROPIO OTROS RESUMEN POR CATEGORÍA PROMEDIO PROPIO PROMEDIO OTROS DIFERENCIA PROPIO vs. OTROS Logros (Preguntas 1 A 5) Capacidades (Preguntas 6 A 9) Profesionalismo (Preguntas 10 A 12) Liderazgo (Preguntas 13 A 17) Relaciones Interpersonales (Preguntas 18 A 25) Trabajo En Equipo (Preguntas 26 A 27) Orientación Al Joven (Preguntas 28 A 29)

