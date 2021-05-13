Successfully reported this slideshow.
Imprese non proﬁt, responsabili, d’impatto: la proposta della ﬁnanza etica Alessandro Messina 12 maggio 2021 Corporate ban...
UNA BANCA DIVERSA... popolare e cooperativa, che opera in Italia e in Spagna nata dal basso, da un movimento di organizzaz...
...in CRESCITA e SVILUPPO ● Risultato netto dell'esercizio € 6.403 mila ● ROE 5,64% ● Cost/Income 70,4% ● CET 1 15,11% ● T...
4 CON una FORTE VOCAZIONE al CREDITO... Banca Etica dicembre 2019-dicembre 2020 +9,3% Banca Etica dicembre 2015 vs dicembr...
...e alla GENERAZIONE d’IMPATTO Privati 32,7%
CHE MISURIAMO in TERMINI SOCIALI... nel 2020
...AMBIENTALI... Climate Change Commitment (3C initiative)
...e di GOVERNANCE Nel 2020 Banca Etica ha ﬁnanziato 445 imprese femminili, che rappresentano il 29% delle organizzazioni ...
VALUTIAMO e RENDICONTIAMO...
Emissione Prestito obbligazionario subordinato AIR Settembre 2020 Banca Etica è una delle poche istituzioni ﬁnanziarie al ...
Emissione Prestito obbligazionario subordinato AIR Settembre 2020 credito.bancaetica.it per la richiesta di ﬁnanziamento a...
Autoimpiego Microcredito Crowdfunding Donazioni Equity Crowdfunding Circuiti commerciali complementari e solidali ...in TU...
Grazie @alemessina69
Cetif: corporate banking e new digital services. Come supportare la ripartenza del sistema produttivo - 12 maggio 2021

Imprese non profit, responsabili, d'impatto: la proposta della finanza etica. Intervento al webinar Cetif.

  1. 1. Imprese non proﬁt, responsabili, d’impatto: la proposta della ﬁnanza etica Alessandro Messina 12 maggio 2021 Corporate banking e new digital services: come supportare la ripartenza del sistema produttivo
  2. 2. UNA BANCA DIVERSA... popolare e cooperativa, che opera in Italia e in Spagna nata dal basso, da un movimento di organizzazioni del terzo settore e da migliaia di cittadini ispirata ai principi della ﬁnanza etica: – trasparenza – partecipazione – sobrietà – eﬃcienza – attenzione alle conseguenze non economiche delle azioni economiche (impatto) Banca Etica
  3. 3. ...in CRESCITA e SVILUPPO ● Risultato netto dell'esercizio € 6.403 mila ● ROE 5,64% ● Cost/Income 70,4% ● CET 1 15,11% ● Total Capital Ratio 17,54% ● Tasso sofferenze lordo 2,4% ● Iniziative socio-culturali realizzate 291 ● Numero soci 44.577 ● Clienti finanziati 12.539 ● Clienti risparmiatori 67.084 ● Valutazioni sociali 2.085 ● Collaboratori 364 ● Forbice retributiva 4,70% ● Filiali 21 ● Energia elettrica da fonti rinnovabili 99% ● Carta ad uso interno ecologica o riciclata 100% ● Rating finanziario BBB- ● Rating sociale A Positivo Stabile Negativo Confronto 31 dic. 2020 con 31 dic. 2019
  4. 4. 4 CON una FORTE VOCAZIONE al CREDITO... Banca Etica dicembre 2019-dicembre 2020 +9,3% Banca Etica dicembre 2015 vs dicembre 2020 +60,1% Impieghi delle banche in Italia 2015-2020, +3,9% nel 2020 (ABI Monthly Outlook). -5,7% (Impieghi lordi €/mln)
  5. 5. ...e alla GENERAZIONE d’IMPATTO Privati 32,7%
  6. 6. CHE MISURIAMO in TERMINI SOCIALI... nel 2020
  7. 7. ...AMBIENTALI... Climate Change Commitment (3C initiative)
  8. 8. ...e di GOVERNANCE Nel 2020 Banca Etica ha ﬁnanziato 445 imprese femminili, che rappresentano il 29% delle organizzazioni e imprese ﬁnanziate nell’anno dalla banca. A livello nazionale tali imprese sono pari al 22,0% del totale imprese (fonte: Unioncamere).
  9. 9. VALUTIAMO e RENDICONTIAMO...
  10. 10. Emissione Prestito obbligazionario subordinato AIR Settembre 2020 Banca Etica è una delle poche istituzioni ﬁnanziarie al mondo che pubblica sul web tutti i prestiti concessi ad imprese e organizzazioni. www.bancaetica.it/ﬁnanziamenti 10 ...con una “TRASPARENZA RADICALE”
  11. 11. Emissione Prestito obbligazionario subordinato AIR Settembre 2020 credito.bancaetica.it per la richiesta di ﬁnanziamento a distanza e la valutazione di impatto Nuova area clienti con piena operatività a distanza. Firma a distanza per la sottoscrizione dei contratti online Consulenza e assistenza in videocall www.sociinrete.it e le integrazioni con Satispay Crowdfunding, in partnership con ProduzioniDalBasso Equity crowdfunding con StarsUp ed Ecomill booking.bancaetica.it per prenotare gli appuntamenti in ﬁliale direttamente online (da gennaio 2020) APP di Banca Etica 11 RELAZIONE e INNOVAZIONE...
  12. 12. Autoimpiego Microcredito Crowdfunding Donazioni Equity Crowdfunding Circuiti commerciali complementari e solidali ...in TUTTA la FILIERA di FINANZA ETICA
  13. 13. Grazie @alemessina69

