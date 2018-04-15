MSPV is a leading supplier of trustworthy Armored or Bulletproof Vehicles, Cars, SUV in Sierra Leone. We have an excellent reputation for supplying Armored or Bulletproof Vehicles to the emergency services, civil service, military and other security focused organisations in Sierra Leone. MSPV provides customization, great service & unbeatable protection! For more information, contact us at +971 4 425 1761 or draft emails on info@mspv.com or visit http://www.mspv.com