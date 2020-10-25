Successful collaboration and team dynamic (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SUCCESSFUL COLLABORATION AND TEAM DYNAMICS TEAM 5: CARISSA BARROWS ALINE MAURICE MELISSA SPEAS PATRICIA YEE UNIVERSITY OF ...
ASSIGNMENT CONTENT CREATE A 10- TO 15-SLIDE MICROSOFT® POWERPOINT® PRESENTATION, WITH DETAILED SPEAKER NOTES, ANALYZING TH...
Address the following topics: • The value of team collaboration for academic success (Carissa) • Strategies in using confl...
THE VALUE OF TEAM COLLABORATION FOR ACADEMIC SUCCESS • Academic collaboration has been shown to: • develop higher-level th...
STRATEGIES IN USING CONFLICT RESOLUTION AS OPPORTUNITIES FOR LEARNING • Accommodation • Avoidance • Compromise • Collabora...
UTILIZING EACH TEAM MEMBER'S LEARNING STYLE AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO STRENGTHEN THE TEAM DYNAMIC A learning style is the most ...
CRUCIAL COMMUNICATION SKILLS FOR AN EFFECTIVE LEARNING TEAM "Skilled communicators are effective both in advocacy and inqu...
THE PURPOSE OF USING THE LEARNING TEAM CHARTER "Collaboration also helps students to develop social, cognitive and reasoni...
NECESSARY COMPONENTS FOR TEAM SUCCESS "Teams which are able to work collaboratively and productively have five components ...
NECESSARY COMPONENTS FOR TEAM SUCCESS • Effectively Manage Meetings "All meetings need to have certain ingredients to ensu...
MOTIVATIONAL STRATEGIES TO INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY • "Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working ...
REFERENCES Ø Caroline Lawless, D., Kleven, F., Quigley, E., McGarry, O., & Gillespie, C. (2019, October 24). Multimodal Le...
REFERENCES (continued)  Dukewits, P., & Gowin, L. (1996, Fall). Creating Successful Collaborative Teams. Journal of Staff...
REFERENCES (continued)  Schlichter, J. (1997). Lecture 2000: More than a course across wires. Teleconference—The Business...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Successful collaboration and team dynamic (1)

44 views

Published on

COM/516 Week 3 Collaboration and Team Dynamic Assignment

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Successful collaboration and team dynamic (1)

  1. 1. SUCCESSFUL COLLABORATION AND TEAM DYNAMICS TEAM 5: CARISSA BARROWS ALINE MAURICE MELISSA SPEAS PATRICIA YEE UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX COM/516: PROFESSIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OCTOBER 26, 2020 RICH MERLO
  2. 2. ASSIGNMENT CONTENT CREATE A 10- TO 15-SLIDE MICROSOFT® POWERPOINT® PRESENTATION, WITH DETAILED SPEAKER NOTES, ANALYZING THE VALUE OF TEAM COLLABORATION AS A MASTER'S STUDENT USING A PRESENTATION TOOL IN THE TECHNOLOGY RESOURCE LIBRARY APPROVED BY FACULTY.
  3. 3. Address the following topics: • The value of team collaboration for academic success (Carissa) • Strategies in using conflict resolution as opportunities for learning (Carissa) • Utilizing each team member's learning style as an opportunity to strengthen the team (Patricia) • Crucial communication skills for an effective Learning Team (Melissa) • The purpose of using the Learning Team Charter as a tool to reinforce team collaboration contributing to team success (Patricia) • Effective components necessary for team success (Melissa) • Motivational strategies to increase productivity (Aline) • APA Formatting (Aline) ASSIGNMENT CONTENT (continued)
  4. 4. THE VALUE OF TEAM COLLABORATION FOR ACADEMIC SUCCESS • Academic collaboration has been shown to: • develop higher-level thinking skills in students • boost confidence and self-esteem • improve social and interpersonal skills • allow for experience in working with various types of learners • develop leadership skills (Gates, 2018)
  5. 5. STRATEGIES IN USING CONFLICT RESOLUTION AS OPPORTUNITIES FOR LEARNING • Accommodation • Avoidance • Compromise • Collaboration • Competition (de Janasz, et al., 2015) Figure 1. Image # cden101. (de Vries, 2017)
  6. 6. UTILIZING EACH TEAM MEMBER'S LEARNING STYLE AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO STRENGTHEN THE TEAM DYNAMIC A learning style is the most beneficial way a learner understands and remembers information they are learning (Dantas, L. A., & Cunha, A. (2020) • Aline- Visual • Carissa- Kinesthetic • Melissa- Kinesthetic • Patricia- Kinesthetic Figure 2. VARK-Graphic. (Lawless, 2019)
  7. 7. CRUCIAL COMMUNICATION SKILLS FOR AN EFFECTIVE LEARNING TEAM "Skilled communicators are effective both in advocacy and inquiry." Osterman (1993) 3 Crucial Communication Skills 1. Careful Listening 2. Reducing Conflict 3. Problem-Solving Oriented Figure 3. Communication. (2012). CC BY-ND.
  8. 8. THE PURPOSE OF USING THE LEARNING TEAM CHARTER "Collaboration also helps students to develop social, cognitive and reasoning skills such as communicating and making ideas explicit, being responsible and cooperating with others." (Schlichter, 1997) • Ground Rules • Expectations • Fair Contributions • Considerations
  9. 9. NECESSARY COMPONENTS FOR TEAM SUCCESS "Teams which are able to work collaboratively and productively have five components in common." (Dukewits et al., 1996) • Establish Trust • Develop Common Beliefs and Attitudes • Empower Team Members Figure 4. Teamwork Training Cover. CC BY-NC-ND.
  10. 10. NECESSARY COMPONENTS FOR TEAM SUCCESS • Effectively Manage Meetings "All meetings need to have certain ingredients to ensure their success." (Dukewits et al., 1996) • Standards • Agenda • Defined roles • Minutes • Evaluation • Provide Feedback About Team Functioning Figure 5. Er Teamwork Puzzle Concept. CC BY-SA.
  11. 11. MOTIVATIONAL STRATEGIES TO INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY • "Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success." (Henry Ford) • Keep a positive mood • Compliment and praise each other • Celebrate victories • Share setbacks • "True leadership seeks to affirm the individual worth of colleagues and associates." (Toler, 2002)
  12. 12. REFERENCES Ø Caroline Lawless, D., Kleven, F., Quigley, E., McGarry, O., & Gillespie, C. (2019, October 24). Multimodal Learning: Engaging Your Learner's Senses. Retrieved October 24, 2020, from https://www.learnupon.com/blog/multimodal-learning/ Ø (2012) Communication. [Cartoon]. Retrieved from https://robliano.wordpress.com/2012/02/06/communication-breakdown/ Ø Dantas, L. A., & Cunha, A. (2020). An integrative debate on learning styles and the learning process. Social Sciences & Humanities Open, 2(1),. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ssaho.2020.100017 Ø de Janasz, S. C., Dowd, K. O., & Schneider, B. Z. (2015). Interpersonal skills in organizations (5th ed.). McGraw-Hill Education. Ø de Vries, C. (Cartoonist) (2017, October 12). Image # cden101 [Cartoon]. Retrieved from CartoonStock https://www.cartoonstock.com/cartoonview.asp?catref=cden 101
  13. 13. REFERENCES (continued)  Dukewits, P., & Gowin, L. (1996, Fall). Creating Successful Collaborative Teams. Journal of Staff Development, 17(4), 12-16.  ER Teamwork Puzzle Concept. [Image]. Retrieved from https://s3-us-west- 2.amazonaws.com/courses-images/wp-content/uploads/sites/1932/2017/05/31141235/er- teamwork-puzzle-concept.jpeg  Gates, S. (2018). Benefits of Collaboration . NEA Today . https://www.nea.org/professional- excellence/student-engagement/tools-tips/benefits-collaboration  Lawless, C. (2019). VARK-Graphic. Retrieved from https://www.learnupon.com/blog/multimodal-learning/  Osterman, K. F. (1993, October). Communication Skills: A Key to Caring, Collaboration, and Change. University Council for Educational Administration, 29-31.
  14. 14. REFERENCES (continued)  Schlichter, J. (1997). Lecture 2000: More than a course across wires. Teleconference—The Business Communications Magazine, 16(6), 18–21.  Teamwork Training Cover. [Image]. Retrieved from https://scienceforwork.com/wp- content/uploads/2017/05/Teamwork-training-Cover.jpg  Toler, S. (2002). Minute Motivators for Leaders. Honor Books.

×