Best agency for new business in dubai/uae | msonestopcentre

MS One Stop Centre provides excellent services for new business setup in dubai and uae. Contact us to know more for new company formation in dubai & uae.

  1. 1. 5 Compelling Reasons To Create A New Business Setup In Dubai Are you looking for a suitable global location for investment? Then you must seriously consider creating a new business setup in Dubai. The United Arab Emirates is one of the most investor-friendly nations in the world and Dubai is one of the most favorite locations within the country. The chief contributor to the economy of the desert city was primarily the revenue from the oil industry. However, over the past three decades, other business verticals such as real estate, infrastructure, and manufacturing have also emerged strongly. In addition to this, the city is also a major trading hub of precious metals such as gold and silver. If you are still not convinced of choosing the city for creating a new business setup in UAE, then here are a few reasons that will compel you to do so. 1. Ever-growing Vibrant Economic Landscape A leading global newspaper once described Dubai as a free-market capitalist economy that is centrally planned. It is one of the most flourishing economies in the world with foreign trade touching the impressive figure of 1.4 trillion. Its inflation rate is also on the negative and all
  2. 2. these are signs of a vibrant economy. The world’s leading banks and financial institutions are present in the city and this also indicates the importance they accord to the location. Teaming up with professional business setup services in Dubai for initiating a new venture will not be a bad option. In fact, if you plan your moves carefully, then you can easily generate good returns within a few years. 2. Incredible Infrastructure For All Business Verticals A business venture cannot succeed without sufficient infrastructure. Good connectivity through roads, ports, and airports are necessary for the speedy movement of raw materials and goods. Uninterrupted power supply and amenities such as dedicated facilities for office space, manufacturing units, etc.are also essential for establishing enterprises. Moreover, supporting infrastructure for the workforce such as residential apartments, schools, recreational centers are also needed to ensure the organizations can function smoothly. The commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates scores on all these points. It has one of the best infrastructural facilities across the globe. You must team up with the best business setup consultant in Dubai to plan a new venture in the city.
  3. 3. 3. Effective Support From Government And Tax Benefits Another major reason why you must create a new business setup in Dubai is that the government plays a proactive role in encouraging entrepreneurship in the region. It is constantly taking the necessary steps to boost foreign direct investment in the city. The agencies also ensure that you can easily start a company in Dubai by easing the registration process. The compliance requirements are also not complicated and can be handled easily with assistance from the right consultants. Another major attraction of choosing the desert city as an investment destination is its relaxed taxation structure. Enterprises in the free zone enjoy up to 100% tax exemptions and most businesses do not have to pay any corporate tax. This means that levies will not eat into your returns and you can make good profits. 4. Access To Large Talent Pool To Build Your Workforce Building an efficient workforce is one of the stiffest challenges faced by an entrepreneur starting a new business. However, an investor planning a new company formation in Dubai does not have to worry about the issue. There is a 0% income tax in the region and it has
  4. 4. some of the best facilities for modern living. You can find world-class educational institutions, shopping hubs, and other facilities in the city. All these factors attract talented professionals from across the globe to the desert city. This allows business owners to access a large talent pool from which they can choose suitable resources for their enterprises. 5. Strategic Location Gives Access To Multiple Markets The UAE’s commercial capital is strategically located between the three major continents of Asia, Europe, and Africa. All the major cities of the world are well-connected to the city through air, water, and land routes. Choosing to set up new company in Dubai will give you access to some of the biggest markets across the globe. You can easily target customers across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. This will help you in generating good sales and growing your business rapidly. Final Word
  5. 5. In order to create a new business setup in Dubai, you have to plan ahead. In spite of the fact that the desert city has a conducive environment for making an investment, you require help in handling legal processes. You must hire a reliable agency such as MS One Stop Centre that provides the best business setup services in Dubai, Sharjah, and the rest of the UAE. The agency has a team of experienced advisors who are aware of all the requirements of creating different types of company setup in Dubai. Approaching them for advice will help you start the new venture on a sure footing and boost your chances of success.

