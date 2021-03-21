⁎✦Download EPUB Books Meet Me in Another Life

⁎✦Two people. Infinite lifetimes. One impossible choice.Thora and Santi are strangers in a foreign city when a chance encounter intertwines their fates. At once, they recognize in each other a kindred spirit?someone who shares their insatiable curiosity, who is longing for more in life than the cards they?ve been dealt. Only days later, though, a tragic accident cuts their story short.But this is only one of the many connections they share. Like satellites trapped in orbit around each other, Thora and Santi are destined to meet again: as a teacher and prodigy student; a caretaker and dying patient; a cynic and a believer. In numerous lives they become friends, colleagues, lovers, and enemies. But as blurred memories and strange patterns compound, Thora and Santi come to a shocking revelation?they must discover the truth of their mysterious attachment before their many lives come to one, final end. .

