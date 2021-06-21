Eastern Chimney Bee (Anthophora abrupta) rescue rev3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rescuing Eastern Digger Bees (Anthophora abrupta) By Mike Slater
That is, rescuing an Eastern Digger Bee breeding aggregation from a construction site; the I-78 Bridge over the Schuylkill...
The site Photo by Mike Slater
Anthophora abrupta (Apidae) Eastern Chimney Bee, Female size: 13-16 mm (0.5 – 0.6 in.) And the bee species Photo by Mike S...
The genus Anthophora - Worldwide Range • Range (from Discover life and iNaturalist
Anthophora abrupta - Eastern Chimney Bee, Range
• Like most bees the Anthophora abrupta females are solitary nest makers. Each female makes her own nest tunnel with up to...
• However they do seem to either like company or just nest close together because of a preferable nesting site. • At this ...
Nest site preferences of Anthophora abrupta Photo by Mike Slater
The Chimneys
Why the Chimneys? • Approximatly 90% of our native bees are ground nesting. • Anthophora abrupta, the Eastern Chimney Bee ...
Nest site preferences of Anthophora abrupta In the rain shadow of the bridge, but only on the south side where the ground ...
How do they make the tunnels and chimneys in the hard, dry soil? Photo by Mike Slater
They use water to soften the soil! Photo by Mike Slater
Photo by Mike Slater
Where do the get the water? At the river’s edge or at nearby puddles. They carry it in their stomach/crop. Photo by Mike S...
Photo by Mike Slater
Photo by Mike Slater
Photos by Mike Slater
The Rescue! Photo by Mike Slater
Jerry Neal the PENNDOT Environmental Coordinator from the Allentown office • and his assistant put up the construction net...
2019 • S Large Styrofoam boxes filled with soil from the site which was lightly moistened were placed to try to encourage ...
2019 Results • 8 Boxes were put out, but not until after ½ way through the season. • Per B. Norden’s paper only about 30% ...
2020 • Covid upset planning. I and my friend Kerry Grim who lives near the site had to do the work with the help of the J....
Photo by Mike Slater
Mulch • To discourage the bees from in the ground and make the soil in my boxes relatively attractive. • The mulch was spr...
Photo by Mike Slater
Photo by Kerry Grim The Schuylkill River Trail runs right by the site and is open during construction.
The mulch worked!
The mulch worked! • I only wanted a thin layer of mulch, not the 4 inches that was recommended, because I didn’t want the ...
• “Wild” pre-pupal Anthophora abrupta which were dug up after the box nets had been removed from the site about July 16th ...
Pre-pupal Anthophora abrupta November 20, 2020
Waiting for 2021 • I have 19 boxes in my garage and on my side porch and I will be looking for homes for some of them. • S...
June 7, 2021 at Rock Hollow Woods The bees are starting to fly and build nest tunnels! • Mike Slater – paplantings@gmail.c...
June 7, 2021 Rock Hollow Woods 1:00 pm Success!!!!
June 16, 2021 In our yard Success too! • 1
June 16, 2021 In our yard Success too! Bee water bowl with coarse gravel and two bees!
June 16, 2021 In our yard Success too! Bee water bowl with coarse gravel and two bees!
Thanks for ideas,and encouragement from many members of Members of the BeeMonitoring e- mail listserve, but especially! • ...
References about Anthophora abrupta, the Eastern Chimney Bee 1. Discoverlife.org for ID and Range information 2. Nesting B...
Thanks for help and support: • Betsy Leppo, PA Natural Heritage inventory • PennDOT, Jerry Neal, Env. Coordinator, Allento...
Questions?
  1. 1. Rescuing Eastern Digger Bees (Anthophora abrupta) By Mike Slater
  2. 2. That is, rescuing an Eastern Digger Bee breeding aggregation from a construction site; the I-78 Bridge over the Schuylkill River at Hamburg, PA By Mike Slater paplantings@gmail.com
  3. 3. The site Photo by Mike Slater
  4. 4. Anthophora abrupta (Apidae) Eastern Chimney Bee, Female size: 13-16 mm (0.5 – 0.6 in.) And the bee species Photo by Mike Slater
  5. 5. The genus Anthophora - Worldwide Range • Range (from Discover life and iNaturalist
  6. 6. Anthophora abrupta - Eastern Chimney Bee, Range
  7. 7. • Like most bees the Anthophora abrupta females are solitary nest makers. Each female makes her own nest tunnel with up to a dozen nest cells and then provisions the cells with a mixture of pollen and honey and then lays an egg before sealing them up. The pollen/nectar mix this species makes is rather soupy. Photo by Mike Slater
  8. 8. • However they do seem to either like company or just nest close together because of a preferable nesting site. • At this location the all were nesting in 3 spots under this very large bridge when there appeared to be lots of room that they could have spread out if the wanted to. Photo by Mike Slater
  9. 9. Nest site preferences of Anthophora abrupta Photo by Mike Slater
  10. 10. The Chimneys
  11. 11. Why the Chimneys? • Approximatly 90% of our native bees are ground nesting. • Anthophora abrupta, the Eastern Chimney Bee is the only species of bee in Eastern North America that make chimneys out of the soil that the females excavate when they dig their nest tunnels. • There are many speculations about the purpose; from predator or parasite protection to rain protection to cooling or warming the nest. • Of note is that this species natural habitat for nesting is in the cut- banks of streams and rivers where vertical cliffs of clay-sand soil are exposed.
  12. 12. Nest site preferences of Anthophora abrupta In the rain shadow of the bridge, but only on the south side where the ground is exposed to the sun. And preferably on a slope. (a place also attractive to kids on dirt bikes.) Photo by Mike Slater
  13. 13. How do they make the tunnels and chimneys in the hard, dry soil? Photo by Mike Slater
  14. 14. They use water to soften the soil! Photo by Mike Slater
  15. 15. Photo by Mike Slater
  16. 16. Where do the get the water? At the river’s edge or at nearby puddles. They carry it in their stomach/crop. Photo by Mike Slater
  17. 17. Photo by Mike Slater
  18. 18. Photo by Mike Slater
  19. 19. Photos by Mike Slater
  20. 20. The Rescue! Photo by Mike Slater
  21. 21. Jerry Neal the PENNDOT Environmental Coordinator from the Allentown office • and his assistant put up the construction netting in the summer of 2019 to protect the nesting area. • Jerry and the Project’s Engineers then wrote me into the contract to have until July 15, 2020 to remove as many bees from the area as possible. To establish daughter nesting aggretations elsewhere. A final goal is to restablish bees in the area when construction is finished in 4 or 5 years. • Photo by Kerry Grim Photo by Kerry Grim
  22. 22. 2019 • S Large Styrofoam boxes filled with soil from the site which was lightly moistened were placed to try to encourage the bees to used them for nest tunnels. Photo by Mike Slater
  23. 23. 2019 Results • 8 Boxes were put out, but not until after ½ way through the season. • Per B. Norden’s paper only about 30% of females make a 2nd nest tunnel and so only one or two used the boxes. • None emerged at my house where I kept the boxes on our side porch for the winter.
  24. 24. 2020 • Covid upset planning. I and my friend Kerry Grim who lives near the site had to do the work with the help of the J.D.Heckman construction crew when we spread mulch to encourage the bees to abandon the ground and nest in our boxes of soil. • I solicited advice from Sam Droege’s BeeMonitoring email list and got a lot of helpful advice. Some from people with experience with this species!
  25. 25. Photo by Mike Slater
  26. 26. Mulch • To discourage the bees from in the ground and make the soil in my boxes relatively attractive. • The mulch was spread by Kerry, Me and the construction crew AFTER nesting had started. Photo by Mike Slater
  27. 27. Photo by Mike Slater
  28. 28. Photo by Kerry Grim The Schuylkill River Trail runs right by the site and is open during construction.
  29. 29. The mulch worked!
  30. 30. The mulch worked! • I only wanted a thin layer of mulch, not the 4 inches that was recommended, because I didn’t want the ground to stay too cool and delay emergence since I had to get the boxes moved by July 15th. And I wanted the baby bees as mature as possible in their cells to be sure they wouldn’t drown if their soupy food covered them. • In the end when I moved them in mid-July all of the larvae appeared to have matured to the prepupal stage which is how the over-winter. They pupate about 3 weeks before emergence at the beginning of June.
  31. 31. • “Wild” pre-pupal Anthophora abrupta which were dug up after the box nets had been removed from the site about July 16th and taken home by me. This picture of them was taken November 20, 2020 and they look about the same in size and as they did in August.
  32. 32. Pre-pupal Anthophora abrupta November 20, 2020
  33. 33. Waiting for 2021 • I have 19 boxes in my garage and on my side porch and I will be looking for homes for some of them. • Some researchers have expressed interest in some of them already and I want a few at my house. • Need bare soil, protected from rain. Some winter/spring sun though. Inclined or vertical is preferred. Adobe covered straw bales are excellent. The holes are only a few inches deep. • Mike Slater – paplantings@gmail.com
  34. 34. June 7, 2021 at Rock Hollow Woods The bees are starting to fly and build nest tunnels! • Mike Slater – paplantings@gmail.com
  35. 35. June 7, 2021 Rock Hollow Woods 1:00 pm Success!!!!
  36. 36. June 16, 2021 In our yard Success too! • 1
  37. 37. June 16, 2021 In our yard Success too! Bee water bowl with coarse gravel and two bees!
  38. 38. June 16, 2021 In our yard Success too! Bee water bowl with coarse gravel and two bees!
  39. 39. Thanks for ideas,and encouragement from many members of Members of the BeeMonitoring e- mail listserve, but especially! • Sam Droege, USGS Bee Lab, Pautuxent, MD • Jim Cane, USDA-ARS Pollinating Insect Research Unit, Utah State Universty • John L. Neff, Central Texas Melittological Institute, Austin,TX • Lisa Kuder, PhD Candidate, Dennis vanEngelsdorp Bee Lab, University of Maryland
  40. 40. References about Anthophora abrupta, the Eastern Chimney Bee 1. Discoverlife.org for ID and Range information 2. Nesting Biology of Anthophora abrupta (Hymenoptera: Anthophoridae) Author(s): Beth B. Norden Source: Journal the Kansas Entomological Society, Vol. 57, No. 2 (Apr., 1984), pp. 243- 262 Published by: Kansas (Central States) Entomological Society Stable URL: https://www.jstor.org/stable/25084510 Accessed: 15-06-2019 23:14 UTC 3. The potential management of a ground-nesting, solitary bee: Anthophora abrupta (Hymenoptera: Apidae) Jason Graham1,2*, Everett Willcox3 , and James D. Ellis, Florida Entomologist 2015, Volume 98, No. 2
  41. 41. Thanks for help and support: • Betsy Leppo, PA Natural Heritage inventory • PennDOT, Jerry Neal, Env. Coordinator, Allentown Office and his associates • Kerry Grim for helping with logistics in the time of COVID • JD Heckman Inc., Tricia Hostetter, Project Manager
  42. 42. Questions?

