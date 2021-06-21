Eastern Chimney Bee (Anthophora abrupta) rescue rev3

A breeding aggregation of Eastern Chimney Bee (Anthophora abrupta) a.k.a. Abrupt Digger Bees under the I-78 bridge over the Schuylkill River at Hamburg, Pennsylvania was going to be destroyed by bridge construction. With the help of many people some of these bees have been relocated to temporary homes and will hopefully be restored to the area once the new bridge is completed in 3 or 4 years.