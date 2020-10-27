This year, learn to bring the light and hope of Christ into your home, your community, and your world.Scripture calls us to be the salt of the earth and lights in the world--preserving, flavoring, brightening, and warming the lives of those around us. But too often, it seems the world is getting more and more closed off to the hope and promise of faith. How do we bring the light of Christ to the world around us, showing His love to the people who need it the most?In The One Year Salt and Light Devotional, beloved author Chris Tiegreen provides inspiration and practical insight on how we can offer glimpses of God everywhere we go as we live our faith in a way that begins deep inside and works its way out. Through each day's reading, God will encourage you, move you, and use you in surprising ways to bless this world with His wisdom, power, and love.



