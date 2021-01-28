Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bad Comment Cards Common errors in Comment Cards
2 Q –What are the common errors on paper, and online comment cards?
14 Q –So how can we collect on- the-spot customer feedback?
On the spot visitor feedback Immediate Insight via mobile phone info@opiniator.com (503) 567 2314 Matt Selbie - President
Bad comment cards - and why they Fail

Paper or online comment cards are widely used yet poorly designed. We highlight the 12 common errors - and share how a digital comment card is the way to go.

Bad comment cards - and why they Fail

  1. 1. Bad Comment Cards Common errors in Comment Cards
  2. 2. 2 Q –What are the common errors on paper, and online comment cards?
  3. 3. 3 1. Biased rating scale – more positive than negative choices 2. Compound questions – 2 or questions in 1 3. Asking too many questions – causes high drop off rate 4. Asking for personal information 5. Asking for easily forgotten information 6. Spelling errors 7. Ambiguous questions 8. Incomprehensible questions 9. Too many open-ended questions 10. Survey questions without possible analysis 11. Customer must pay for postage 12. No place for cards to be safely deposited
  4. 4. Clear scale Unambiguous questions Only one open ended question You’re kidding! Who remembers this…and why should they ? What happens if he wears another name badge Why oh why do you need this?? Uh oh…I will be spammed
  5. 5. Biased rating scale –2 positive, and only 1 negative - a huge issue What does this mean?? How would you answer? - Duh Only one open ended question Limited questions – great. It means higher response rates Why oh why do you need this?? – Good that it is marked ‘optional’
  6. 6. What is ‘Server’s Attitude’? Why should you expect the customer to pay for mailing? Most customers will not pay – only those hugely upset will do so And it will be late to arrive Biased rating scale –2 positive, and only 1 negative - a huge issue Way too much info for sign up – just email and name needed Why oh why do you need this?? – and what would be done with the info even if the customer remembered Good question
  7. 7. Biased rating scale –2 positive, and only 1 negative - a huge issue What does this mean?? How would you answer? - Duh Excellent – delivers required corrective action Limited questions – great. It means higher response rates What does this mean? Why is it open ended not multiple choice?
  8. 8. Excellent – No personal info requested Limited questions – great. It means higher response rates Spelling error! Seriously? Compound questions…so how should a customer answer? Very similar questions – so why ask twice? If they say ‘No’ – where is the follow up?
  9. 9. Way too small. Barely readable and hard to fill out. Don’t put so much on a small postcard. Easy, unobtrusive way to get customer on email list Unnecessary – should be available via the POS A leading question – ie. planting the notion of 5 stars only
  10. 10. Unnecessary explanation. No one will read this Too much detail before any question about the service! Too many open- ended questions Why should they pay postage? Why asking about the website – when at a physical location? Never give to an employee
  11. 11. What could this possibly be used for? Too many open- ended questions. Means drop off rate will be high Crazy question – not enough structure
  12. 12. Where is ‘E’ Impossible to answer! Where are the criteria? Place in box not give to staff, so less intervention Short and easy to complete
  13. 13. Personalization improves response rate Action taken is clear Too vague – nothing on here could be used for analysis
  14. 14. 14 Q –So how can we collect on- the-spot customer feedback?
  15. 15. On the spot visitor feedback Immediate Insight via mobile phone info@opiniator.com (503) 567 2314 Matt Selbie - President

