MenderCon 2020 Keynote Presentation

@mscottford ME DE CKE NO E P E EN A ION M CO FO D CEO CHIEF CODE HI PE E CO GIB E CELEB A ING OF A E MAIN ENANCE
@mscottford HI.
@mscottford HI. I’M SCOTT.
@mscottford HI. I LOVE TO FIX BUGS. I’M SCOTT.
@mscottford CAN I KEEP FIXING BUGS AFTER MY TRAINING IS OVER? IT’S FUN AND I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT!
@mscottford@mscottford NO WAY. FEATURES ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN BUG FIXES. THAT’S BENEATH YOU. -ALL SCOTT’S FORMER BOSSES
@mscottford IS THERE A DIFFERENCE? BOTH CHANGE BEHAVIOR. FEATURE BUG ADDS NEW CAPABILITY CORRECTS EXISTING CAPABILITY
@mscottford WHAT HAPPENS IF WE DEFER MAINTENANCE? NO UPGRADES CRASHES DATA LOSS WORK STOPPAGESLOWER PRODUCTIVITY SECURITY ...
@mscottford DATABREACH-APALOOZA SOURCE: https://www.csoonline.com/article/2130877/the-biggest-data-breaches-of-the-21st-ce...
@mscottford NOT TO MENTION RANSOMWARE… WannaCry would have taken out one of our clients. We upgraded in time and kept thei...
@mscottford NEW SYSTEMS MAY NOT BE FUNCTIONAL SOURCE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/05/07/sba-disaster-loan...
@mscottford BREAKDOWNS ARE NEVER AT A GOOD TIME
@mscottford FIXING BUGS IS GOOD FOR BUSINESS FEATURES BUG FIXES ATTRACT NEW CUSTOMERS RETAIN EXISTING CUSTOMERS
@mscottford
@andreagoulet ANDREA, HELP ME BUILD A BUSINESS WHERE I GET TO FIX BUGS AND PAY DOWN TECH DEBT ALL DAY.
@mscottford
@mscottford MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF DEVELOPER
@mscottford MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN O...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS ...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • ESTABLISHED MARKET • USERS NEED MORE...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER HEALTHY S...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • NEW CONCEPT • MANY UNKNOWNS • REQUIR...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER EMERGENCY...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • FREQUENT OUTAGES • SITE CRASHES • LO...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE ...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • LEGACY SYSTEM • UNADDRESSED VULNERAB...
@mscottford TWO PATHS FROM CRISIS TO STABILITY
@mscottford CHOOSE WISELY. BEWARE OF YOUR BIAS.
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE ...
@mscottford TRANSFORMATION WITH CONTINUITY
@mscottford OTHER PEOPLE LOVE MENDING LEGACY CODE?! LET’S MAKE IT EASY TO STAY IN TOUCH
@mscottford 5 YEARS LATER….
@mscottford ME DE C LO E LEGAC CODE FIND O R RIBE HERE CELEBRA ING SOF ARE MAIN ENANCE
@mscottford
@mscottford BRIEF OVERVIEW OF SCHEDULE
@mscottford HOW PITCH SESSION WORKS
@mscottford HOW TO MEET MENDERS TODAY
@mscottford JOIN LEGACY CODE ROCKS
@mscottford M. SCOTT FORD CO-FOUNDER & CHIEF CODE WHISPERER scott@corgibytes.com @mscottford in/mscottford
  1. 1. @mscottford ME DE CKE NO E P E EN A ION M CO FO D CEO CHIEF CODE HI PE E CO GIB E CELEB A ING OF A E MAIN ENANCE
  2. 2. @mscottford HI.
  3. 3. @mscottford HI. I’M SCOTT.
  4. 4. @mscottford HI. I LOVE TO FIX BUGS. I’M SCOTT.
  5. 5. @mscottford CAN I KEEP FIXING BUGS AFTER MY TRAINING IS OVER? IT’S FUN AND I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT!
  6. 6. @mscottford@mscottford NO WAY. FEATURES ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN BUG FIXES. THAT’S BENEATH YOU. -ALL SCOTT’S FORMER BOSSES
  7. 7. @mscottford IS THERE A DIFFERENCE? BOTH CHANGE BEHAVIOR. FEATURE BUG ADDS NEW CAPABILITY CORRECTS EXISTING CAPABILITY
  8. 8. @mscottford WHAT HAPPENS IF WE DEFER MAINTENANCE? NO UPGRADES CRASHES DATA LOSS WORK STOPPAGESLOWER PRODUCTIVITY SECURITY VULNERABILITIES BREACHES FRUSTRATING UX ANGRY CUSTOMERS BAD PRESS MARKET SHARE LOSS • • • • • •
  9. 9. @mscottford DATABREACH-APALOOZA SOURCE: https://www.csoonline.com/article/2130877/the-biggest-data-breaches-of-the-21st-century.html
  10. 10. @mscottford NOT TO MENTION RANSOMWARE… WannaCry would have taken out one of our clients. We upgraded in time and kept their business safe. Prevention is often invisible. Sharing what WOULD have happened to executives helped show the benefits of regular maintenance.
  11. 11. @mscottford NEW SYSTEMS MAY NOT BE FUNCTIONAL SOURCE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/05/07/sba-disaster-loans/
  12. 12. @mscottford BREAKDOWNS ARE NEVER AT A GOOD TIME
  13. 13. @mscottford FIXING BUGS IS GOOD FOR BUSINESS FEATURES BUG FIXES ATTRACT NEW CUSTOMERS RETAIN EXISTING CUSTOMERS
  14. 14. @mscottford
  15. 15. @andreagoulet ANDREA, HELP ME BUILD A BUSINESS WHERE I GET TO FIX BUGS AND PAY DOWN TECH DEBT ALL DAY.
  16. 16. @mscottford
  17. 17. @mscottford MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF DEVELOPER
  18. 18. @mscottford MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF DEVELOPER
  19. 19. @mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF DEVELOPER
  20. 20. @mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • ESTABLISHED MARKET • USERS NEED MORE • MEASURABLE ROI • FEWER UNKNOWNS • STABILITY MATTERS • GROWING USERBASE PROJECT TRAITS • DETAILED • QUALITY-FOCUSED • DELIBERATE • USER-FOCUSED • EXCITED BY BUILDING NEW THINGS • PRAGMATIC PEOPLE TRAITS NEW THINGS BUILT WELL MAKER / CRAFTER
  21. 21. @mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF DEVELOPER
  22. 22. @mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • NEW CONCEPT • MANY UNKNOWNS • REQUIRES MARKET VALIDATION • HIGH RISK OF CANCELATION • SHORT SHELF-LIFE • TIGHT DEADLINE PROJECT TRAITS • VERY ADAPTABLE • OPTIMISTIC • INVENTIVE • EXPERIMENTATIVE • THRIVES UNDER PRESSURE • “JUST SHIP IT” MENTALITY PEOPLE TRAITS NEW IDEAS IN A HURRY MAKER / HACKER
  23. 23. @mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER EMERGENCY RESPONDER HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF DEVELOPER
  24. 24. @mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • FREQUENT OUTAGES • SITE CRASHES • LOSS OF BUSINESS FUNCTION • FREQUENT CUSTOMER COMPLAINTS • POOR NPS PROJECT TRAITS • VERY ADAPTABLE • THRIVE UNDER TIME PRESSURE • DEFER ROOT CAUSE INVESTIGATIONS • INVESTIGATE FAST • EXPERIMENT WITH SOLUTIONS PEOPLE TRAITS TRIAGE AND FIX IT FAST MENDER / HACKER
  25. 25. @mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF DEVELOPER
  26. 26. @mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • LEGACY SYSTEM • UNADDRESSED VULNERABILITIES • RISKY DEPLOYMENT • HIGH TECH DEBT • CHANGE REQUIRES IMMENSE EFFORT • HUGE BUG LIST PROJECT TRAITS • DELIBERATE • QUALITY FOCUSED • PATIENT • PERSISTENT • DETERMINED • GOOD AT POLISHING • IDENTIFY ROOT CAUSES PEOPLE TRAITS BETTER BIT BY BIT MENDER / CRAFTER
  27. 27. @mscottford TWO PATHS FROM CRISIS TO STABILITY
  28. 28. @mscottford CHOOSE WISELY. BEWARE OF YOUR BIAS.
  29. 29. @mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER TWO PATHS FROM CRISIS TO STABILITY REPLACE REMODEL
  30. 30. @mscottford TRANSFORMATION WITH CONTINUITY
  31. 31. @mscottford OTHER PEOPLE LOVE MENDING LEGACY CODE?! LET’S MAKE IT EASY TO STAY IN TOUCH
  32. 32. @mscottford 5 YEARS LATER….
  33. 33. @mscottford ME DE C LO E LEGAC CODE FIND O R RIBE HERE CELEBRA ING SOF ARE MAIN ENANCE
  34. 34. @mscottford
  35. 35. @mscottford BRIEF OVERVIEW OF SCHEDULE
  36. 36. @mscottford HOW PITCH SESSION WORKS
  37. 37. @mscottford HOW TO MEET MENDERS TODAY
  38. 38. @mscottford JOIN LEGACY CODE ROCKS
  39. 39. @mscottford M. SCOTT FORD CO-FOUNDER & CHIEF CODE WHISPERER scott@corgibytes.com @mscottford in/mscottford

