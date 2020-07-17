Makers and menders - Finding Talent for Legacy Code Projects

Successfully reported this slideshow.
@mscottford MAKERS AND MENDERS BY M. SCOTT FORD CO-FOUNDER & CHIEF CODE WHISPERER, CORGIBYTES FINDING TALENT FOR LEGACY CO...
@mscottford HI.
@mscottford HI. I’M SCOTT.
@mscottford HI. I LOVE TO FIX BUGS. I’M SCOTT.
@mscottford “FEATURES ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN BUGS” - ALL MY FORMER BOSSES
@mscottford ARE THEY? BOTH CHANGE BEHAVIOR. FEATURE BUG ADDS NEW CAPABILITY CORRECTS EXISTING CAPABILITY
@mscottford WHAT HAPPENS IF WE DEFER MAINTENANCE? NO UPGRADES CRASHES DATA LOSS WORK STOPPAGESLOWER PRODUCTIVITY SECURITY ...
@mscottford FIXING BUGS IS GOOD FOR BUSINESS FEATURES BUG FIXES ATTRACT NEW CUSTOMERS RETAIN EXISTING CUSTOMERS
@mscottford
@mscottford
@mscottford HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF DEVELOPER
@mscottford MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF DEVELOPER
@mscottford MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS NEED MORE THAN O...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) HEALTHY SOFTWARE PROJECTS ...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER HEALTHY S...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER EMERGENCY...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER MAKER (ADDING) MENDER (CORRECTING) HACKER (SPEED) CRAFTER (QUALITY) RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE ...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • NEW CONCEPT • MANY UNKNOWNS • REQUIR...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • ESTABLISHED MARKET • USERS NEED MORE...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • FREQUENT OUTAGES • SITE CRASHES • LO...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER • LEGACY SYSTEM • UNADDRESSED VULNERAB...
@mscottford FEATURE BUILDER RAPID PROTOTYPER SOFTWARE REMODELER EMERGENCY RESPONDER BETTER BIT BY BIT MENDER / CRAFTER htt...
@mscottford THANK YOU!
@mscottford CONTACT INFO M. SCOTT FORD scott@corgibytes.com @mscottford in/mscottford 804-596-2375 x701
