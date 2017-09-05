La Matriz tic CET19 INICIAL INTERMEDIO Visión La visión de la integración de TIC se enfoca sobre todo en el equipamiento P...
INICIAL INTERMEDIO Grado de Integración Los estudiantes adquieren habilidades básicas sobre las TIC (aprender sobre las TI...
INICIAL INTERMEDIO Nivel de Formación Algunos miembros del personal han participado en programas de formación de habilidad...
INICIAL INTERMEDIO Participación en el diseño e implementación del proyecto TIC No participa ningún representante de la co...
La Matriz tic CET19 Conclusión: La Matriz TICs de mi institución se encuentra prácticamente en un estado Inicial básico en...
La matriz tic

Matriz TICs CET19

La matriz tic

  1. 1. La Matriz tic CET19 INICIAL INTERMEDIO Visión La visión de la integración de TIC se enfoca sobre todo en el equipamiento Planificación Desde la dirección se diseña un proyecto institucional para integrar las TIC. Integración Se desarrolla un proyecto de integración TIC que involucra a alguna materia o área en particular. Coordinación Un docente o directivo coordina de hecho la integración de las TIC en la institución. Recursos y Equipamientos Se ha iniciado el proceso de identificación de los recursos relevantes de equipamiento y software. Política de Uso No existe una política de uso de Internet. Gestión y Planificación: Prof. Mauro Scalesa
  2. 2. INICIAL INTERMEDIO Grado de Integración Los estudiantes adquieren habilidades básicas sobre las TIC (aprender sobre las TIC). Transversalidad Las TIC se integran en el dictado de varias materias curriculares Tipos de Herramientas El desarrollo curricular se da a través de computadoras aisladas (sin conexión) utilizadas por los estudiantes. Colaboración La colaboración entre alumnos se da principalmente a través del correo electrónico y la navegación en la Web. Procesos Cognitivos El uso de las TIC refuerza las actividades ya existentes del diseño curricular. Las TICs y el Desarrollo Curricular: Prof. Mauro Scalesa La Matriz tic CET19
  3. 3. INICIAL INTERMEDIO Nivel de Formación Algunos miembros del personal han participado en programas de formación de habilidades básicas. Oferta de formación permanente El personal ha recibido o recibe propuestas de desarrollo profesional adecuadas. Redes y colaboración No se ha establecido ningún contacto con otras instituciones educativas o entidades para la planificación de TIC. Confianza en el uso pedagógico de las TIC Algunos docentes integran las TIC en el desarrollo curricular de sus materias. Apropiación de los recursos web Los docentes utilizan Internet para la búsqueda de información y el uso del correo electrónico. Demanda de desarrollo profesional La institución no se ha contactado con estructuras locales de apoyo TIC. Desarrollo Profesional de los Docentes: Prof. Mauro Scalesa La Matriz tic CET19
  4. 4. INICIAL INTERMEDIO Participación en el diseño e implementación del proyecto TIC No participa ningún representante de la comunidad en la elaboración del proyecto TIC. Acceso La institución ofrece espacios y momentos para el uso del equipamiento a otros actores sociales. Actores involucrados Familiares directos, ex alumnos, egresados Alfabetización digital comunitaria La institución ofrece espacios de formación en competencias básicas TIC para miembros de la comunidad educativa. Apoyo de la comunidad hacia la institución Grupos de padres y familiares apoyan la integración de las TIC a través de diferentes acciones. Institución Escolar y Comunidad Prof. Mauro Scalesa La Matriz tic CET19
  5. 5. La Matriz tic CET19 Conclusión: La Matriz TICs de mi institución se encuentra prácticamente en un estado Inicial básico en todos los aspectos. La Institución cuenta con equipamiento otorgado por conectar igualdad (netboock, e intranet), y equipamiento adquirido por la misma institución (proyector, computadoras, y TV). En cuanto al personal especifico; se cuenta con un Referente TICS (que en un 90 % se dedica a la reparación y mantenimiento de las netboock de los alumnos). Se intento capacitar a los docentes en el uso de diferentes softwares y manejo de la intranet pero la participación fue muy pobre. En general los docentes utilizan las TICS de manera instrumental: Utilizan algunos software específicos, buscan información en la red, y preparan sus evaluaciones y actividades digitalmente. Prof. Mauro Scalesa

