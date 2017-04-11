17 stoichiometry

STOICHIOMETRY
STOICHIOMETRY Chocolate chip cookie recipe: 1 cup + 4 eggs + 1 cup + 1/2 cup 12 1/12 cup + 1/3 egg +1/24 cup +1/12 cup +1...
STOICHIOMETRY Chocolate chip cookie recipe: 1 cup + 4 eggs + 1 cup + 1/2 cup 12 2 cups + 8 eggs + 2 cups +1 cup What if I...
STOICHIOMETRY Car “recipe”: 4 + 1 + 1  1 If I only had 12 wheels, then how many cars will I make? 12 + 3  3+ 3
STOICHIOMETRY 2H2 + O2  2H2O 2 molecules of H2 1 molecule of O2 2 molecules of H2O Now that you know the mole… 2H2 + O2 ...
STOICHIOMETRY Think of a reaction as a ratio… 2H2 + O2  2H2O 2 moles of H2 1 mole of O2 2 moles of H2O 2 moles H2 : 1 mol...
STOICHIOMETRY How many molecules of water are formed when 3.5 moles of O2 react with H2? 2 moles H2 : 1 mole O2 : 2 moles ...
STOICHIOMETRY A) How many moles of O2 are required to react with 13.9mol of C2H6 (ethane)? B)What volume of H2O would be p...
STOICHIOMETRY Should always balance the equation first C2H6 + O2  CO2 + H2O 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O
STOICHIOMETRY 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O A) How many moles of O2 are required to react with 13.9mol of C2H6 (ethane)? iven:...
STOICHIOMETRY 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O What volume of H2O would be produced by 1.40 mol of O2 and sufficient ethane iven:...
STOICHIOMETRY 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O What volume of H2O would be produced by 1.40 mol of O2 and sufficient ethane x = 1...
STOICHIOMETRY General rules for solving problems… STEP 1: Write a balanced chemical equation STEP 2: If you’re given m or ...
STOICHIOMETRY Passing chlorine gas through molten sulfur produces liquid disulfur dichloride. How many molecules of chlori...
STOICHIOMETRY Passing chlorine gas through molten sulfur produces liquid disulfur dichloride. How many molecules of chlori...
STOICHIOMETRY Passing chlorine gas through molten sulfur produces liquid disulfur dichloride. How many molecules of chlori...
STOICHIOMETRY Passing chlorine gas through molten sulfur produces liquid disulfur dichloride. How many molecules of chlori...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT…
STOICHIOMETRY Given the following recipe for a S’more: How many S’mores can be made with the following ingredients? What a...
STOICHIOMETRY Normally, we assume that all reactants are consumed in a reaction… THE LIMITING REACTANT… 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O But there are often reactants that remain “unreacted”… GAS ...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of ...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of ...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of ...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of ...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of ...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of ...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… P4 + O2  P4O10 A 1.00g piece of phosphorus is burned in a flask filled with 2.60x102...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… STEP 1: P4 + 5O2  P4O10 STEP 2: nP = 1.00g P4 no = 2.60x1023 molecules 123.9g/mol P4...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… A 1.00g piece of phosphorus is burned in a flask filled with 2.60x1023 molecules of o...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… circuitry iphone 4batteryempty case 1 + 1 + 1  1
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… circuitry iphone 4batteryempty case What if you were given… 3 + 6 + 1  ? How many ip...
STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… circuitry iphone 4batteryempty case What if you were given… 101 + 64 + 97  ? How man...
    1. 1. STOICHIOMETRY
    2. 2. STOICHIOMETRY Chocolate chip cookie recipe: 1 cup + 4 eggs + 1 cup + 1/2 cup 12 1/12 cup + 1/3 egg +1/24 cup +1/12 cup +1/24 cup 1 If I want only 1 cookie, then how much of each ingredient is needed? + ½ cup
    3. 3. STOICHIOMETRY Chocolate chip cookie recipe: 1 cup + 4 eggs + 1 cup + 1/2 cup 12 2 cups + 8 eggs + 2 cups +1 cup What if I want 24 cookies? + ½ cup +1 cup 24
    4. 4. STOICHIOMETRY Car “recipe”: 4 + 1 + 1  1 If I only had 12 wheels, then how many cars will I make? 12 + 3  3+ 3
    5. 5. STOICHIOMETRY 2H2 + O2  2H2O 2 molecules of H2 1 molecule of O2 2 molecules of H2O Now that you know the mole… 2H2 + O2  2H2O 2 moles of H2 1 mole of O2 2 moles of H2O
    6. 6. STOICHIOMETRY Think of a reaction as a ratio… 2H2 + O2  2H2O 2 moles of H2 1 mole of O2 2 moles of H2O 2 moles H2 : 1 mole O2 : 2 moles H2O Multiply by 2 = 4 moles H2 : 2 mole O2 : 4 moles H2O This is called a mole ratio
    7. 7. STOICHIOMETRY How many molecules of water are formed when 3.5 moles of O2 react with H2? 2 moles H2 : 1 mole O2 : 2 moles H2O = [2 moles H2 : 1 mole O2 : 2 moles H2O] x 3.5 = 7 moles H2 : 3.5 moles O2 : 7 moles H2O  7 moles of water N = n x NA = 7 mol water x 6.02x1023 molecules/mol = 4.2x1024 molecules of water Therefore 4.2x1024 molecules of water are formed.
    8. 8. STOICHIOMETRY A) How many moles of O2 are required to react with 13.9mol of C2H6 (ethane)? B)What volume of H2O would be produced by 1.40 mol of O2 and sufficient ethane C2H6 + O2  CO2 + H2O
    9. 9. STOICHIOMETRY Should always balance the equation first C2H6 + O2  CO2 + H2O 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O
    10. 10. STOICHIOMETRY 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O A) How many moles of O2 are required to react with 13.9mol of C2H6 (ethane)? iven: mole ratio of C2H6:O2 = 2:7 moles of C2H6 = 13.9mol 2 mol C2H6 = 13.9 mol C2H6 7 mol O2 x 0.2857 = 13.9 x x = 13.9 0.2857 = 48.6 mol of O2 Therefore 48.6 mol of O2 are required
    11. 11. STOICHIOMETRY 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O What volume of H2O would be produced by 1.40 mol of O2 and sufficient ethane iven: mole ratio of O2:H2O = 7:6 moles of O2 = 1.40mol 6 mol H2O = x 7 mol O2 1.40 mol O2 0.8571 = x 1.40 x = 0.8571 x 1.40 = 1.20 mol of H2O But the question asked for volume!!!
    12. 12. STOICHIOMETRY 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O What volume of H2O would be produced by 1.40 mol of O2 and sufficient ethane x = 1.20 mol of H2O Given: n = 1.20 mol MH2O = 18.016 g/mol m = ? m = nxM = 1.20 mol x 18.016 g/mol = 21.6 g 1 gram of water = 1mL at room temperature Therefore the volume of water produced is 21.6mL
    13. 13. STOICHIOMETRY General rules for solving problems… STEP 1: Write a balanced chemical equation STEP 2: If you’re given m or N of a substance, convert it to the number of moles STEP 3: Calculate the number of moles of the required substance based on the number of moles of the given substance (using the appropriate mole ratio) STEP 4: Convert the number of moles of the required substance to mass or number of particles, as directed by the question
    14. 14. STOICHIOMETRY Passing chlorine gas through molten sulfur produces liquid disulfur dichloride. How many molecules of chlorine react to produce 50.0g of disulfur dichloride?
    15. 15. STOICHIOMETRY Passing chlorine gas through molten sulfur produces liquid disulfur dichloride. How many molecules of chlorine react to produce 50.0g of disulfur dichloride? STEP 1: Write the balanced equation 2S + Cl2  S2Cl2 STEP 2: Convert the given mass of disulfur dichloride to the number of moles MS2Cl2 = 135.04g/mol n = m/M = 50.0g/135.04g/mol = 0.37026mol
    16. 16. STOICHIOMETRY Passing chlorine gas through molten sulfur produces liquid disulfur dichloride. How many molecules of chlorine react to produce 50.0g of disulfur dichloride? STEP 3: Calculate the number of moles of the required substance using your mole ratio 2S + Cl2  S2Cl2 Given: mole ratio of S2Cl2:Cl2 = 1:1 1 mol S2Cl2 = 0.37026 mol S2Cl2 1 mol Cl2 x x = 0.37026 mol Cl2
    17. 17. STOICHIOMETRY Passing chlorine gas through molten sulfur produces liquid disulfur dichloride. How many molecules of chlorine react to produce 50.0g of disulfur dichloride? STEP 4: Convert the number of moles of chlorine gas to the number of particles x = 0.37026 mol Cl2 N = n x NA = 0.37026mol x 6.02x1023 molecules/mol = 2.23 x 1023 molecules Therefore the number of molecules of chlorine is 2.23 x 1023
    18. 18. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT…
    19. 19. STOICHIOMETRY Given the following recipe for a S’more: How many S’mores can be made with the following ingredients? What and how many ingredients are leftover? 2 S’mores 4 chocolate chips, 2 graham crackers
    20. 20. STOICHIOMETRY Normally, we assume that all reactants are consumed in a reaction… THE LIMITING REACTANT… 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O Reactants are said to be in stoichiometic amounts when all reactants are consumed in the ratios predicted
    21. 21. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… 2C2H6 + 7O2  4CO2 + 6H2O But there are often reactants that remain “unreacted”… GAS GAS O2 O2 O2 O2 O2
    22. 22. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of lithium nitride reacts with 5.80g of water, find the limiting reactant.
    23. 23. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of lithium nitride reacts with 5.80g of water, find the limiting reactant. STEP 1: Write a balanced chemical equation Li3N + 3H2O  NH3 + 3LiOH
    24. 24. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of lithium nitride reacts with 5.80g of water, find the limiting reactant. STEP 1: Write a balanced chemical equation Li3N + 3H2O  NH3 + 3LiOH STEP 2: Convert the given masses to the number of moles nLi3N = m/M = 4.87g/34.8g/mol = 0.140mol nH2O = m/M = 5.80g/18.0g/mol = 0.322mol
    25. 25. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of lithium nitride reacts with 5.80g of water, find the limiting reactant. Li3N + 3H2O  NH3 + 3LiOH nLi3N = 0.140mol nH2O = 0.322mol STEP 3: Calculate the number of moles of NH3 produced by both amounts of reactants 1 mol Li3N = 0.140 mol Li3N 1 mol NH3 x x = 0.140 mol NH3
    26. 26. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of lithium nitride reacts with 5.80g of water, find the limiting reactant. Li3N + 3H2O  NH3 + 3LiOH nLi3N = 0.140mol nH2O = 0.322mol STEP 3: Calculate the number of moles of NH3 produced by both amounts of reactants 3 mol H2O = 0.322 mol H2O 1 mol NH3 x x = 0.107 mol NH3 5.80g water makes less ammonia than 4.87g lithium nitride
    27. 27. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… Lithium nitride reacts with water to form ammonia and lithium hydroxide. If 4.87g of lithium nitride reacts with 5.80g of water, find the limiting reactant. Li3N + 3H2O  NH3 + 3LiOH Therefore water is the limiting reactant
    28. 28. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… P4 + O2  P4O10 A 1.00g piece of phosphorus is burned in a flask filled with 2.60x1023 molecules of oxygen gas. What mass of tetraphosphorus decaoxide is produced?
    29. 29. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… STEP 1: P4 + 5O2  P4O10 STEP 2: nP = 1.00g P4 no = 2.60x1023 molecules 123.9g/mol P4 6.02x1023 molecules/mol = 8.07x10-3 mol = 0.432 mol O2 STEP 3: A 1.00g piece of phosphorus is burned in a flask filled with 2.60x1023 molecules of oxygen gas. What mass of tetraphosphorus decaoxide is produced? Amount of P4O10 produced by P4 = 8.07x10-3 mol Amount of P4O10 produced by O2 = 0.432 ÷ 5 = 8.64 x 10-2 mol LIMITING REACTANT
    30. 30. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… A 1.00g piece of phosphorus is burned in a flask filled with 2.60x1023 molecules of oxygen gas. What mass of tetraphosphorus decaoxide is produced? Amount of P4O10 produced by P4 = 8.07x10-3 mol m= n x M = 0.00807mol x 284g/mol P4O10 = 2.29g P4O10 Therefore 2.29g of P4O10 is produced.
    31. 31. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… circuitry iphone 4batteryempty case 1 + 1 + 1  1
    32. 32. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… circuitry iphone 4batteryempty case What if you were given… 3 + 6 + 1  ? How many iphones can you make? Limiting ingredient 1
    33. 33. STOICHIOMETRY THE LIMITING REACTANT… circuitry iphone 4batteryempty case What if you were given… 101 + 64 + 97  ? How many iphones can you make? Limiting ingredient 64

